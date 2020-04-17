URBANA — Champaign-Urbana’s preeminent master of ceremonies is being remembered for his generosity, thoughtfulness and unfailing sense of humor.
Tom Costello Jr. — the retired assistant managing director of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District and a UI communication instructor, husband, father, grandfather, philanthropist and friend to all — died suddenly Wednesday evening in his Urbana home. He was 70.
His wife of 46 years, Rose, found him unresponsive after returning from walking their dog.
They met as students around 1967 in an English class at John Carroll University, a Jesuit school in Ohio.
“I thought this guy was the funniest guy and he made me laugh every day,” Rose said. “That’s what drew me to him. He could find humor in most anything, including his own death.”
Their last day together was a good one.
Both educators — she’s the longtime principal of Champaign’s Holy Cross grade school and he’s been a communication instructor since 1972, full-time since 2014 — were working at home on job-related projects.
Rose said their confinement since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic had been “a lot of fun.”
She cut short a trip to Washington, D.C., to see their second grandchild Rory, born March 10 to son Jack and wife Laura, because of the virus. She didn’t trust her people-person spouse to stay in. Mr. Costello only saw his new grandson electronically. Son Joe and wife Kaitlin also live in the D.C. area with their daughter, Libby, almost 2.
Burdened with myriad health issues much of his life — a burst appendix at age 5; childhood asthma; digestive, heart and kidney problems; skin cancer — the man just laughed them off, friends said.
A native of Chicago, he loved Portillo’s. He and Rose drove to the Champaign restaurant midday Wednesday to pick up sandwiches. His last meal was a combination Italian beef/Italian sausage.
During the day, he did Internet research about a possible trip to Scotland and talked about needed work at a Florida condo they inherited from his father.
At 4:30, they watched “Jeopardy” and gloated when they knew the final-round answer was Cleveland, Rose’s hometown.
When Rose announced she was taking the dog for a walk around 5:30, Tom surprised her by coming along. He didn’t do that often because it tired him. After a block, he headed back, but she continued on. She returned home minutes later to find him on the floor.
The shock of it notwithstanding, the faith-filled Rose and her sons are grateful in a time of pandemic that his death was swift and in their home.
‘Saw the good in everybody’
It was the University of Illinois that brought the Costellos to the community to pursue higher education. Although Mr. Costello never finished his doctorate at the UI — he earned a master’s — he began teaching communication part-time in 1972.
“His students thought he was tremendous,” department head John Caughlin said.
In 2010, Mr. Costello won a campuswide award for excellence in undergraduate teaching — “really a big deal,” Caughlin said.
He began driving a bus part-time in 1974 for the 3-year-old MTD, where he began a meteoric rise to management.
“He and Bill (Volk) got along really well when Bill was managing director,” said Rena Lenz of Urbana, one of the MTD’s original employees who retired in 2014 after 43 years as an assistant to the administrators.
Mr. Costello “had great ideas, good insight, good rapport with all the employees. If somebody had a problem, whether it was money or family, they would come to him,” she said. “He gave chances to people that a lot of people probably wouldn’t have.”
Friend Steve Beckett of Urbana said he saw “good in everybody.”
“He brings out the best in everybody, even people that other people might be irritated with,” Beckett said.
After retiring from the MTD in 2014, Mr. Costello began teaching at the UI full-time. He had three courses this semester.
Caughlin said when Mr. Costello was nominated for the campus teaching award, he marveled at his colleague’s evaluations over the years — “page after page of incredibly high scores without even one semester that was anything less than stellar.”
“I had never seen anything like it, and I still haven’t,” Caughlin said. “Over the years, we’ve heard from so many alums who talked about what a difference he made in their lives, and he kept doing that right up to the present.”
The Saturday breakfast club
There is hardly a local service agency on which Mr. Costello didn’t leave his mark — the Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation, Developmental Services Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois and Court-Appointed Special Advocates, to name a few.
He reveled in the role of carnival barker for charities.
Two of his closer friends — longtime News-Gazette reporter and columnist Tom Kacich and Beckett, an Urbana attorney — have served with their buddy in many of those community endeavors.
Kacich and wife Helene have known the Costellos since the mid-’70s. The men met through work and became fast friends. They shared the same religion and their wives were teachers. They started their families about the same time and their children went to Holy Cross together.
Kacich recalled one Fourth of July when Mr. Costello was the chairman of the parade and got him to plan the fireworks.
“After the parade, Costello and I were in charge of shoveling the horse” droppings, he said of their vital contributions.
Almost four years ago, Kacich agreed to give his friend one of his kidneys. But it took some persuading from the dozen or so regulars at the Saturday breakfast club meetings for Mr. Costello to accept.
“I said it several times and I don’t think he believed me,” Kacich said of his willingness to be a donor.
It took eight months of testing to confirm Kacich’s kidney would work.
“The surgery was Thursday (Sept. 1, 2016), and we both felt OK after. I just got progressively worse and he got progressively better,” said Kacich, who could hear his buddy down the hall at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis laughing with Kacich’s children and grandchildren.
“He’s pointing to his catheter bag and telling the kids, ‘Look at this beautiful pee,’” Kacich said. “All I could think was ‘Please don’t come down here.’ It got better within a couple days.”
He choked up recalling his friend’s generosity.
