ARCOLA — One of Arcola’s free spirits who did a great deal to preserve the community’s history will be remembered in a ceremony today.
Oak Street between Main and Jefferson streets will be dedicated at noon as Honorary Harold Good Drive.
Mr. Good, who died in April 2019, owned and operated Good’s Body Shop for 30 years.
“He was instrumental in a lot of different things,” Mayor Larry Ferguson said. “He was an avid collector of Arcola history. He went back into the origins of Arcola. He was big in keeping it alive.”
Mr. Good contributed many photos to the Douglas County Museum as well as the A Walk-Through Time Museum in downtown Arcola.
The 1971 Arcola High graduate was instrumental in helping to establish a place for Bob Moomaw’s America’s Hippie Memorial in the community.
Ferguson said Mr. Good was also instrumental in the town’s downtown car shows and camped out downtown (“he gave up a ton of time as tentmaster,” he said) when the Walldogs came to town to paint 14 murals in Arcola.
Ferguson said city council member Mark Smith proposed honoring Mr. Good’s memory with the honorary street designation.