CHAMPAIGN — It was so cold that Ayan Harris and her fellow members of IYAN CU (Interconnected Youth Activist Network of Champaign-Urbana) had to duck inside for 10-minute breaks from the cold as they painted an old wardrobe outside of the Independent Media Center last December.
The Centennial senior and her newly formed activist group wanted to make sure they finished the project before Christmas. At the top, they painted the words, “Community Closet,” and it was a place where all were welcome to donate clothing and take it as they needed.
“It became such a beautiful thing and such a genuine thing that helps the community,” she said, “and it makes me so happy that I can help people and I can donate things and I can give back.”
After a summer in which young activists took center stage in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, protests have died down. But Harris, who was a founding member of a group, Paign to Peace, that assembled some of the area’s biggest marches, wasn’t comfortable sitting back and doing nothing.
So she created IYAN CU, a group that not only fights for social justice, but one that performs services for the community. They not only held a gun violence protest and candlelight vigil for Ma’Khia Bryant, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, but they organized a panel about Black teenage mental health in addition to other service projects.
“She just took that initiative and said, ‘That’s what I want to do,’” said local activist Rita Conerly, whom Harris considers a mentor. “There’s still work to be done, and when things get silent, I still want to be busy.
“As we’ve seen the group go on about their separate ways, Ayan still really had that passion for wanting to serve and wanting to act as an activist, and so as mentors, just having those conversations with her, encouraging her that, ‘If this is what you want to do … you have the ability to create your own.’”
Activism and community service have been engrained in Harris’s mind since she was a young child. Her mother, Maryam Ar-Raheem, is the former chair of the Champaign County Democrats, and her godmother and grandmother were Black Panthers. She grew up seeing documentaries on revolutionaries like Malcolm X and watching Spike Lee movies that depicted Black people differently than what she’d seen in the mainstream.
“Naturally, of course, from the day I was born it was installed in me that I’m Black and I’m beautiful and I’m powerful,” said Harris, who was awarded a McKinley Foundation Award along with her fellow Paign to Peace co-founders. “And I realized that not everyone got that.”
‘I was just enraged’
Harris remembers her first protest vividly.
It was a chilly day in 2009, and as a 6-year-old, she didn’t fully understand the gravity of the situation. But the chants of, “No justice, no peace,” and, “He was only 15,” still ring out in her head during a protest of the police killing of Kiwane Carrington in Champaign.
Harris had the knowledge base, but it wasn’t until last summer that she became an active leader. That’s when she became a founding member of Paign to Peace, a group of teenagers who organized several protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, including the massive June 6 march through Champaign that began at Hessel Park and was attended by thousands.
She spoke at the rally, but she truly found her voice a month later at the group’s protest in Mahomet. During a rally labeled, “My Culture is Not a Trend,” tensions were high. The group had received racist messages on social media throughout the previous month, and had a conflict with local police concerning the route and the use of a specific vehicle.
Harris considers herself a shy person, and she said she nervously stuttered through her speech at the Champaign march. But by the time the group got to Mahomet, she was ready to speak out in a different way about the topic.
“Cultural appropriation is something I go hard (against),” she said. “I hate when people do it. As a Black woman and a brown-skinned girl, oftentimes you can be confident, but people are always going to say something disrespectful about you and your skin tone, or, ‘You’re pretty for a Black girl.’ And at that protest, I was just enraged.
“Everyone was so shocked. I went through my speech without stuttering, without freaking out, I just went through it and it was easy.”
As the weather grew colder and protests grew quieter, ideas started to form for Harris. Before the summer, she was someone who was educated about the issues, who wasn’t afraid to speak out in class to relay issues as she saw them. But now, she was a leader.
Sydnie Williams has known Harris since the two were in middle school, and when Harris decided to create her new activist group, the Champaign Central junior was one of the first people she called.
“Knowing Ayan, she’s always been super outspoken, super passionate about anything that she cares about, whether that be sports or activism,” Williams said. “But seeing it now, and seeing her tunnel vision and putting so much work in and knowing how much she had to go through and how hard she had to work to get to this point … it’s just been insane to watch such a strong and powerful person at her age and to see her work so hard to get to this point.”
‘Everything positive Black’
In the fall, Harris will head to Chicago to attend Columbia College to study film and Black world studies.
“I want my film lens to be on Blackness, but I don’t want it to be on Black pain. I want it to be on Black joy and Black love, and Black futurism, everything positive Black,” she said. “I’m looking at documentaries and thinking about biopics. I’m thinking about Black coming-of-age stories, thinking about Black love stories, so I’m going to dabble in a little bit of everything.”
Before she leaves for college and passes off the group to its younger members, Harris plans on putting on a Black art show and installing two more community closets, which she makes sure to check on and maintain every few days.
Harris has done all of this with an incredibly hectic and draining schedule. She works two jobs, at Schnucks and at a day care, and her mother is in Chicago many days as her 9-year-old sister receives cancer treatment. That means she’s left to care for her younger brother many days.
That hasn’t stopped her, though, from pushing to fix the issues she cares about deeply.
“I’m telling you, this girl is a force to be reckoned with,” Conerly said. “I definitely see Ayan somewhere in the future still leading, still acting as an activist. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ayan got into politics in all honesty. She does want to get into film. I know she’s passionate about that. But her voice is so powerful, and the history is there with her family’s connection and her passions. The sky is the limit for Ayan.”