Beyond the Boardroom: Champaign Public Library Director Brittany Millington
Like most good managers, the new director of the Champaign Public Library is a big believer that efficient meetings are the best meetings.
Well, for the most part.
“I also recognize how a good tangent can make for an impromptu brainstorming session or how a shared anecdote can build camaraderie and connection,” BRITTANY MILLINGTON says. “Overall, I think the goal of meetings is to enjoy the people we work with and get the work done.”
A native Hoosier with a bachelor’s and master’s from Indiana State and another master’s from Indiana University-Bloomington, Millington this year marked her fifth anniversary with the Champaign library. Originally hired as deputy director in March 2017, she was bumped up to boss in May, following Donna Pittman’s retirement.
Home now is Champaign, where she lives with husband Michael, 3-year-old daughter Meredith, 1-year-old son Isaac and two Maine Coon cats, Ladybird and Molly Bloom.
Millington took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 140th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... being a good listener. As leaders, we are attuned to springing into action to solve problems. Actively listening and asking questions is often more important than immediately taking charge.
I wind down after work by ... walking through my door and getting hugs and kisses from my favorite people.
When it comes to my professional role model ... I have several, including my mom. What they all have in common is compassionate and effective leadership.
Three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are ... respectful, understanding and enthusiastic.
I can’t live without my ... coffee.
Picking a single favorite moment of all-time in this job ... is a tough one. I honestly love every day at the library. I appreciate all my memories of our larger events where so many happy families and children are enjoying the library, like at the Eclipse Party.
I cherish the individual interactions with community members when they are beaming with happiness from recently learning a new skill or attending an engaging workshop or performance. In my experience, libraries are full of happy memories.
On my office walls, you’ll find ... photos of my family, books and plants.
I’m frugal ... with most things. Our home is mostly filled with family heirlooms and well-loved hand-me-downs.
If I could trade places for a week with anyone in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with ... the library’s Mother Goose from our Mother Goose on the Loose initiative.
Mother Goose gets to drive around town in the Goosemobile, presenting storytimes for babies and preschoolers and giving away free books, all in an effort to build early literacy skills and home libraries.
What could be better than that?
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... be respectful.
As far as the last luxury in which I indulged goes ... we have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, so luxury around here is a good night’s sleep.
Each August, we travel the two-and-a-half hours to the Indiana side of Lake Michigan. We go after everyone is back at school, and the beach is ours.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... every class offered by Lilly Library Director Joel Silver at Indiana University-Bloomington. They were all incredibly impactful.
I studied rare books and manuscripts as my specialty in library school. Mr. Silver’s courses were always interesting — and he had so many wonderful stories to share. Most classes included a treasure cart, which would have an array of priceless and historically significant books, manuscripts and artifacts.
I remember the first time I held a cuneiform and once a manuscript that still had Queen Elizabeth I’s seal. I learned so much about appreciating the craftsmanship and artistic skill of these materials.
In addition to the treasure cart,
Mr. Silver’s classes really reinforced the power of reading. The courses expanded my understanding of humankind’s ever-evolving literacy skills, the impact on societies and how learning to read absolutely changes lives.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 7 a.m.
My exercise routine mostly consists of ... chasing after my toddlers and pushing them in the stroller on evening walks around my neighborhood. Sometimes, I walk to work.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been ... an 8. The impact of the pandemic has been massive.
On a positive note, what has been so amazing is watching the creativity and determination of my colleagues. I have such tremendous respect and admiration for my colleagues at the library.
They analyzed the challenges, created, built and revised, and were determined to serve the community in the best way possible.
Amazing things came out of the experience, and we’ve identified new ways to reduce barriers for community members that we might not have realized had it not been for the unique time we were in.