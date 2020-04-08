MAHOMET — David Powell was a devoted husband and father, a talented engineer and a fun-loving friend who loved riding bicycles.
That passion put him in a place Friday that ultimately ended his life but resulted in him hopefully saving another with a kidney donation.
Mr. Powell, 46, died at Carle Foundation Hospital on Monday afternoon from blunt force injuries he received when a semi truck driver hit him from behind Friday morning on Illinois 47 north of Mahomet. He leaves a wife, Jen, children Evan, 10, and Ruby, 7, his parents, and a brother.
“He had one-quarter of a mile on 47 to get to that country road,” said his longtime friend and fellow bicyclist, Brian McKay of Champaign. “He purposely avoided highways because of Matt Wilhelm.”
Wilhelm, 25, of Champaign, was killed in September 2006 when he was struck from behind by a young woman distracted by her cellphone as he rode on the shoulder of Illinois 130 east of Urbana.
That crash happened not far from Urbana’s Stone Creek subdivision, where Mr. Powell was living at the time.
Both Wilhelm and Mr. Powell were considered exceptionally safe bicyclists.
“When you find a wheel like Dave’s to ride on, you feel very safe,” said McKay, who said the death of his friend of more than 30 years in that manner was a shock. “Dave was a very, very, very skilled rider and a very safe rider.”
“We guessed not too long ago that we’ve ridden over 26,000 miles together over the course of the years. I loved riding on Dave’s wheel. He was a rock-solid rider, just a great rider,” said McKay, who met Mr. Powell in 1989.
He was also good counsel, said McKay, who owns Art Mart with wife Courtney.
“He always had a really sound opinion. He always thought things through. I used him as a sounding board for lots of things, as my career with Art Mart moved along. You can’t spend that much time together and not talk about everything in your life,” McKay said.
‘Always happy’
Mr. Powell grew up in the Maynard Lake subdivision in west Champaign. He was about 13 when Rick Wilberg, then 11, moved in across the street.
“We got along great and hung out from then on. We were roommates for several years,” said Wilberg of Savoy, a real estate agent.
He loved his neighbor’s personality.
“He was fantastic, always happy, always had a smile on his face and brought great energy to any room,” he said.
Although Wilberg was not into cycling, he knew well his friend’s love of it and his tendency to ride alone for hours, anywhere from 15 to 100 miles at a stretch.
Formerly a Champaign police officer for 12 years, Wilberg handled his share of serious bicycle accidents, though none were fatal. On Friday, after learning of the accident, he picked up Mr. Powell’s father and drove him to the hospital, where friends and some family members had to wait outside for news because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Engineering career
McKay met his friend, who was a year ahead of him in school, during his first week at Centennial High.
“He is very, very smart, very funny, very observant. We just hit it off right away,” he said of his fellow marching band member.
“He certainly was athletic. He just wasn’t into group sports.”
In 1991, Mr. Powell entered the University of Illinois, earning an engineering degree. It was there that he met his future wife.
After graduating from the UI, he began the only career-related job he would have at Urbana’s Flex-N-Gate, a leading manufacturer of vehicle bumpers.
“He worked directly with (founder/owner) Shahid Khan for a long time,” said McKay, who said his friend had been with the company about 23 years designing bumpers and hitches, mostly for Toyota trucks. “As Flex-N-Gate grew, his expertise grew about all the different kinds of makes and models.”
His work as a senior engineer required frequent trips to Michigan, Canada, Japan, Mexico.
“Around 2018, he was traveling a lot for his work in Mexico and was gone and not riding with us,” said cycling friend Jay Jimenez. “All we could ever talk about is, ‘Boy, we miss Dave.’”
“Everything was always better with Dave around,” he said.
Jimenez, of Champaign, lived in Stone Creek in Urbana as a neighbor to Mr. Powell a few years back. He had been biking a couple years when he and Mr. Powell became more friendly.
“Dave was one of these guys who always made you do things you didn’t want to do, get out of your comfort zone. He would push me really hard,” Jimenez recalled. “I would dread going on solo rides with him because I knew I was going to come back in pain.
“Dave was kind of an explorer. We used to ride road bikes, then he got us into gravel cycling. When he started doing it, it was not on anyone’s radar.”
Mr. Powell, McKay, Jimenez and three other friends completed a 120-mile gravel race in central Pennsylvania in October.
McKay added that Mr. Powell was dedicated to the “Pedal the Cause” ride in St. Louis to raise money for cancer research. McKay started doing that ride in 2013 when his own son was diagnosed with leukemia and both he and Mr. Powell also rode in honor of their friend, Clay Deval, a survivor of colon cancer. Over the years, they and other friends raised more than $20,000 for cancer research, McKay said.
Generous spirit
When Mr. Powell wasn’t working or bicycling, he was home with Jen and the kids, Jimenez said, adding that his friend took a pass on some of the long fall weekend bike rides, preferring pumpkin patch visits with his family.
“He was generous with everything. He would give you the shirt off his back,” said Jimenez, who now knows that with certainty.
Jimenez’s brother-in-law, Brian Moushon, 50, lives in Alabama and has coped with renal failure through dialysis for four years.
After going on a bike ride Sunday to ponder his pal, Jimenez returned home to the news that Mr. Powell’s wife was interested in directed donorship of his organs.
Thinking an “organ swap” could be worked out to move Moushon up the recipient list, Jimenez contacted Jen Powell, who put him in touch with a transplant coordinator. On Monday, he learned that his buddy and his brother-in-law “were almost a complete perfect match.”
Fewer than 24 hours after his friend’s passing, Mr. Powell’s kidney had been transplanted into Moushon.
“The kidney is in place,” Jimenez said Tuesday afternoon. “The next 24 to 48 hours are going to be crucial. It’s a success so far.”
Jimenez said his friend donated two kidneys, a liver and some other organ tissue.
“He would have been thrilled,” Wilberg said of Mr. Powell’s forward gift-giving.
For Jimenez, the last few days have been an emotional roller coaster, dealing with his grief over the loss of his friend, his inability to gather with others to celebrate Mr. Powell’s life, and his exuberance over his brother-in-law’s prospects for a better life.
“It’s going to make family dinners a little different,” Jimenez said.