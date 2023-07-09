Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Her first inkling that a career in parks and rec might be in her future came at age 15, when SARAH SANDQUIST landed a summer job as a lifeguard and swim lesson instructor at Sunset Pool in her hometown of Geneva.
“A few years later, I learned parks and recreation is so much more than a seasonal aquatics role,” she says. “I went to U of I and graduated with an education degree, thinking I could have the best of both worlds — to teach during the school year and run a pool during the summers. I never made it into the classroom and have worked in parks my entire career.”
Sandquist is in month 8 of her tenure as executive director of the Champaign Park District, having moved back to husband Matt’s hometown with their two boys, 7-year-old Marshall and 3-year-old Anderson, and Walter the cat after four-plus years in a similar role in Fishers, Ind.
Joe DeLuce’s successor took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 188th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... Outlook calendar. If it’s not on the calendar, it doesn’t exist.
On my office walls, you’ll find … currently, pictures of park district programs and events and a large map of the district on the walls. I have been slow to personalize my space to the point that staff have teased me a little that my office is very sterile.
Coming soon are pictures of my family and some plants that don’t require sunlight to survive since my office is in a windowless basement.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they can be an effective way to gather together to solve problems and work collaboratively.
They can also be a large time commitment with little to no value gained.
I try to only meet when needed and keep meetings to no more than an hour.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … thoughtful, passionate and creative.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … balancing being far enough in the weeds to have a good pulse of what’s going on, while also focusing on the big picture, vision and overall direction of the organization.
When it comes to a professional role model … I don’t know that I have one specific person but there are several park districts and departments throughout the country I routinely seek out for inspiration in programming and trends.
I’m frugal in that … I refuse to spend a lot of money on my kids’ clothes and shoes. With two young boys, they grow out of or destroy a pair of shoes so fast.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … never to be satisfied with “that’s the way we’ve always done it” as a reason for doing anything.
One question I like to ask job candidates during interviews is … what role do you play in your group of friends?
It usually lends to the candidate sharing a little more of their personality outside more technical job-related questions, while also providing insight to the type of team member they might be.
The first thing I do when I get to work most days is … review my calendar and write a to-do list for the day.
Come lunchtime … when time allows, I like to swing by my home and eat there. This is the first time in my professional career where I live in the same community I work in and have a less-than-10-minute commute.
I wind down after work by … cooking dinner, and spending time with my family.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … buying a new car. I have purchased cars before, but never a brand-new car with all the bells and whistles.
It’s a 2023 VW Atlas and I love it.
As far as the last last good book I read goes … I just flew through “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins. It was a great summer read.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 5:30 a.m. I have always been a morning person and value my “me time” in the morning before the rest of the house gets up.
For exercise … I enjoy running and Peloton workouts. I aim to do something active every day.
When it comes to my worst job … I haven’t had many jobs I didn’t like but one comes to mind. When I was 14, I was a nanny for three children that lived in my neighborhood.
The pay was $4 an hour, which at the time I was thrilled to receive. I spent my days taxi-ing kids back and forth to various activities via our bikes.
It was exhausting.