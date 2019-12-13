WESTVILLE — After children’s programs at the Westville Library, most parents simply thank programming coordinator Barb Dudich for a nice time and head home at the end of the night.
Allan Mackiewicz was different.
Even though he had no obligation, the police captain and father of two girls would always ask how he could help clean up.
“There’s not many guys who would say, ‘Hey, do you need the sweeper run?’” Dudich said.
For Mr. Mackiewicz, though, lending that helping hand was normal.
Jerry Beckley, who succeeded him as president of the Westville Recreation League, would often see Mr. Mackiewicz out at the town’s baseball and softball fields early in the morning after working the third shift the previous night.
“You would find him at 8, 9 in the morning after he got off of work, working on the fields, making sure they were ready for the kids,” Beckley said.
Because of that, Mr. Mackiewicz was someone whom people in Westville wanted to help. Of course, he’d call in those favors in the service of others. He set his mind to building dugouts for the local T-ball fields, which will soon be named after Mr. Mackiewicz, and he got the local lumber yard to donate the wood.
“Once he got an idea in his head, he wouldn’t stop,” Beckley said. “He may not know how to do it, but he would find someone to help him do it. And everybody was willing to help him because he was just that kind of guy.”
When Mr. Mackiewicz was diagnosed with kidney and lung cancer two years ago, groups in town raised thousands of dollars to help him with medical bills. He refused the money.
Mr. Mackiewicz died Sunday. His impact on those he left behind in Westville, though, is evident.
Fifteen years ago, he took Westville police Sgt. Justin Varvel under his wing when Varvel arrived as a young patrol officer.
“He was very involved,” Varvel said. “He was always looking out for somebody’s best interest or trying to guide somebody and was always wanting to help in some way, shape or form.”
That guidance didn’t stop when he fell ill.
During a time when Mr. Mackiewicz had every reason to feel spiteful, Beckley learned what it looks like to show grace in the worst of situations.
“He never complained,” Beckley said. “Of course, he and I had our moments where we cried together and we prayed together. But he never complained.
“He was the most positive person I met in my entire life. He taught me so many things. Just sitting back from afar, he taught me a lot about remaining positive through the face of anything.
“This guy, right to the very end, he was just positive. He was resting easy because he knew his faith was going to help him and he was going to get through everything. He never gave up. He never stopped fighting.”