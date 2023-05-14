The next head of school at Champaign’s Academy High hails from the Illinois town where Bill Murray and Co. filmed “Groundhog Day,” holds degrees from Augustana College and Yale, and will soon mark his fifth anniversary living here.
Introducing Woodstock native JORDAN CONERTY, who come July 1, will drop the “interim” tag in his title and get to work leading Champaign’s six-year-old, independent college prep school on Fox Drive.
“I could not be more excited about this opportunity,” says Conerty, whose Academy career began with a job teaching social studies before being expanded to include community engagement director duties and then last fall, interim head of school.
Conerty, who doubles as an instructor in the UI’s Department of Curriculum & Instruction, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 180th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
If I could trade places for a week with any other person in town, I would not mind switching with … someone on the brewing teams at Riggs Beer Company.
I like working with my hands and creating something that you can touch, taste or see.
I cannot live without my ... Google calendar.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … that we value time.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they can be amazingly effective when they are kept short, have a clear agenda or objective and involve all the necessary participants. There is nothing worse than a meeting that could have been an email.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … balancing competing demands and making decisions that you know will affect different outcomes.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … motivated, compassionate and organized.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … celebrating Academy High’s first graduating class in May 2021. They were tremendous as the school’s pioneer class, and I am so proud of each of them for the paths they are pursuing after high school.
My professional role models are ... people who are self-aware, positive, humble and hardworking.
I look to many of my closest friends and family members as role models.
I’m frugal in that … I will try to fix anything that breaks, often multiple times, before I commit it to recycling, upcycling or the landfill.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... a first-class plane ticket to Washington as part of an upcoming trip where my wife and I will be camping, kayaking and cycling on San Juan Island.
I wind down after work by … spending time with my wife and dogs, reading, going for walks or watching TV.
The most beneficial college classes I took were … an educational leadership and organizational management class, both of which I took while in my master’s program.
Each class empowered me with real world experiences and skills that I rely on daily in my role at Academy High.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 5:30 a.m.
My exercise routine consists of … lifting weights a few times a week when it is cold outside, running as part of training for the Illinois Half Marathon each spring and cycling around Champaign County in the summer months.
The worst job I ever had was ... running a concession stand at a large sports arena.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been … an 8. While the effects of the pandemic have been enormous, at Academy High we have adapted our schedule, teaching approaches and other aspects of our school to support students and faculty as we emerge from the experience.