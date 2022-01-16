PAXTON — Mayor Bill Ingold remembers having a tooth emergency, one of those “can’t-wait experiences.” So he called Dr. Russell Pitch.
“I broke a tooth on a Sunday eating a candy bar,” Ingold said. “I called him and he said, ‘Come up.’ He didn’t have to do that.”
It was the start of a long friendship.
Ingold and many others are mourning the passing of the longtime dentist, who was a member of the Paxton Fire Department, including a stint as chief, for many years.
Dr. Pitch died Jan. 9 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. He was 75.
“He was a super guy,” Ingold said. “For a long time, he told everybody he was my brother. I would be very honored if that were true.”
The dentist was easy to spot in traffic. He was the guy driving the Corvette with the “Dr. Tooth” license plate.
Ramona Williams, a registered dental hygienist, said she worked with Dr. Pitch for about 40 years.
“One of the things I remember I thought was the most incredible about him, he had this little saying on the wall that said, ‘dedicated to excellence,’” Williams said. “That’s what I always think of when I think of him. He was dedicated to his practice, his patients, his family and his community.”
Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren remembers when Dr. Pitch came to Paxton and asked Kingren’s father to build him a dental office on North Market Street. The elder Kingren’s construction business also employed his two sons and two sons-in-law. All were members of the fire department.
“He came to my father and asked him to build a dentist’s office and didn’t know any of my family,” Denny Kingren said. “We started answering fire calls” and would leave the job working on the new office. He said, ‘I hear you leaving on these calls’ and wanted to know all about it.”
He decided he wanted to join the firefighters. It was no whim. He served nearly 40 years with the department, including as chief from 1995 to 2002.
Many who knew him sounded a similar refrain: Dr. Pitch would not do anything half-way.
“When he got involved, he got in with both feet,” Kingren said. “He was an inspiration with the young men who followed him in.”
He explained to his family that he attended so many fire-training sessions for safety’s sake.
“It’s not because he enjoyed being away from family but because he wanted to be safe and come back home,” Kingren said.
“He wanted everything done correctly. He did it with enthusiasm and love,” Williams said. “I know this sounds corny, but it was an amazing experience with the staff ... as functioning team members and as family. Those of us that started there, that’s how we’ve felt ever since we’ve known him.”
A Chicago-area native, Dr. Pitch decided he wanted to open a dental office in a small community and settled on Paxton, where he maintained his practice until his retirement in September 2016.
Ingold used to kid his friend that he shouldn’t retire because he needed a good dentist. Once Dr. Pitch did retire, Ingold said he could work on his teeth in Ingold’s basement if he wanted to. He didn’t take him up on the offer.
But Dr. Pitch said he wanted to travel with his wife, Phyllis, and spend time with his family.
Williams said the Pitches enjoyed history. Among their stops were the World War II museum in New Orleans and Gettysburg battlefield in Pennsylvania — staying in bed and breakfasts whenever they went.
Williams said Dr. Pitch also enjoyed shooting. He was a member of the National Rifle Association.
Kingren said Dr. Pitch had “a wonderful personality.”
“He was friendly and kind ... and was easy to get along with,” he said. The more you knew him, he definitely had a fun side.”
Kingren said Dr. Pitch had two close friends on the fire department in Don Jones and Ed Rutkowske.
“They rode with me and Gary Popel,” Kingren said — “the three amigos.”
Ingold and his friend “texted a lot the last few weeks” as his health began to fail.
“I fully appreciated all those things,” Ingold said. “He had a lot of things he wanted me to do for his family, and I’m doing them.”
Added Ingold, “He was just super intelligent, and he was just a good guy. We really got along well together.”
A visitation was held Friday at Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton. His funeral service and burial in Paxton’s Glen Cemetery will be private.