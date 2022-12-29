CHAMPAIGN — Leland Andrews had one of those rare gifts: She liked to hear about other people’s lives much more than talk about her own.
Mrs. Andrews could have been forgiven if she talked about herself, though, according to family and friends. She was always up for an adventure and helped so many people.
The 89-year-old transplanted Georgian passed away Dec. 22 at the Champaign home that she shared with her husband of 67 years, James.
Good friend Christie Schuetz said at their church, First Presbyterian, Champaign, Mrs. Andrews always sought to involve anyone in the church who might not normally be included, who might feel like an outsider. She had a heart for people, knew a lot of them; had boundless energy and possessed a quality that helps one remain young: curiosity.
Said son Bill: “You know the joke where you say, ‘I’m from Chicago,’ and someone would ask, ‘Oh, so do you know Bob?’ The chances are my mother would know Bob and Bob’s mother and Bob’s brother.”
Matt Matthews, pastor of First Presbyterian, fondly remembers the welcome Mrs. Andrews provided when he moved to the community in 2008.
“She came to my house with a pan of cheese grits. Southern hospitality. That was a Southern hello,” said Matthews, who had just come from serving a church in South Carolina. “She was really a great lady for sure.”
Mrs. Andrews knew what moving up to live with Yankees was like.
“She always told me that she moved to a foreign country when she moved to Illinois to live with her new husband,” Bill Andrews said. “She enchanted people with her Southern accent and used her Southern charm to open doors, make friends, get people to do things and solve problems.”
Matthews said Mrs. Andrews had the right attitude about people because she cared about them.
“She also knew how to listen and was interested in family genealogy, interested in who your people were,” Matthews said. “She would find out something about your family tree that had a connection with hers. She was just really interested in knowing people.”
Matthews said Mrs. Andrews served in every capacity possible in the church outside of pastor, not only officially but as someone people would consult about different church issues because her opinion mattered.
Despite her age, Matthews said, she was not afraid of change and innovation. She wasn’t put off by a younger generation.
“She engaged them and learned from them. She was not close-minded,” Matthews said.
Daughter Margaret Andrews said her parents met after her mother graduated from the University of Georgia and became involved with the Danforth Foundation, an organization that would empower students to work with nonprofit groups on other college campuses. Her future mother-in-law was on the board of the YMCA in Champaign, where Mrs. Andrews worked, and introduced her to her son.
They dated for five weeks before getting married.
“She did a lot of volunteering in the community,” Margaret Andrews said. “She was an elder and a deacon, taught nursery school.”
Margaret said her mother would run into people at the store who “would come running up to us” because they remembered Mrs. Andrews as their nursery school teacher. It was common for the Andrews to receive 350 to 400 cards and letters around Christmas.
Mrs. Andrews worked at Wesley Foundation and taught preschool at Coop Nursery and at Mother’s Morning Out. She served on the United Way Board, Krannert Art Museum Council and was a member of the Junior League. She volunteered at Empty Tomb and was involved with the Men’s and Women’s SAFE houses and Jesus is the Way Prison Ministry.
Mrs. Andrews was interested in art and loved gardening.
“Any plant or tree she would know,” Margaret said. She loved to entertain; she loved to cook.”
If one of her children became interested or involved in a topic, Mrs. Andrews would as well.
Youngest son Charles became an exchange student to Japan, and Mrs. Andrews decided she was going to become interested in Japanese culture. Leland and James Andrews accepted a young Japanese student to live in their home while he was attending the University of Illinois for five years. She also became a major supporter of Japan House on the U of I campus.
“If her kids were doing it, she was interested,” Charles said.
The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown was hard on everyone — probably Mrs. Andrews more than most.
“She couldn’t go anywhere or see anyone,” Margaret said.
So her mother relied on the telephone. Her April 2020 phone bill showed she had spent 2,952 minutes on the phone.
“She made people feel like they were that important to her,” Margaret said. Somebody said she was a force of nature.”
Schuetz called her friend “a non-give-upper” because she tried to stay active even as her health declined. Schuetz last saw her friend two weeks before her passing when they went out for dinner.
She said the Andrews took many stateside church mission trips and took a trip to Malawi, Africa, where her husband, an engineer, helped with digging wells.
“She was game for any kind of adventure and things she could involve herself in and make new friends,” Schuetz said.
“She would look around for people who were sort out of the circle, ignored, the ones who weren’t part of any group and would include them, whether she knew them or not.
“She was interested in people’s lives. She was a humorist and had funny stories to tell about herself,” such as one morning when she drove one of her children to school in her nightgown and ran out of gas.
Schuetz also said her friend would travel to Illinois prisons to read to inmates.
“Said Schuetz, “Her loss leaves a big hole in our hearts.”