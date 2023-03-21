URBANA — From tending a memorial garden in Champaign’s Mattis Park to marching with Arcola’s Lawn Rangers, Louis Simpson III lived a life devoted to service, say his friends and family.
Mr. Simpson, 68, of Urbana, died March 4.
“He was the best,” said his wife, Trina.
They were just about two months short of their 40th anniversary when her husband died after coming down with pneumonia, she said.
Mr. Simpson, who operated Simpson Accounting Services for more than three decades, was a devoted charter member and office-holder in the C-U Sunrise Rotary Club and last served as the club’s treasurer.
Rotary was a big part of Mr. Simpson’s life, recalled fellow club member Andrew Kerins of Champaign, “but he was a big part of the club.”
“He had a great sense of humor,” Kerins said.
Kerins and fellow Rotarian Larry Johnson got him involved in the Lawn Rangers, he said, and and when he pitched an idea for a lawn mower decorated with garden gnomes to Mr. Simpson, “he built it for me.”
Kerins said he eventually took over the Rotary Club’s newsletter that Mr. Simpson had done so well, he said.
“Everything he did had sort of a level of quality and detail to it that was perfect for Rotary that also spoke to his profession,” he said.
Johnson, of Champaign, said he knew Mr. Simpson for more than 30 years, and his friend and fellow Rotarian was “a very generous, kind soul,” who liked to have fun and — no matter what the circumstances — always had a smile on his face.
“What I remember about him is his life is basically a life of service,” Johnson said. “It’s basically how he he lived his life, doing things for others.”
He and Kerins also recalled Mr. Simpson’s love for his dog, Barney. Other than his wife, Johnson said, his dog “was the love of his life.”
When fellow Rotary club member Don Decker passed away in 1999, the C-U Sunrise Rotary Club memorialized him by creating a garden with a decorative piano keyboard in Mattis Park, and Mr. Simpson took charge of the club’s maintenance of that garden, Johnson said.
He designed the keyboard, set up his own watering system and looked after the garden, with club members on a weeding schedule, Johnson said.
“Lou has incredible carpenter skills and can build or fix anything,” he said.
Mr. Simpson also enjoyed karaoke, had “a tremendous singing voice” and sometimes sang at The Iron Post in Urbana, Johnson said.
Another longtime member of the C-U Sunrise Rotary Club, Paul Conforti, said he met Mr. Simpson through the club.
“One word to describe Rotary is service,” Conforti said. “Lou embodied that ideal. Be it a club service project or if you just knew Lou, Lou would be there for you. At any time, for any reason.”
Mr. Simpson also handled the accounting for his business, Minuteman Press, Conforti said.
“For 18 years, Lou was the best accountant any small business could have,” he said.
“I’ll always remember Lou’s love of life, for his wife, Trina, his dog, Barney, his home craft projects and his love of music with his pitch-perfect singing voice,” Conforti said.
He’s been to a lot of parties in his life, Conforti said, but the most fun was Mr. Simpson’s flamingo party, in which he turned his yard into a sound stage and tropical paradise with live music.
“Those were the most fun parties I have ever been to,” he said. “Everyone loved Lou because Lou loved everyone.”
Mr. Simpson’s sister, Francie Georgiades of Cicero, N.Y., recalled her older brother as being involved “in everything.”
“He and Trina were the best pair ever. They complimented each other so well,” Georgiades said.
There was a 14-year age difference between her and Mr. Simpson, Georgiades said, and “as far as a brother, he was so great.”
“He was just an all-around wonderful man,” she said.