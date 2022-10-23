Beyond the Boardroom: Industrial Donut's Becca Powers
On Thursday, BECCA POWERS and 39 other 39-and-under standouts will be saluted at Central Illinois Business magazine’s Forty Under 40 celebration.
Check back in another 10 years, and the Industrial Donut boss hopes to have more good news to share.
“I would like to be well into the franchising game” come 2032, says the Savoy small business owner and resident. “We have so much growth opportunity and so many requests — near and far — for another Industrial Donut.”
That she made it this far with one — which was all of 11 months old when the pandemic hit — is no small feat in itself.
The Effingham native, Illinois State alumna and Mighty Donuts Softball Team sponsor took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 151st installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... faith, family, friends ... OK, and let’s be honest — my shoes.
My husband, James, is my forever partner in life and business — without him, there would be no Industrial Donut. My daughter, Sydney, fills life with all of the fun stuff, and I couldn’t imagine a day without that smile.
My faith keeps me grounded and the support I receive from family and friends gives me comfort.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 6 a.m. Mornings aren’t my thing — I know … doughnuts? — but life gets moving and so do I.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they can be useful forms of collaboration, if conducted the right way. I prefer informal, to-the-point team meetings that allow everyone a chance to contribute ideas, while also allowing me the ability to address action items.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... work/life balance. For someone who wants to give 100 percent to everything, it’s difficult to come to the realization that there is a give and take and lots of overlap in these two areas.
Giving yourself permission to end your work day and take a break can be hard, but necessary.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was ... Close on opening day. It’s so rewarding to finally turn on that “Open” sign and extra rewarding to have successfully served hundreds of people who not only heard about you, but decided to make your grand opening part of their story.
When you finally turn off that “Open” sign on Day 1, you get to reflect on the reality — we’re open. We did it.
Three adjectives I hope my employees would use to describe me are ... honest, hardworking and humble.
On my office walls, you’ll find ... lots of “Thank You!” notes and cards from customers, businesses and organizations in the community; a wall graphic that says “Think Outside The Box,” with a Post-it that says, “Donut” stuck in front of “Box” — to remind us that we may sell donuts, but our business is so much more than what we put in that donut box. To remind us that innovation is never far.
My professional role models are ... my parents. They have exemplified the hard work, dedication and loyalty to their jobs that I put into my business every day.
I’m frugal in that ... I’m always looking for the best price on any of my purchases.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... food safety.
I wind down after work by ... spending time with friends and family, watching my daughter play softball, going out to dinner or just relaxing in front of the fireplace with a book.
When it comes to the last luxury in which I indulged ... excluding flight days, essentially a one-day trip to Amelia Island, Fla., for a “quick” refresher this past August with my family.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... MKT 338 — Strategic Marketing Management — at Illinois State. Who doesn’t love a good marketing plan?
The cases from this class truly brought to life what marketing can do for a business and how useful a good marketing plan can be.
The worst job I ever had was ... detasseling corn for one day when I was 14. Walking down a never-ending row of corn, plucking tassels in the heat of summer was beyond miserable.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 7 from a business perspective. We weren’t even a year into business when the restrictions from the pandemic hit and forced us to revamp our entire business model. Our operations are still not the same as they were pre-pandemic.
From a human resource standpoint: 8.5. Staffing, even now, is a challenge like never before.
