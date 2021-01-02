CHAMPAIGN — Tim McCoy was easy to notice.
With a booming baritone voice and an imposing figure that inspired the nickname “Rock,” after the burly title character played by Charles S. Dutton in a 1990s sitcom, he stood out.
For Kimberly Butts-McCoy, though, something different drew her to her future husband when they met in 1993, just after Tim was honorably discharged from the military.
“It was his personality, his smile,” Kim said. “He was a big old teddy bear. With his personality, he could walk in the room and everybody would just light up. Between his voice and his smile, everybody just enjoyed him. He was lovable.”
The two began dating a few years later and in 2006, they were married. Over the years, Kim saw him find purpose in life as a father of four, a youth sports coach and a case manager for Haven Focused LLC, where he mentored at-risk youth.
In May, he was diagnosed with a rare form of soft-tissue cancer that spread to his lungs. He died Dec. 22.
“Tim was a fighter,” his wife said. “Always a fighter. When he was diagnosed with the cancer, he was like, ‘I’m going to beat this.’ He was like, ‘Cancer’s not going to beat me.’ So he fought and fought and fought until the cancer spread to his lungs and there was nothing else he could do.”
“Until the day he died, he still fought regardless,” she said. “It wasn’t like he was giving up. His body just didn’t allow him to continue to go on.”
After graduating from Champaign Central, where he played football, Mr. McCoy enlisted in the military. It was during this time, his told his wife, that he grew into the man he eventually became. After working as a union painter at the University of Illinois, he earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Eastern Illinois University.
He discovered coaching when he took on the role for his daughters’ basketball teams. When he coached, his military discipline showed, but so did a softer side.
“If he needed to get on them, he got on them,” said Glenn Smith, who got to know Mr. McCoy when he coached his daughter, Airiana. “He showed no favoritism. But if they needed a hug, he’d hug them.”
All of Mr. McCoy’s children went on to succeed in sports, with son Josh Butts earning All-Area honors in football and daughter Sidney Butts playing a featured role in Centennial’s girls’ basketball and volleyball teams.
His two youngest daughters, Tori and Madison McCoy, starred for St. Thomas More in basketball. Tori led the Sabers to two state championships as one of the most-sought-after recruits in the country, eventually earning McDonald’s All-American honors. During that time, their father’s voice filled the gym via the PA system, where he made a point to react positively to baskets by both the Sabers and their opponent.
Jamal Maatuka asked Mr. McCoy to join him coaching Pop Warner football after getting to know him on basketball courts, when their daughters would play with and against each other. Mr. McCoy gladly accepted the role of assistant coach, even though he didn’t have a son on the team.
“Rock was sort of an intimidating guy, big guy, big, booming voice, but he had those third- and fourth- graders loving him,” Maatuka said. “I was the head coach, but he was by far the better coach. Those kids played for him.
“You would think it would be a thing where he was intimidating, but it really wasn’t. It was funny. His nickname was ‘Rock’ because he was a foundation for those kids where they could be more confident, more secure in who they were just by having him around.”
Mr. McCoy found another niche when he began working for Haven several years ago, his wife said.
“He dealt with a lot of kids who were troubled kids, but they came around,” she said. “He took them fishing, he taught them about life, he taught them about the mistakes they were making and how to take ownership. That was something that he enjoyed doing with them. That job was perfect for him.”
When Maatuka saw him recently, the man called “Rock” wasn’t quite as burly after going through intense treatments. Still, he saw the same man he knew for 16 years.
“He was an impressive man from the first time I saw him to the last,” Maatuka said. “If you went to see him, it wasn’t that, ‘Why me,’ moment. It was, ‘Of course, me. I can handle this. And as a matter of fact, let me show you how to handle this adversity.’
“He was ever the consummate role model, model of adulthood, being responsible and not only accepting adversity but responding to it. ... As a coach, he spoke that, preached that, but more importantly, he exemplified it.”