URBANA — Donald “Butch” Clark let his performance on the playing field do the talking.
Mr. Clark, a multi-sport standout who was well known in the state for his fast-pitch softball prowess, was a quiet man. “Reserved,” was how his widow, Carol, described him.
When he talked, however, people listened, his brother Rich, of Bement, said.
Carol Clark likened him to Cubs pitcher Mark Hendricks, who quietly went about his business on the mound and rarely showed emotion.
“I thought that’s a good way to be,” she said.
Mr. Clark, who was 81, passed away Nov. 29 following an approximately 15-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. His brother said he “put up a good fight.”
Mr. Clark grew up in rural Sadorus, one of 11 children. With all of those brothers and sisters, maybe he had trouble getting a word in edge-wise.
“He wouldn’t say much, but when he was involved in any kind of athletic event, he was intense,” Rich Clark said. “Everybody liked him though, and if you asked him for advice, he would help you.”
Rural Champaign resident Mark Jones, who played against him and later on the same team, called Mr. Clark “a legend of men’s fast-pitch softball.”
“The lives that Butch touched, you can not put a number to, whether you were teammate or foe. You knew who Butch Clark was,” Jones said.
Joe Tomlinson of Champaign said he played softball with Mr. Clark for about 10 years as a member of the Woodworth Truckers of Sadorus team that was formed in 1972. The team won the state title in 1985.
“It was a real dream come true for all of us because we’d played for so many years,” Tomlinson said. “My feeling was without Butch Clark we probably wouldn’t have had a team because pitching is probably 85 percent of fast-pitch softball.”
Mr. Clark also won a state title in 1967 with the Urbana Merchants, and he was inducted into the ASA Hall of Fame three times — as an individual; with the 1985 state champions; and with his Nohren Farms Master’s team.
Tomlinson said Mr. Clark was also a good hitter. He had quite a day during one state tournament game when he homered three times and pitched a perfect game. It was one of three perfect games he pitched in a more-than-40-year softball career.
“He had a change up that would just freeze anybody,” Tomlinson said. “It was wonderful playing with him because he threw strikes.”
Carol Clark said her late husband always wanted his family at his games — wife, children and grandchildren. And they were whenever possible. They, in turn, enjoyed the sport themselves.
It was also a family affair on the diamond. Four of Mr. Clark’s five brothers played fast-pitch softball with the Woodward Truckers. They were known as the Clark Boys, Carol said.
Tomlinson, however, said the whole team was like family.
“We were tailgaters before there were tailgaters,” he said. “We’d go to fast-pitch games, and everybody’s bringing food and drink. Great memories.”
Then when it was time to set foot on the playing field, Mr. Clark was all business.
“Underneath it all, man, he was a competitor,” Tomlinson said. “He hated to lose. I never saw him get really upset or angry, although maybe sometimes with umpires when they weren’t calling the drop ball or the rise ball in the strike zone.”
While the Clark brothers were all good athletes, it was Butch’s longevity that set him apart, When he got too old to be competitive against younger players, he joined the masters fast-pitch teams and played slow-pitch softball.
“He played the outfield, which he loved because he was still very fast,” Carol said. “He did good with that. He had a good arm of course.”
Rich Clark said his brother had a good reputation, noting “Almost any softball team in the Midwest knew who Butch Clark was. Later in his career he developed a devastating change-up drop. It would bounce 3 feet in front of the plate, and people would swing.”
Rich had the best seat in the house to watch his brother work his mound magic. He was his catcher. It was a relationship that started early. The older Butch would give his brother a penny for every ball Rich would catch when Butch was practicing up against the corn crib on the family farm. All that practice paid off.
“He had to have won over 2,500 games,” Rich said.
Jones said he first met Mr. Clark when Jones was 18 playing 4-H softball.
“Over the years I got to know Butch. He kind of took me under his wing and showed me some things about pitching and training,” Jones said.
Jones called Mr. Clark his idol, and he credited him and Jones’ father for his ability to play fast-pitch.
Mr. Clark was a standout in several sports. He held the conference pole vault record at one point while competing at Unity; bowled a perfect game “back when people didn’t do that much,” Carol said; “set the Unity high school (basketball) scoring record his senior year and had an outstanding rebounding record even though he was barely 6 foot.”
Butch and Carol Clark celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. They were married June 16, 1962, in Tuscola.
Carol said Butch was “very close” to his grandchildren, and when she would hold up a photo of his great-granddaughter, he would laugh every time despite his physical condition. He retired from Illinois Bell/AT&T as a systems technician and started his own business in telephone work following retirement.
Funeral services for Mr. Clark were held Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sadorus.