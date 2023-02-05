Beyond the Boardroom: Living Legacy Pilates' Elizabeth Bartell
ELIZABETH BARTELL refers to it as her “quarter-life crisis” — that uncertain time a decade ago when the two-degree UI alumna decided a career change was in order and went looking for something different.
“I was working with the U of I athletic department and they were undergoing major changes. At that time, I decided to change as well,” says the owner of Champaign’s Living Legacy Pilates.
“I was a client at the studio that I own now and I chose to go through the training program. That was 12 years ago. I then bought the studio in 2016.”
Seven years and one harrowing global pandemic later, she’s where she belongs — splitting time between downtown Champaign, where she teaches the power of movement, and Thomasboro, where she lives on a farm with husband Matt and sons Jack, 6, and Walter, 2.
The self-described “true local” — Champaign-born and Champaign-raised — took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 166th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … not assuming. On my worst days, I assume everyone knows what my thought process is and we are on the same page.
The reality is, you can’t communicate enough. If I think I am over-communicating or over-explaining, I’m probably on target.
When it comes to my philosophy on meetings ... the introvert in me always thinks “That could be an email.” However, I know how important clear communication is to making sure expectations are met and understood.
I also gain a lot of information from body language and nonverbal cues.
I think that is a product of being a Pilates instructor; you are constantly watching how the body situationally responds.
I can’t live without … coffee. I became a coffee addict when I started teaching early mornings in the middle of winter. Now, I even love the routine and would be a little lost without it.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … reliable, approachable and honest.
As for my single favorite moment of all-time in this job … our studio is a training center for individuals to receive their Pilates certification. We started a training group and the pandemic hit halfway through their program.
As a studio, we had to pivot fast to adapt to an online-based training platform. The program took much longer than originally planned, but each person stuck it out and I couldn’t have been more proud and excited for them to finish.
On my office walls, you’ll find … art from local artists as well as historical Pilates pictures.
My professional role model is ... anyone who owns or runs a business. I find there is so much valuable information to be gained by listening to their challenges and successes, not only in their careers but their everyday lives as well.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Doug Nelson. He is the founder and owner of BodyWork Associates. He is someone who is always learning and has many interests even outside of his professional career.
He also doesn’t seem to age.
I wind down after work by … going for a walk outside. I started going for long walks during the shutdown portion of the pandemic and it has stuck with me.
It helps me to refocus or reflect on the day.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 5 or 6 a.m. I enjoy teaching early-morning clients.
The most beneficial college classes I took were … with Dr. (Michael) Raycraft in the College of Applied Health Sciences at the University of Illinois.
What I liked best about his teaching style was the real-life situations and common sense interjected into his course discussions/curriculum. He always encouraged learning by doing.
As far as my own exercise routine goes … I would love to say “I do Pilates every day,” but that would be far from the truth.
Some days are great and I get in Pilates and a walk; for others, just making it to the end of the day is the accomplishment.
At this point in my life, even being in the fitness industry, having an exact number of days and hours laid out is not good for me. I do what I can do that day and move on.
The worst job I ever had was ... in college, when I worked retail for two shifts at the mall during the holidays. I don’t even think my new hire paperwork had gone through before I quit.
