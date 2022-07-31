Beyond the Boardroom: Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth
Rule No. 1 of Urbana’s Cunningham Township office, as set by Supervisor DANIELLE CHYNOWETH: Respect is everything.
“We work with homeless and near-homeless residents with deep experiences of trauma,” she says. “My rule is if you ever feel exhausted or escalated, you must step back, tag someone else in and take care of yourself.”
Chynoweth is in Year 6 as township supervisor, having been elected in 2017, then re-elected four years later. The co-founder of the Urbana Champaign Independent Media Center, a field instructor in the UI School of Social Work and a former member of the Urbana City Council, she’s made the most of her time in Illinois, which she’s called home since 1995, save for her grad school years.
A native of Gainesville, Fla., Urbana “has been my safe space to land while working all over the country and parts of the world,” says Chynoweth, whose household includes partner Jane, son Ezra, two close friends, Amos the beagle and five chickens “who lay fresh eggs for us every day.”
Chynoweth took time out to chat with Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 139th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without … a tiny notebook and fancy pen to catch and write down ideas.
On my office walls, you’ll find … a carved wooden scene of the late Susan Evans walking her dog in Hessel Park, by Christopher Evans; a painting of a beautiful round pregnant woman, by Sandra Ahten; a photo collage of me and my families — biological and chosen, by Jane McClintock; and awards: New Gazette’s Woman of the Year 2011, 40 North award for Creative Community Service and the McKinley Foundation Social Justice Award.
My philosophy on meetings is ... to ask questions that elicit people’s participation and enthusiasm in solving a problem we face together.
I wind down after work by … kayaking at sunset at Homer Lake.
As for the last luxury in which I indulged … I just returned from Europe, where we got my mom — aka grandma — and my sibs and the grandchildren together.
We said yes to everything — gelato, waffles, chocolate, great wine, kayaking to see seals, biking coast to coast, Tour de France, Paris, castles, surf lessons, horse and carriage rides.
We are a frugal family who grew up paying a lot of attention to money; it was a delight to just soak it all up.
I’m frugal in that … I don’t buy new items unless I know the maker. As best I can, I don’t want to feed a system propped up by slavery and fossil fuels.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … there is a difference between a leadership driven by the need for power and control, and a leadership driven by the desire to share knowledge and serve.
It is hard when people lump all leaders together and resist leadership — and government — as a whole.
When it comes to my single favorite moment of all-time in this job … after launching temporary emergency housing for families during the pandemic, and having voters increase our tax levy to make it permanent, we bought two buildings in downtown.
My heart sang when crew of volunteers worked with us — in masks, in a heat wave — to get all the units furnished and ready and the next week families moved in, crying in relief.
Love how this community can come together.
Three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … collaborative, empowering and effective.
If I could trade places for a week with anyone else in town … I wish I could switch places with an elementary school art teacher some days. It would use totally different talents in me.
The most beneficial college class I took was … History of Black Politics by Labor Party founder Adolph Reed at the New School for Social Research.
Studying post-Civil War Reconstruction illuminated for me the beautiful possibilities — and racial justice challenges — of democracy in America. It charted my path as an organizer.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 8 a.m. Becoming a mom totally rewired me away from being a night owl.
My exercise routine consists of … yoga every night for sleep, walking or biking every day and going hiking, dancing, kayaking and mountain biking as often as I can.
When it comes to a professional role model … I am lucky to have so many mentors and role models — Bernadine Stake (local Democratic Party); Lori Patterson (Pixo); Esther Patt (Tenant Union); Carol Ammons (State Rep.); Malkia Cyril (Media Justice); Alfredo Lopez (May First People Link); Patrisse Cullors, Opal Tometi and Alicia Garza (Black Lives Matter); Adrienne Marie Brown (Allied Media Projects); Grace Lee Boggs (Boggs Center); Kate McDowell (UI Professor) … and more.
Look them up — they all put love at the center of their work.
The worst job I ever had was ... packing auto parts in Sarasota, Florida with a sexist boss — just long enough to make enough money to move away from college to Urbana.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 5.5, which is an average of 9 for loss of life, isolation and anxiety, and 2 for the opportunity a pandemic provides to transform society toward one that works less, loves more and comes together to take care of each other in crisis.