Beyond the Boardroom: Autonomic Materials' Gerald Wilson
GERALD WILSON can’t say he’s ever had what he’d classify as a worst job. But the story behind his first job is one he never tires of telling.
“I had just finished my first year at the United World College in Montezuma, New Mexico,” he says. “A couple of days before I was supposed to fly home to Sierra Leone for the summer break, there was some civil unrest in the country that led to the closing of the international airport and suspension of all in-bound and out-bound international flights. It took about a month to have all my travel plans rearranged, with a plan to head to the UK for the summer.
“In the interim, the maintenance crew offered me a job ripping out old carpet from the dorms. It was a great team to be a part of. They were a great group of guys who kept an eye out for me. They even gave me a bonus with my last paycheck.”
The pride of Freetown in the west African nation of Sierra Leone, Wilson has come a long way since then, earning his bachelor’s in chemistry from Minnesota’s Macalester College, then his an MBA and Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from the University of Illinois.
He liked it here so much, he hasn’t left, landing a job at Champaign-based advanced materials company Autonomic Materials, Inc., 15 years ago and proceeding to his way up the org chart, all the way to president and CEO, his title since 2019.
The member of Central Illinois Business magazine’s 2019 Forty Under 40 squad took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 150th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … no jerks. I’ve seen nothing that can cause people to shut down more quickly than unnecessarily rude and unkind behavior.
On my office walls, you’ll find … artwork made by my kids, a piece my wife made that includes all the important dates that have characterized our lives together, photos of my kids, a framed print of “The Man in the Arena” by Theodore Roosevelt, various pieces of African art and a large white board.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … balancing the competing needs of all the stakeholders.
As a leader, I find myself at the center of these competing demands and I’ve had to learn that this often means none of the key stakeholder groups will ever be completely satisfied.
Three adjectives I hope my employees would use to describe me are … thoughtful, approachable and driven.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job is … difficult to pick. But if I had to, I would say it’s when our technology platform was recognized as the corrosion innovation of the year by the National Association of Corrosion Engineers in 2019.
I’d rank it as among my favorite because it was a team effort and the entire team was recognized. It’s always a great feeling when we close a funding round like we did at the end of the first quarter this year, as well, because achieving such milestones takes a solid team effort.
I’m frugal in that … I’ve pretty much cut my hair myself for 20-plus years. Doesn’t take a lot of skill, given how I prefer to have it cut.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... taking my family on a long-overdue vacation to the Pacific Northwest. I’m a huge track and field fan so we planned it so we could be at the U.S. track and field national championships. Our seats were three rows from the track and they were absolutely worth it.
There’s nothing like watching someone run 9.76s in the 100 meters that close. We had a blast checking out the Seattle area and seeing friends after that. It was awesome family time.
I can’t live without … definitely my phone. I do just about everything on it and it’s rarely far from me.
When it comes to winding down after work … I have a few ways I unwind but my absolute favorite is shooting hoops in the driveway with my kids.
As far as a professional role model goes … a number of people have made meaningful investments in me over the course of my career so far.
But I would highlight the late Scott White, former professor of aerospace engineering, and Jeffrey Moore, former director of the Beckman Institute, who have both inspired me by the fearless way in which they approached pushing the boundaries of science and engineering research, and Joe Giuliani, who has inspired me by his creative approach to solving business problems.
I’ve benefited immensely from the mentorship of all three and they have been great role models for what effective and generous mentorship looks like.
From afar, I have also admired the careers of Reid Hoffman, Clayton Christensen and Brené Brown. All three have done work aimed at helping professionals realize purposeful careers and this is a domain I’ve always found fascinating.
Reid Hoffman is the founder of LinkedIn and has written and spoken extensively on career and professional development strategy. Christensen developed the theory of disruptive innovation and also wrote quite a bit about the impact of good management on our teams. Brown’s work has mostly centered on giving people language through which they can learn about and express their emotions and since leadership is about people, this is an essential component of professional development.
My philosophy on meetings is … only have them if necessary. Keep them focused on the purpose and clearly summarize outline-resulting action items and who owns them.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town … my interest in entrepreneurship stemmed from what I perceived, early on in my career, as a significant opportunity to drive economic development. So, if I were to trade places for a week, it would be with someone leading an aspect of innovation and economic development at the University of Illinois.
The scope of research, innovation and technologies is vast and it would be fascinating to figure out how to help leverage that platform for economic growth.
As far as my most beneficial college class goes … given my background in the chemical sciences and engineering, when I went to business school, I thought I would find the more quantitative courses like finance most interesting.
It turned out that the two courses that I believe have been most beneficial years later are Leadership and Teams with Gregory Northcraft and Managing Organizations with Michael Bednar, both from the Gies College of Business.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 6:15 a.m. and I help move our kids along as they get ready for school. I generally drop them off at school on my way into the office and love that time with them in morning.
My exercise routine consists of … taekwondo as a family twice a week at Leaders for Life in Champaign. Awesome owners and environment. The cardio has been amazing.
My favorite thing to do is to lift weights, though, and it’s a good week when I can squeeze in at least two weight-training sessions, as well.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 10. We launched our first product right as shelter-in-place orders were going into effect, so we couldn’t really get out and sell the product for a while.
Our team rallied, however, since we couldn’t visit customers, and put a proposal together that was funded by ARPA-E (Department of Energy) for the development of the next generation of rehabilitation technologies for legacy natural gas pipes.
