CHAMPAIGN — With a readership as far-flung as it is tight-knit, the small team that puts together a popular local periodical targeting Chinese readers has a challenge in choosing content that appeals to everyone.
Wuheng Luo has a solution: “Anything that shows the truth and the facts, we’re interested. Anything that shows moral goodness, we’re interested. Anything that shows beauty, we’re interested.”
Luo, Mary Mahaffey and Michelle Lu make up the editorial board at Champaign Chinese Magazine, first launched three decades ago, then reinvented in 2011 after a four-year hiatus.
Gathered around snacks and stacks of magazines in Mahaffey’s dining room during a recent meeting, the trio speak like old friends — which they are.
“Sometimes, the magazine is just like an excuse to spend time together,” Lu said.
They are the second iteration of the board for a publication that’s largely flown under the radar for many in Champaign despite its loyal group of readers and contributors.
The original editorial team began working on the magazine in 1991, publishing the first editions in 1992. Back then, it was a quarterly publication.
Some copies of the original version are in the University of Illinois Library, and some have even been sent to the Library of Congress, so the few remaining are kept safe in Mahaffey’s home.
Publishing went on hiatus in 2007 after the former editorial staff retired, but the magazine came back in 2011 as a yearly edition. This ran until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the leadership team to change tactics — like many other magazines during that time — and convert to a digital edition instead.
While the magazine has published stories about news events, especially those important to Champaign-Urbana’s large Chinese American community, its primary focus is submitted work about art or the personal lives of its readers.
Many of those personal stories reflect the experiences of immigrants, who write about the cultural differences between C-U and where they grew up.
“We like the cultural diversity in this kind of town,” Luo said. “This university, this area is about that spirit. This American dream is so attractive that people come over from all different places with all different backgrounds, but they maintain the good things from their culture.
“That kind of thing, we want to promote and introduce to our audience.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖Lu’s favorite example of this cultural exchange is a piece in the magazine about the 24 seasons (jieqi) recognized in Chinese culture.
Rather than looking at a year as made up of four seasons, the Chinese lunisolar calendar identifies 24 distinct solar terms that can be used to plan farming or gardening.
“To us, it’s just like a matter of fact, it’s like Monday or Tuesday, what’s the big deal?” Lu said. “As a Chinese American, I was like: Wow, our ancient ancestors already knew this. This is so smart and it’s something we can use.”
Lu does, in fact, use the calendar for her own backyard gardening, which she started after a store-bought vegetable sprouted during the pandemic.
Mahaffey, on the other hand, said “I have no idea what she’s talking about.”
The pandemic had more effects on Champaign Chinese Magazine than just inspiring Lu’s gardening habit: The magazine has yet to return in physical format, remaining an online-only publication.
The web version has some benefits; an article is published every week and can feature unlimited amounts of color photos or other art, rather than color being confined to covers in print to save cost.
Sticking to the money-saving “new media” format, as Luo calls it, may be important to keeping the magazine running.
The entire publication is nonprofit, with no paid employees or payment for submissions.
If print versions do resume, they’ll cost $10 each for readers, which just about covers the expense of printing the softcover magazine that usually runs well over 100 pages.
Being an annual publication, the magazine hasn’t had a subscription system; readers could just pick up copies at Asian stores around Champaign-Urbana. With only 300 to 500 printed a year, anyone who wanted the magazine would need to know where to look.
Copies were also distributed by outreach groups like the University YMCA, which has programming focused on global engagement.
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖Each year, an overarching theme is chosen for submissions. All three members of the editorial board were especially proud of the 2017 edition, when the 25th anniversary of the magazine coincided with the UI’s sesquicentennial.
Luo, Lu and Mahaffey visited campus and collected 150 signatures of people who wanted to voice gratitude to the university.
They also received dozens of submissions from people related to the UI who shared stories of the role the university had played in their lives.
Longtime reader Kam Wong submitted one such piece, hoping to commemorate his connection to the community after moving to Champaign in the same year the UI turned 100.
“The year was 1967, and I had just joined the faculty as a freshman assistant professor of civil engineering,” Wong wrote. “I was young and ambitious, and the sky was no limit. And now, 50 years later, I am retired and well aware of my own limitations. I am privileged and humbled to have been a part of this prestigious university for the most recent third of its history. Here in this university community, I have found love and have lived my own American dream.”
That wasn’t the only time Wong’s work was published in the magazine; he also submitted an oil painting — fitting, since one of the things he enjoys most about the magazine is its focus on art.
“I appreciate how many artistic persons belong to our group,” Wong said. “You don’t see them often, but the magazine has opened my eyes to the talent in town.”
His all-time favorite story in the magazine was authored by his wife, who wrote about their lives and relationship together.
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
Another longtime reader and writer, Dachung Yang, is back in China after his stay in Champaign as a visiting scholar.
He remembers finding copies of the magazine at the UI’s Center for East Asian and Pacific Studies a few days after arriving here in 2014. He still asks to be sent copies when any are printed.
Yang doesn’t speak English, so the editorial board helped to translate his thoughts on the magazine.
“It is like a tour guide for us outsiders to get familiar with the area,” Yang said. “It is like a host who helps us get familiar with the area, who helps us get rid of nervousness and our sense of strangeness, and start a new life here.
“Through reading really simple, plain but fascinating little stories in the magazine, we get to know Champaign little by little, and integrate gradually into the local community.”
Yang submits poetry for publication, part of a series called “The Champaign I Know.”
“The Champaign Chinese Magazine is a bond for me to communicate and connect with local people, and some of them remain my friends. It is like a red thread that goes beyond different geographical and cultural boundaries, and connects both sides of the Pacific Ocean, and all of us,” said Yang, who considers the magazine “an indispensable part of both our academic career and life in Champaign.”
Many in the magazine’s audience, like Yang, only speak Chinese or Mandarin; many others are bilingual. English speakers are not excluded, however, with several stories published entirely in that language.
The editorial board handles the language diversity of the magazine’s readers and writers by choosing not to translate anything. Each piece is published in the language in which it was written to avoid changing the meaning or the quality of the writing.
Luo said the magazine’s website (champaignmagazine.com) has readers in 99 countries and he hopes to see that number hit triple digits soon.
Locally, the audience is primarily people connected to the university or people who know writers, since knowledge of the publication mostly spreads by word of mouth. Members of the Chinese American Association of Central Illinois are also frequent readers, as both Lu and Mahaffey are previous presidents.
Even with the recent acquisition of a global readership, Luo says the magazine’s values haven’t changed — and never will.
It exists to promote truth, goodness and beauty to its readers.