“One Christmas, he sent all our grandkids goofy plastic straws in the shape of their names spelled out in cursive,” he said. “He just delighted in shopping. Every Christmas, he would go out on weekends at 6 a.m. to scout what goofy stuff he could find.”
UI’s Costello Family Classroom
Beckett teamed up with Mr. Costello on several causes as well, including a scheme to raise money for the Champaign school district’s Summer Youth Employment Program.
Tony Pomonis, former owner of the Merry Ann’s Diners in Champaign and Urbana, said he got to be good friends with Mr. Costello and Beckett, who were twice-a-week-breakfast regulars at his downtown diner, around 2004. Pomonis said as he became more involved in civic activities, he “could always rely on Tom and Steve to help.”
Not only did the two record light-hearted radio commercials for Pomonis’ diners, they cooked up a program to “help kids in the community who wouldn’t have the opportunity to have gainful employment.”
Using their connections, the pair enlisted “celebrity servers” in the form of politicians and heads of businesses whose tips amounted to about $15,000 for the program.
“Every server was supposed to show up for a 30-minute shift. Steve and Tom stayed all day, working eight hours,” Pomonis said. “Tom showed up wearing his infamous plaid used-car-salesman sports coat.”
Pomonis said after he sold the diners and went to work for the UI Foundation, he continued to meet with Mr. Costello at his friend’s Lincoln Hall office on the Quad.
“He said, ‘Hey, Tony, I want to do something for the communication department. I want to get my name on one particular classroom, the most sought-after. All these teaching assistants, graduate-student whipper-snappers, I want them to be pining for this room,” Pomonis recalled.
Pomonis said the Costellos made that happen in about 18 months, declining to reveal the amount of the generous donation it took for the room to be named the Costello Family Classroom.
“It’s the most capacious and technologically advanced room on the fourth floor. It’s really a great room,” Pomonis said. “He was wont to go in there and say, ‘This is my room. Get out of here,’ then laugh.”
The ‘Holy Cross family’
It was laughter during a serious first meeting in the late 1970s that gave Beckett the gist of his friend’s personality.
“I had a client who had a claim against the MTD and I took Tom’s deposition,” Beckett said of the adversarial hearing.
“There was a Vietnamese bus driver whose first name was spelled Phuc. I Anglicized it and said it the way it would sound. Tom immediately corrected me in Tom’s own way, and the room broke up. That’s Tom Costello,” said Beckett, who said the driver’s name was pronounced “Foo.”
The two became much closer friends after Rose hired Barb Beckett to teach at Holy Cross in 1998.
“When you become part of the Holy Cross family, it’s impossible not to run into him: Christmas parties, hot dog day,” Beckett said. “As it turned out, we had mutual friends.”
Mr. Costello, Beckett and Kacich were all members of a Sunday-night softball league, playing for different teams at AMBUCS park on University Avenue. Mr. Costello pitched.
“Over the years, we got closer and closer, so much so that he became a brother to me,” Beckett said. “We would have contact every day in one form or another. I always knew where he was and he always knew where I was.”
Beckett was trying to reach his friend Wednesday night to boast about his takeout dinner from Bunny’s Tavern in downtown Urbana, a favorite gathering spot for the group. The call went unanswered.
It was Beckett who nominated both Rose and Tom Costello as members of The News-Gazette’s most recent class of Seventy Over 70.
“He is the role model for role models about being a community person,” Beckett wrote of his friend.
Another mutual friend of theirs, Jack Parisi of Champaign, agreed.
Parisi has been in the Urbana Knights of Columbus with Mr. Costello, Beckett, Kacich and others for almost 20 years and called Mr. Costello a mentor.
“When he was in a room, everyone looked to him. He was always one of those giving, but he didn’t need the recognition for it,” Parisi said.
The Catholic men’s group raises funds for charities, many of them directed toward children.
‘A take-charge kind of guy’
“Tom always helped with events, especially if it had to do with cooking,” Parisi said. “He was a take-charge kind of guy. Rose would laugh because when he did something, he would do it to such an extreme, there was plenty of options.”
For several years, Mr. Costello headed up a popular “Super Bowl breakfast” at St. Patrick’s Church in Urbana.
“At the last one, he kept on adding things. Now we have 25 options,” Parisi said. “The reason Tom always kept on adding things and overdoing in the kitchen is that he had such a joy in trying to please everyone and make sure everyone was happy and having a good time. Nothing was ever boring.”
Lenz can attest to that.
“For years, Tom insisted that we (the MTD) had to have a float in the Fourth of July parades,” he said. “It could not be just a simple float. It had to have lots of color, moving parts, music and be something out of the ordinary. There were many a year when we were in the shop until midnight on July 3 getting that float ready.
“All this was worthwhile because we usually won a trophy.”
Fellow Champaign Rotarian Steve Carter said his friend was “fun” and “always had a story.”
“He took special delight in jokes that would make a fifth-grader laugh. Of course, we did too,” said Carter, who met and worked with Mr. Costello when Carter was Champaign city manager from 1985 to 2013.
But primarily, he recalls Mr. Costello’s goodness.
“I remember when there was storm damage in north Champaign, north of I-74, Tom was up there with an MTD bus keeping people warm after their houses were damaged,” Carter said. “Tom was the kind of person who would chip in any way he could.”