All in all, PHIL VANSWOL is happy to report, the pandemic wasn’t nearly as harmful to his small business as originally feared.
In fact, the owner of Mahomet’s Bulldog Disposal was thinking just the other day: There may even be a bright side to the two-plus years of doom and gloom.
“I just had a conversation with a close friend of mine about one unforeseen benefit of the shutdowns and quarantines,” he says. “In a weird way, it may have taught us how to slow down a little.”
Owning any small business, VanSwol has come to realize 17 years after starting his with “an old truck and a few roll-off dumpsters,” requires an occasional break. Preferably around springtime, on a Caribbean island.
Like Jodi, his business partner and wife of 27 years, VanSwol hails from Gibson City, where he grew up in the waste hauling business. Other than a stretch after college, when he ventured into the cell phone tower industry, his dad’s line of work has been his, too.
The proud dad of Ben, who graduates next month from Illinois State, and Sammi, a high school junior at Mahomet-Seymour, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 175th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... heading down to the Bahamas with my wife and daughter for spring break. Our son went to Florida with college friends.
And for those that have been to the Bahamas, yes, we swam with the pigs.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … the day I purchased a 1990 truck and started Bulldog Disposal. It got me back into the industry that I had grown up in.
My dad owned a disposal company in Gibson City when I was a kid.
My philosophy on meetings is ... make sure to receive input from everyone invited to the meeting and do your best to come to a resolution on the purpose of the meeting.
Years ago, I worked in a large corporate environment and it drove me crazy when it seemed like we had a meeting just to schedule another meeting.
On my office walls, you’ll find … a lot of pictures of family and friends — and, of course, maybe a little Bears memorabilia.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … remembering that every situation and circumstance is different.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town … I can’t think of any one individual but what comes to mind is the grass is always greener.
I love owning my own business — and I think people from the outside looking in think owning your own business gives you a lot of freedom — but from this side of the fence, sometimes it feels like your business is always on your mind and you don’t truly ever get to completely “clock out.”
Just give me one week to check out.
If I had to pick one professional role model … I rely on a lot of friends who are smarter than me for advice but I think I would have to say my Dad.
Most of any success I have achieved has been through hard work and I learned most, if not all, of my work ethic from him.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … fair, understanding and driven.
I’m frugal in that … my wife and I always describe ourselves as middle-of-the-road people. We don’t have to have the best but not the cheapest, either.
When it comes to the one thing I can’t live without … as far as gadgets go, I guess I would have to say my Bluetooth ear piece. I hate being “that guy” but always being on the go, I pretty much have to have it.
Now, as far as guilty pleasures, I’m not a coffee drinker so unfortunately you’ll seldom see me in the morning without my energy drink of choice.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … not just for staff but mostly myself — don’t ever ask anyone to do something you’re not willing to do yourself.
Away from work, my favorite hobbies are … boating in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter.
As far as the most beneficial college class I took goes … I don’t know about beneficial but the class I remember the most was Psych 101 as a gen-ed class.
I loved that class and actually considered minoring in psychology because of it.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 5:30 a.m.
My exercise routine consists of … trying to go daily to No Limit Fitness, a CrossFit-style gym in Mahomet.
I’d like to tell you that I go five days a week but lately, life seems to be getting in the way of my routine and I’m probably more like four days per week.
The worst job I ever had was ... when I was in high school. I decided not to work for the family business to detassel corn because I heard so many “fun” stories of all my friends detasseling together and I thought I was missing out.
That lasted one day.
I hated it and went home and ate a little crow and the next day, I was hauling garbage again.