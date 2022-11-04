Beyond the Boardroom: City of Champaign's Rachel Joy
On a 1-to-10 severity scale, RACHEL JOY puts the impact of the pandemic at a solid 10 — for the way it “changed how we work, get together and how we view the space around us.”
But for the six-year city of Champaign employee, it’s also been enlightening two years, seven months and 26 days, with the country’s response to COVID-19 showing why local governments need an office like the one she was tabbed to lead in March — the new Equity and Engagement Department.
The pandemic “highlighted our greatest societal issues and inequities,” Joy says. “We have been resilient, but the impact has been huge and forced us to take a hard look at the world around us.
“It’s forced us to say we have work to do.”
A Decatur native, Joy attended MacArthur High before setting off on a college path that would take her to Ohio for undergrad (Wilberforce University), the Holy Land for a semester abroad (Jerusalem, Israel) and the state capital for her master’s (UI Springfield).
Tyler’s mom, who served as Champaign’s community relations manager before her spring promotion, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 153rd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... relationship coach on YouTube — Stephan Speaks.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... measuring up to expectations, from others and myself.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was ... being named the inaugural director. A lot of pressure to be first, but a lot of excitement, too.
The three adjectives I hope my employees would use to describe me are ... persistent, supportive and creative.
When it comes to decorating my office walls ... I love large desk calendars, but like to hang them on my office walls. I like to mark off major work goals and see them completed when I look at my calendar.
It is always a reminder of how much I have to do but feels good to see the accomplishment on the wall.
As far as a professional role model goes ... I have two:
— Ron Ashford, who is now retired from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in D.C. His calm, charismatic leadership style and his effortless way to be inclusive of all voices is unmatched. He is a role model and mentor.
— Joan Walls, deputy city manager for the city of Champaign. I remember the “I wanna be like Mike” Michael Jordan commercials — and that’s how I feel about Joan. She embodies the essence of a leader through her motivation, patience and support.
I wind down after work by ... watching Lifetime Movie Network.
I’m frugal in that ... I use coupons, rewards and any other shopping incentives available.
My philosophy on meetings is ... stay on task and keep it productive.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... a day trip to St. Louis to visit my daughter. I am not the greatest driver, so I rented a limo for the day.
We attended a wine festival in the central west end, went to see “Hamilton” at the Fox Theatre and ate at Juniper, a restaurant with awesome southern cuisine.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... with Professor Mike Townsend during graduate school at the University of Illinois at Springfield.
It was a human services class, and I remember he stated in one of the early classes that systems were designed to fail. In context, he discussed how many students go out into the real world and quickly get burned out, because the optimism of theories they learned in the classroom would soon be jaded with the harsh reality of what is.
And after the statement took the wind out of us, he also said being equipped in the beginning with this knowledge would prepare us to persevere, transform and revolutionize systems through our own creative ways and new philosophies.
This perspective is something I always go back to when I feel like I can’t make a difference. This helps to fuel my determination for change.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 5:30 a.m.
My exercise routine consists of ... yoga at least three times a week. I do hot yoga, Buti and restorative.
The worst job I ever had was ... when I was in college, 19 years old, and I worked at a car wash in Xenia, Ohio.
It was a hand/detail car wash. For some reason, I thought it would be easy and after three days I realized I was ill-equipped. I felt like I had been working out and my entire body was sore.
And as the owner so eloquently put it, “This job ain’t for everybody.” I realized he was right and picked up my first and last check for those days.
