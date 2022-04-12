CHAMPAIGN — For 40 years, Jim Turpin was the voice of the Champaign-Urbana area. But he also had a rare skill — he knew how to listen.
Several people who called into WDWS’ “Penny for Your Thoughts” show mentioned that attribute of Mr. Turpin following the announcement of his death Sunday at age 90.
He was dedicated to his craft.
For many years, he:
- Served as general manager of WDWS and WHMS radio stations.
- Did play-by-play of countless Illini football and basketball games.
- Hosted “Saturday Morning Sportsline.”
- Was the five-day-a-week host of “Penny for Your Thoughts.”
- Served as master of ceremonies for many Champaign-Urbana events.
Daughter Jayne DeLuce said her father’s busy schedule didn’t preclude him from being there for his children.
“I’m fortunate that we were just really best friends,” she said, noting the start of that probably happened when they moved from Springfield to Champaign just prior to the beginning of her senior year in high school.
Her mother, Louise, had remained in Springfield to sell their house, so father and daughter were living in their home in Champaign together.
“I think probably that moment, we kind of cemented a really good friendship, and that just stayed over the years,” she said. “He’s always been a really good listener and a great supporter of all my endeavors over the years. He was super proud of all of his kids and grandkids and now his great-grandkids.”
UI athletics spokesman Kent Brown said Mr. Turpin established “a longevity record that will really be hard to top.”
Mr. Turpin, whose last duties at WDWS were on “Penny” in December 2017, was a native of Olney, where he played high school basketball.
He served on Armed Forces Korea Network during the Korean War in the early 1950s. Returning to the states, he worked part time at WDWS, earning $1 an hour, while attending the University of Illinois.
Mr. Turpin had told how he asked General Manager Larry Stewart for a raise. Stewart bumped it up to $1.10 an hour and told him “take it or leave it.” Mr. Turpin took it.
After earning his degree, he moved his family to Springfield, where he worked in various jobs and broadcast Illini football and basketball games for WILL — driving back and forth between Springfield and Champaign.
He was hired at WDWS in 1980 and remained there until December 2017.
“There’s no way to match that,” said WDWS broadcaster Brian Barnhart, who succeeded Mr. Turpin as voice of the Illini and “Penny” host. “He’s been so much a part of our lives for so many years.”
News-Gazette columnist and former broadcast partner Loren Tate said he had breakfast with Mr. Turpin last Monday.
“Mentally, he was as sharp as ever,” Tate said. As a radio man, “he was a professional. He was a pro,” he added, recalling when his good friend once broadcast eight high school playoff basketball games in a single day.
UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler remembered when, while working at WDWS, she had been offered a job for more money as evening anchor at WICD television. Mr. Turpin, her boss at the time, said although he couldn’t match WICD’s offer, he would increase her pay and she and her husband would go on one of a series of trips to Italy that then-WDWS owner and News-Gazette Publisher Marajen Stevick Chinigo had established a for radio employees to be selected by drawing.
Kaler said she told him, “I thought that was by random drawing.”
Turpin responded, “Pardon me. You and your husband will be randomly selected to go on the trip to Italy.”
Former WCIA weathercaster Judy Fraser called Mr. Turpin a “dear, dear person.”
“I think if you looked in the dictionary about what is a good man — dedicated, concerned, connected — it would have to be Jim Turpin,” she said. “He was very, very special.”
Mary Henson, widow of former Illini men’s basketball coach Lou Henson, said she was “still in shock” after hearing of Mr. Turpin’s death.
“It was Tate, Turpin and Henson, the fabulous trio,” she said.
Henson said Mr. Turpin’s caring nature was evident after the death of the Hensons’ son.
“He left two girls, ages 10 and 12. They were devastated,” Henson said. “Jim and Louise were just so kind to them. They would invite them places. There was a program at Krannert — they took the girls with them. They knew they needed diversion.”
Former WDWS personality Mike Kelly, who went on to work at KMOX in St. Louis and broadcast University of Missouri football and basketball games, said Mr. Turpin was like a second father to him.
“I lost a guy who saw something in me that I probably didn’t see in myself,” he said. “I think of the imprint that he made on people. It’s a tough day.
“He was one of those people who, despite how busy he was ... he always had time for you.”
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she doesn’t believe she would be where she is today were it not for Mr. Turpin.
Prior to the 2004 election, he gave her an opportunity to appear on “Penny” along with her opponent for the post she still holds.
“Jim told me it was probably the worst two hours of his radio career because there was a lot of tension in the room,” Rietz said.
And he continued to have her on the program to answer questions from the public and “take their criticism.”
“I’m going to miss him so much,” she said.
Former WDWS personality Stevie Jay, now head of Steve Jay Broadcasting, said Mr. Turpin hired him away from another local radio station.
“Every morning, he would go on (‘Penny’) and say, ‘What do you think of the new kid?,’” he said. “Everybody would say, ‘He’s awful.’”
One day, Henson walked into the radio station and told Jay he was doing a tremendous job, and he wanted to be on his show. Jay said he thinks Mr. Turpin put the coach up to it.
“He didn’t know me from Adam,” Jay said.
Mike Haile, longtime radio personality and administrator at WDWS/WHMS, said what he appreciated most about Mr. Turpin was his preparation for “Penny.”
“He would walk into this studio every day with at least 12 things to talk about” — prepared in case there were no callers, Haile said. “This community has been very blessed by his presence.”
DeLuce said she appreciates the advice her father gave.
“The thing he probably said most often was ‘Don’t sweat the small stuff,’” she said. “He was very much about, ‘Don’t act in the moment, and think through before you respond to something.’ I’ve tried to practice that during challenging times at work and life in general.”
One thing her father taught his children was a love of the arts, whether it was shows at the Springfield Muni Opera or the theater or Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. He enjoyed having high school theater students come on “Penny.”
“So many people mentioned their gratitude for that,” DeLuce said.
He also liked to stay active and continued to bike into his 80s, including traveling the 113 miles from Champaign to Olney. He also enjoyed tennis and racquetball.
Mr. Turpin was also “a voracious reader,” DeLuce said, and was a frequent patron of the Champaign Public Library.
A celebration of life for Mr. Turpin will be held at 10 a.m. April 19 at Copper Creek Church in Champaign.
Fittingly, burial will be next to his wife in Roselawn Cemetery, just east of Memorial Stadium, where he called so many games.
“He’s right next to Lou Henson,” DeLuce said. “We joked about that with my mom that she’ll enjoy hearing all the Illini music at games.”
Mrs. Turpin died in 2019.
At the end of Mr. Turpin’s final “Penny” show, he quoted longtime Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully on the occasion of his final game: “Well, perhaps I’ve said enough. And so it is.”