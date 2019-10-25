CHAMPAIGN — Whether it was raising money for the Champaign County Freedom Celebration, putting on the Knights of Columbus’ Tootsie Roll drive or restoring St. Mary’s Cemetery, Val Koble gave it his all and enjoyed every minute of it, friends and fellow community volunteers said.
“Val was a giant in terms of his service,” said Paul Conforti, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Twin City Council and a longtime friend. “He touched people who never even knew him. His death has left a big hole in our community.”
Mr. Koble, of Champaign, passed away early Monday morning at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. He was 83.
He was raised in Lowell, Ind., in the northwestern part of the state.
Robert Reed met Mr. Koble in 1950 during their freshman year of high school. After graduation, they and two friends, each with $100 in their pocket, jumped in Reed’s car and headed west.
“We went to Catalina Island, drove up the coast to San Francisco and went out to his uncle’s farm,” Reed said, adding the four traveled around for a month.
Back home, Mr. Koble and another friend bought a gas station, where they pumped gas and worked on cars, Reed said. Then they bought a fiberglass boat business, which they closed after a hard winter.
Reed said Mr. Koble became a salesman for Durkee, the spice company. He was transferred to Schereville, Ind., where he met his future wife, Flo, at a party. The two married in 1962.
Eventually, Mr. Koble’s work took him to Champaign.
“He could sell ice to an Eskimo,” Denny Birt, the former owner of Dave & Harry Locksmiths, said with a laugh. “He never met a stranger.”
After leaving Durkee in 1996, Mr. Koble worked for Birt as an outside sales representative, calling on school districts within a 75-mile radius, until 2013, when both of them retired.
When Mr. Koble and his wife, who worked in finance, moved to Champaign, they joined St. Matthew Catholic Parish and immediately got involved in the community.
Reed said he and Mr. Koble were active in the Jaycees, an organization that instilled in them a deep sense of community service. When he got to Champaign, Mr. Koble had aged out of the organization, but got involved in the Illinois JCI Senate, an offshoot.
“I met him a couple of years after I joined” the Champaign Urbana Jaycees, Birt said, adding the group raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and other causes. “He was kind of a mentor to me. He introduced me to people around the state and helped me out when I needed it.”
Jody Eversole of Villa Grove met Mr. Koble when he began volunteering with the Champaign County Freedom Celebration. Mr. Koble was a longtime committee member and president in 2013, 2001 and 1993.
“He had a lot of pride in our country and was very into the veterans,” Eversole said.
“He was in charge of corporate sponsorships,” said Pam Lukemire, last year’s president. “He wouldn’t just send out letters or call people on the phone. He would go visit them and talk with them. He just liked to talk to people.”
And during the parade and fireworks extravaganza, Mr. Koble zipped around on a golf cart “going from the tents to the stage to the vendors making sure everything was happening,” Conforti added.
* * * * *
Conforti, who went to the University of Illinois in the 1970s, met Mr. Koble soon after moving back to Champaign and starting work at Minuteman Press, which he bought in 2004. He said Mr. Koble stopped by after learning he belonged St. Matthew and invited him to join the Knights of Columbus.
“If it wasn’t for Val, I may have never hooked up with them,” Conforti said, adding that Mr. Koble, who was a fourth-degree knight, the highest level of service in the fraternal organization, later encouraged him to do so.
Conforti said Mr. Koble was the driving force behind the local council. That was never more evident than during the annual Tootsie Roll drive, where he’d make sure there was ample candy, recruit volunteers to pass it out and collect donations at all of the sites.
The proceeds went to three causes that were dear to Mr. Koble’s heart — Special Olympics, Swann Special Care Center in Champaign and Timber Pointe Outdoor Center, Easterseals’ camp for handicapped youth in Bloomington.
Conforti said Mr. Koble always served as emcee at the council’s annual senior dinner in November. He also pushed for a much-needed, ongoing renovation project at St. Mary’s Cemetery to trim trees, remove brush and debris and repair monuments, among other things.
“It’s the only Catholic cemetery in Champaign, and it was looking really rough,” Conforti said. “Val would go down the rows and make sure the guys were doing what they were supposed to do.”
Conforti said the project was special to Mr. Koble because that’s where his wfie is buried.
“Now we’re going to redouble our efforts, because that’s where Val will be,” he said.
The Kobles were married for 43 years until Flo’s death in December 2005. In addition to volunteering, they enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and abroad, partly through their involvement in the Jaycees and JCI Senate.
“He got to meet the pope,” Eversole said, adding that to a devout Catholic, “that was huge.”
“They were in Rome, and someone told him to go to the front row and don’t let anyone push you out,” Reed added. “So he got to take a picture with John Paul II. Every time I saw him, he’d show me that picture.”
The couple were also avid Illini sports fans who had season tickets to football, basketball, volleyball and softball games. Mr. Koble was also a member of the softball team’s booster club, the On Deck Circle.
* * * * *
After Mr. Koble’s wife died, Eversole and Conforti joined him at games. They also attended Chicago Cubs and Bears games.
“That’s the one thing we disagreed on,” said Eversole, a St. Louis Cardinals fan who was just happy to hang out with his friend. Eversole said Mr. Koble didn’t have any local relatives, so they welcomed him to their family gatherings.
When Mr. Koble turned 80, Eversole threw him a birthday bash at the Hilton Garden Inn. It drew hundreds of friends, including Reed and Tom Burgess, one of his road-trip buddies. The other friend, George Schultz, had recently passed away.
Reed said the four had remained close. He and his wife and the Kobles had dinner when they were back in Indiana. His wife died the same year Flo did, and the two ended up buying condos in the same building in Naples, Fla.
“He’s up one floor from me,” Reed said, adding that his friend didn’t spend as much time there because “he was so active in UI athletics and his organizations.”
When Mr. Koble’s health started deteriorating, Eversole and Conforti began stopping by his home and calling him more frequently. Eversole even flew to Florida with him and got him settled into his condo, before heading back home.
About four weeks ago, Conforti said he and Mr. Koble met at Huber’s in Champaign to watch a baseball game, but his friend’s breathing problems had worsened. When Mr. Koble went to his doctor, he was admitted to the hospital.
Conforti brought him his mail, and Eversole ate dinner with him every night because he didn’t like to eat alone. Others visited or called.
“I brought him a chocolate cake for his birthday” on Oct. 16, Conforti said, adding that Mr. Koble was tickled to see cupcakes and other treats in the room. “I think I took home more than I came with.”
Birt called Mr. Koble two days before he passed.
“He said they were going to let him go on Friday,” he said, adding that his friend was looking forward to going to the Illinois-Wisconsin game the next day and joining the older Jaycees at their monthly breakfast.
But Mr. Koble wasn’t released. So he and Eversole watched the game on TV.
“He was so happy to see Illinois beat Wisconsin. He was happy up until the very end,” said Eversole, who also watched the Bears game with Mr. Koble on Sunday. Early the next morning, a nurse called to say his friend was gone. “It’s painful for me. But for him, he’s in a better place. He’s with his wife now.”