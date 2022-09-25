Beyond the Boardroom: Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel
She was born near Mount Rushmore, spent four years in Germany while her dad was in the Army and finished growing up on the Missouri River in Sioux City, Iowa.
A stay-in-one-place kind of person, DARLENE KLOEPPEL was not — until she moved to Urbana with husband Jim, who’d taken a job as a science writer at the University of Illinois.
“My longest tenure at a job was 18 months, until my 15 years at the Regional Planning Commission, where I regularly started new programs without moving on,” says Kloeppel, who’s now about to finish her first — and final — term as the inaugural Champaign County executive.
“I spent my entire career starting new things and then turning them over to managers. After I retired from RPC, I couldn’t resist one last opportunity to do this for Champaign County. It’s been an honor to be able to do so for the last four years as its first elected county executive.”
An Urbana Rotarian, grandmother and gardener with plenty of spots in her passport still to be stamped, Kloeppel will retire when her term ends after November’s election.
The frequent flier, who’s visited all 50 states and 40-plus countries, took time to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 147th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … to try to see the other person’s point of view.
On my office walls, you’ll find … beautiful artwork of people and nature.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … a flower shop owner. I love to make floral arrangements from my garden for the office every week and would enjoy being around beautiful flowers all day long.
My philosophy on meetings is … to invite all the people who have a stake in the outcome and use the meeting time to do at least some steps of the work needed rather than just talk about what needs to be done later.
I can’t live without my … chocolate.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … keeping your eye on the vision while dealing with the day-to-day issues.
When it comes to my single favorite moment of all-time in this job … there have been several — completing that last step to make an idea into an actual reality, which can be tricky in government.
Three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … competent, committed and compassionate.
I’m frugal in that … I shop at second-hand stores and garage sales.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … a trip to the Galapagos Islands when pandemic restrictions lifted.
I love to experience new places, and last December I walked within feet of 200-year-old, 500-pound tortoises and also walked around — slowly — at 18,000 feet in the snow on an inactive volcano in Ecuador.
I’m up and at ‘em … earlier in summer because I hate to get up in the dark and cold.
My exercise routine consists of … mostly working in my garden, so obviously I’m in better shape during the spring/fall months.
The worst job I ever had was … working at a quick-pay gas island, where I was told to stuff some small bills from the register in my pocket because we couldn’t keep a lot of money in the register for fear of robberies, but I would need it for customer change.
I lasted one day.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 7 for county employees with extra work and stress to maintain the county’s business, and an 8 for the community-at-large, which experienced huge shifts in working, purchasing, learning and socially interacting that fundamentally changed the way we will live going forward.