CHAMPAIGN — Those who worked alongside Jim Hack to make life better for folks in need admired him for his leadership, his work ethic and mostly, for his big heart.
“Whenever he saw a need, he just wanted to help people. He loved people. People loved him,” said Don Block, a friend for 15 years who worked with Mr. Hack to build Habitat for Humanity homes in Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and later for many years in El Salvador.
“That’s where he really was the star,” Block said of Mr. Hack’s travels to the impoverished Central American country which gets more publicity for its crime rate than for the people that Mr. Hack and his friends came to love.
Mr. Hack, 80, of Champaign, died Monday from COVID-19, leaving scores grieving locally and abroad.
It’s not a stretch to suggest that his recent hospitalization was the first time that the member of The News-Gazette’s 2020 Seventy Over 70 class had truly slowed down.
“Jim had a servant’s heart, helping hands and vision that made him a leader in many ways,” said Dean Olson of Champaign. “He was the guy who set the goal. Everybody else surrounded him to achieve that goal.”
A native of Pontiac, Mr. Hack was just a month shy of his 60th wedding anniversary to wife Barbara, whom he met at Cullom High School. They raised two sons and a daughter in Ashkum, where they lived 38 years.
They then moved to Wisconsin for his work for five years before moving to Champaign in 2006 to be close to their only daughter, Pam Scott of Mahomet.
“He was in his own business of grain-bin and elevator construction,” said Barb Hack. “He had this opportunity to work for Tiffany Industries out of St. Louis.”
“They were doing business with the Venezuelan government,” she said.
That opportunity took the family of five to Venezuela for all of 1976, where Mr. Hack continued building elevators and grain bins while his children attended an American school with other oil families from Louisiana and Texas, Barb Hack said.
Scott suggested that experience gave her dad a “knowledge of the world” that helped him relate to people in a special way.
Family and friends of Mr. Hack, who was a general contractor, said there wasn’t much he couldn’t do.
“He had a construction background. He could do electrical work, carpentry work,” Block said.
“He was a fixer,” Scott said.
While the couple retired to Champaign, they were anything but retired.
Scott said her dad loved his 1985 Mastercraft ski boat and getting his family out in it every summer on Bull Shoals Lake in Arkansas. He was also a bleacher bum for any activity of his six grandchildren. But his idea of a hobby was helping others fix stuff, she said.
“A friend said God called him home early so he could help fix the pearly gates,” she said.
Knowing no one outside their daughter’s family locally when they got to Champaign, the Hacks joined Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at the corner of South Prospect Avenue and Devonshire Drive.
Block said in short order, Mr. Hack was doing maintenance work on the building.
After Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast in 2005, Mr. Hack and Block made four trips to Biloxi, Miss., through their church to rebuild homes. When the work there diminished a few years later, Mr. Hack asked Block to join him and another friend to build Habitat homes in El Salvador.
That was around 2011, an experience so gratifying to both that they returned. And with his talents, Mr. Hack became a team leader working on 900-square-foot cinder-block homes meant to withstand earthquakes and hurricanes.
As in the U.S., El Salvadorans who want a Habitat home have to apply for a grant and put in the sweat equity alongside their benefactors.
“Even though we didn’t speak the same language, we still built great relationships,” Block said.
He estimated that Mr. Hack made eight trips to El Salvador, and under trying circumstances. There were no power tools or heavy machinery. Footings had to be dug by hand with picks and shovels, and concrete mixed by hand and carried in buckets. Tools were crude and sweating was preferable to using what passes for bathrooms.
But Barb Hack said her husband had no trouble embracing the work and the people who were benefiting from it.
“They are just such lovable people,” she said.
She guessed her spouse probably spent at least half his time coordinating and executing the El Salvador trips as team leader. That involved fundraising to be able to send a team of eight to 10, then working out the logistics of getting there, and then actually doing the exhausting work for a week.
“It was an amazing thing for him to even propose as feasible,” Olson marveled about the El Salvador trips launched from Good Shepherd Lutheran.
While many went because of Mr. Hack’s likable leadership, they returned because the people appreciated what they were doing, Olson said.
Scott said she will “cherish” the two trips she made under her dad’s guidance. A sister-in-law and two nephews were also able to go, and she and her husband had planned to join her dad this year, but the pandemic quashed that.
Barb Hack didn’t go to build houses but accompanied her husband in August 2019 — what turned out to be Mr. Hack’s last trip there — when he was honored for his service by Habitat.
In addition to several homes, he and others worked to build the Cristo Rey Lutheran Church in Santa Ana. Olson said it’s unusual for Habitat to do church construction, but because this one was going to double as a community center for youth education, it was approved.
“In each of your visits, you left clear footsteps that cannot be erased,” the Rev. Vilma Lopez wrote in a sympathy letter to the Good Shepherd Lutheran congregation. “Not only did you come to build a house of God into the ‘Cristo Rey’ of today, your work was also transformed by building and improving the lives of children and young people for their studies and lives.”
Mr. Hack “will live forever in our lives because a star never stops shining. That was Jim, a star. And all of you continue to shine in our hearts,” she wrote.