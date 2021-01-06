TUSCOLA — Even in his younger years, when most people his age had yet to have their hair change color, Dave Lohr was known as “the old man.”
His hair had turned prematurely white.
The man whose name was synonymous with Tuscola Little League for many years was known by players and many others by that nickname.
It wasn’t a name he minded, friend Duff Hoel said. Good-natured, Mr. Lohr took it in stride with a smile.
“It was a moniker he received gracefully,” Hoel said. “I think he took a liking to it.”
Mr. Lohr had a volunteer spirit and a gracious attitude — one of those people whom everyone seemed to like, Hoel said. He was also a longtime member of the chain gang at Tuscola High School football games — doing that volunteer duty from 1978 to 2013.
Mr. Lohr, of Tuscola, died Saturday evening at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at the age of 82.
“He was a great, great guy,” Tuscola athletic director Ryan Hornaday said. “I knew Dave as a little kid and then as a parent as my kids went through Little League.”
Even if Mr. Lohr hadn’t volunteered for so many years as a baseball/softball official and at football games, he probably would have been in attendance.
“He was kind of a super fan and was always a friendly face, whether you passed him in the grocery store or in the park taking in a game,” Hornaday said.
He said as a member of the football chain gang, Mr. Lohr was quick to make friends with opposing coaches “because they would stand side by side.”
And it didn’t matter which side was winning.
“There’s not a more friendly face as an ambassador to our schools,” Hornaday said.
Hoel also saw Mr. Lohr from different age perspectives. Mr. Lohr knew him when he was a youngster swatting Little League baseballs, and he knew him as an adult.
“He was a player agent for over 40 years” of Little League baseball, Hoel said. “He called me in 1991 and said, ‘I need a Little League coach. I want you to do it. I thought so much of Dave Lohr, I couldn’t say no.”
Hoel liked it so much, he served as Tuscola High baseball coach for several years.
Mr. Lohr was also an advocate for getting girls involved in softball and recommended many youngsters with special needs to play in the Tom Jones Challenger League in Champaign-Urbana.
Mr. Lohr enjoyed baseball so much, he and close friend Bob Taylor would head to Indianapolis to watch the regional Little League baseball tournament about every year. It didn’t matter if Tuscola didn’t have a team playing.
“It was always amazing to me how many people Dave knew, even over there,” Taylor said. “And if he didn’t know them, he would still talk to them.”
Mr. Lohr made it a point that Little League was not about winning and losing. It was about getting every player involved regardless of maturity or talent level, according to several who knew him.
Said Taylor: “Little League has a rule: You have to play players a certain amount of innings. I had a rule: If a guy didn’t show up in practice, he might not play in a game. Dave said, ‘Bob, you can’t do that. What if a parent can’t get them here? Those kids can’t drive, you know.’”
Taylor had to agree that his friend was right, adding that Mr. Lohr would never bend the rules.
Taylor said Mr. Lohr liked to kid Taylor’s son about a Little League incident in which his son, who had rounded third base before heading to home plate, stopped before scoring and stood watching while his teammate got caught in a rundown between first and second base. Because it was the third out, it meant his team didn’t score.
“Dave to this day kidded him about not running all the way,” Taylor said.
Those who knew him said blue language was not in Mr. Lohr’s vocabulary.
“I never heard David Lohr say a swear word,” Hoel said. “‘Dadgumit’ was about as bad as he got.
“His main contribution was he treated every kid alike. He understood Little League baseball wasn’t necessarily about baseball. It was about relationships.
“Dave Lohr was always that positive male influence on every child he passed.”
His church-league softball days played a role in Mr. Lohr meeting his wife. During a game, she was able to steal his wallet so she could meet him. It worked. They were married April 21, 1962.
She survives, along with two daughters and two grandchildren. Mr. Lohr and his wife would have celebrated their 60th anniversary next year.
A native of Alton, Mr. Lohr was a gas-line repairman for CILCO in Tuscola.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.