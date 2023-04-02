He’s had too many memorable moments on the job to choose an all-time favorite, but one from the summer of 2021 would definitely make NATE CHAPLIN‘s short list.
“Having my 91-year-old grandfather hold the Bible as I was sworn as sheriff was a recent high point for me,” says Douglas County’s top cop. “I’ve had so many great moments in law enforcement, it’s hard to count them.”
Making them even more special: Many have happened in Tuscola, the town the married dad of two boys and two pugs was born and raised in and still calls home.
Thirteen of Chaplin’s 20 years in the business have been with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Along the way, he’s held the titles of correctional officer, school resource officer, D.A.R.E. instructor, tactical officer, patrol sergeant and, following Josh Blackwell’s 2021 retirement, sheriff.
Chaplin took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 174th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... cellphone, unfortunately. Having the internet at your fingertips at all times is too powerful a tool to deny.
I also use it for phone calls, I suppose.
My professional role model is ... Phil Jackson during his run with the Bulls and Lakers. This is probably an off-kilter choice, but watching him lead multiple dynasties with all the personalities he had to manage was very impressive.
On my office walls, you’ll find ... very little, which I need to correct. I’m not much of a decorator.
In the office, you will find various certificates that have value to me — D.A.R.E. instructor, election certificate, etc. — plus pictures of my family and the like.
I also keep a San Francisco Giants hat my father always wore. I lost him soon after being appointed sheriff and it brings me comfort having it in the office.
My philosophy on meetings is ... to keep them honest, open and to the point. Don’t shy away from criticism and use it as a catalyst for improvement.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... the reduction in my peers serving in the same role. At the patrol ranks, I had a larger pool of peers to use as a “sounding board” for thoughts and ideas.
As a leader, that pool shrinks, and I’ve had to adjust to that.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are ... thoughtful, measured and approachable.
I’m frugal in that ... I will wear a pair of work boots until the soles come off, once I have a pair I like.
The county has not had to provide me with very many pairs of boots in my 13-plus years here.
I tend to do this with running shoes as well.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with ... a gym owner. I think it’s fun to motivate other people and watch their improvement.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... have and maintain integrity. Once your integrity is lost, it is extremely difficult to restore it.
I wind down after work by ... working out or going for a run. I find exercise to be a great way to relieve stress and improve my general healthiness.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... buying a 1981 “Centipede” arcade machine. I recently moved into a house with a basement and have the green light to fill it with whatever dumb stuff I please, so I have decided to start slowly, filling it with classic arcade games from my youth.
If anyone wants to sell me a “Donkey Kong,” let me know.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... Sociology at Eastern Illinois. Unfortunately, I do not remember the name of the professor, but that class helped me realize I had a keen interest in figuring out why people behave the way they do.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 0700 hours. I am working at this and want to desperately become more of a “morning person.” But it turns out, almost 20 years of predominately midnight shifts has upset my internal clock in a way I did not predict.
My exercise routine consists of ... five to six days a week for approximately an hour a session. I do a mix of free-weight training, barbell training and running.
The worst job I ever had was ... working at a big-name department store in retail. I was in college and my first day working was a Black Friday.
They put me in the camera department, and I knew nothing about them.