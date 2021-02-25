CHAMPAIGN — Bart Wills was nothing if not active, in both the Champaign-Urbana community and athletics. And he was easy to like.
Mr. Wills, 66, of Champaign died Friday following an illness of several months.
Good friend Dennis Kimme said Mr. Wills worked hard and played hard.
“He was a very hard worker, very professional,” Kimme said. “It seems like he was almost constantly studying for exams for which he could get a different kind of license.”
But he also liked to have fun. And one of those ways was playing softball and attending Cardinals games in St. Louis, where he was a season ticket-holder.
Mr. Wills played softball and recreational basketball until 2019. He was a member of two Illinois Softball Association Hall of Fame teams, Gery & Al’s and English Brothers. At 62, he was a member of a World Championship Senior softball team in 2017.
Al Vogelsang — the Al in Gery & Al’s — said although Mr. Wills played for the team toward the end of Vogelsang’s career, he remembers him well.
“He was a great guy, outstanding ballplayer, outstanding individual,” he said, noting the outfielder had “real good speed, was a real good hitter and outstanding fielder.”
University of Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb said Mr. Wills was president of the team’s support group, The Dugout Club, for two years and board member for several more, holding emeritus status.
“He (continued) to be involved and supported us every year on our hot stove fundraiser,” Hartleb said. “Every now and then, I would get a text (from Mr. Wills) that ‘This guy would be good for our program’” in terms of becoming a Dugout Club member.
“He was just a great person,” Hartleb said.
A graduate of Champaign Central High School, Mr. Wills was an undersized center on the football team that won a Big 12 Conference championship.
After earning degrees from Parkland College and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Mr. Wills started his professional life as director of the Champaign County Survival Skills and Youth Employment Program. He later was director of Champaign County Youth Services.
He began working in insurance in 1991 and had an equity ownership agreement with First Alliance Financial Group and then Dimond Brothers Insurance.
Todd Atkins became friends with Mr. Wills as their daughters grew up together.
“We traveled together. We were part of the roundtable that he started — a group that got together on a monthly basis to have lunch and bring in other people to talk about business,” Atkins said.
Atkins said Mr. Wills liked to call it “The Rotary,” although it met once a month, not once a week. On a rotating basis, each member was responsible for bringing a speaker. It was a good way to meet people, Atkins said.
Several friends said Mr. Wills wanted to stay in contact with his friends. On some occasions, he would talk with them daily.
That includes Tommy Knox of Indianapolis, formerly of Champaign, who met Mr. Wills through softball.
“We kept in close contact,” Knox said. “There were times, years ago, he’d call me three, four, five times a day. He was lonely. He got divorced.”
Knox called Mr. Wills “a number-one good guy.”
“Bart was very charismatic. He had that magnanimous personality,” he said. “Everybody just loved Bart. ... After we got done at a softball tournament, we’d kind of sit around, have a couple of beers or whatever. Bart was the life of the party.”
Knox said Mr. Wills was a good storyteller and “would give you the shirt off his back.”
“I will miss him like you can’t believe,” he said.
In addition to his daughter, of Chicago, Mr. Wills is survived by a brother, Brian of Normal, and a sister, Rebecca Powell of Columbus, Ga.
A public celebration of life will be held in August. Private funeral services are set for Friday at Morgan Memorial Home in Champaign.
Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.