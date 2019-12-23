When DICK HELTON took over as village manager in 2002, Savoy was a town of 4,000 and change. It will enter the 2020s with double the population, along with a payroll of 30 full-timers and close to 90-part timers, depending on the time of year. Here, in the third installment of our new weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small, Editor Jeff D’Alessio caught up with the proud alum of Shelbyville High School, Lake Land College and Eastern Illinois University.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they’re necessary but should be kept to an hour or less. Otherwise, you lose the attention of most.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... you always have to be on. There aren’t many opportunities when on the job to be goofy. Also, making sure people understand things can be repaired.
I’m frugal in that ... I shop at Aldi.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was ... moving into new offices and seeing how proud the staff and board members were.
I can’t live without my ... cellphone.
My business role model is ... Dave Anderson, one of the finest city managers ever (and Normal’s first, 1969 to '98) and a good mentor to a lot of young managers.
My one unbreakable rule is ... always wear seat belts.
The last luxury I indulged in was ... taking our kids and grandkids to a Cubs game.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 6 a.m.
My exercise routine includes ... walking a couple miles — sporadically.
As far as the worst job I ever had goes ... I don’t think I’ve had a bad job. I always learned from each of them. Didn’t much like baling hay, though.
The next big thing in my work is ... getting the grade separation at Curtis Road and Dunlap Avenue in Savoy constructed.