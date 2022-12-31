Beyond the Boardroom: First State Bank's Becky Preston
If she could swap jobs for a week with anyone in town, BECKY PRESTON would gladly serve a short stint as the Champaign Park District’s point person at Prairie Farms.
“I loved caring for animals on our family farm during my childhood,” says the market president at Champaign’s First State Bank, who lives in Mahomet with husband Sam and JJ, Bentley and Autumn the dogs. “I would enjoy introducing children to the joy and fulfillment of caring for farm animals.”
Preston grew up the youngest of five kids — and the only girl — on a small farm in the Whiteside County town of Sterling. After graduating from the local high school, she worked a variety of part-time jobs, the last of which was at a local bank. Little did she know at the time where it would ultimately lead — in August 2021, when she was named to her current role at Mendota-headquartered First State.
If you see her this weekend, wish the second-year Mahomet village trustee a happy anniversary — Becky and Sam tied the knot on New Year’s Eve 2016, when they were a family of nine. They’re at 17 now, with three more grandkids on the way in 2023.
A recent contestant in the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club’s Dancing With the CU Stars fundraiser, Preston took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 161st installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … leading through change and remembering to be a good communicator.
I have learned that communication is so important to your team and to a healthy culture in the workplace. When you feel informed, you feel included and that matters a lot.
My professional role model is … Leon Holschbach, who sadly passed away in 2021. Leon was my first market president when I started my banking career in 2003. He believed in me and provided opportunities that propelled me into a very rewarding career in community banking.
He challenged me, pushed me and encouraged me in a way that no one has ever done before.
The advice he gave me early in my career is advice I still follow today. His wisdom and humor are something I will treasure for a lifetime.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … be kind — always.
My philosophy on meetings is ... also have an agenda, stay on time and utilize Outlook’s Scheduling Assistant when inviting attendees to a meeting.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … the ribbon cutting for our full-service location for First State Bank in Champaign. This was my first experience starting a loan production office as the only employee.
To see it grow quickly and evolve into a full-service location with a team has been very rewarding.
I can’t live without ... my family and my cell phone. I adore my family, and I love being connected and available to friends and loved ones.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … honest, kind and fair.
On my office walls, you’ll find … not a lot. I like simple, clean walls in my workspace at the office.
In my home office, you’ll find pictures of my family and a picture of my Maltese, Bentley.
I’m frugal in that … I love to use store coupons, and I never let Kohl’s cash go to waste.
I wind down after work by … relaxing with my husband, Sam, and sharing a bottle of our favorite red wine.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … a trip to the Dominican Republic last November. My husband earned a Top Performer Trip with his company and I was able to join him.
We spent one week at an all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana. His company treated us like royalty and it was so nice to relax after a very busy 2022.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 5:15 a.m. I meet a friend at the gym in Mahomet at 5:30 a.m.
My exercise routine consists of … walking two miles in the morning with my girlfriend, and weight lifting twice a week with my personal trainer, Lindy Gault.
The worst job I ever had was … detassling corn. We had to detassel the corn by hand, and my brother was my pusher (boss).
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 7. The pandemic has touched every part of my life, personally and professionally.
Personally, Sam and I experienced the birth of our first grandchild during COVID and planned two weddings for our daughters. Professionally, I witnessed what the pandemic did to business owners.
I was part of a team of bankers who helped assure clients were able to secure PPP funds to keep their business open and employees working through the pandemic.
