Beyond the Boardroom: Mahomet parks and recreation director Dan Waldinger
For proud Bulldog dad of two DAN WALDINGER, winding down after work this time of year usually involves one of two things: Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball or Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball.
“I have two awesome, active teenage athletes currently on the varsity basketball teams at Mahomet-Seymour High School,” he says. “Winding down involves lots of bleacher time and car rides. I have also become quite the popcorn connoisseur but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Waldinger, who grew up on a pig farm outside the tiny McDonough County village of Good Hope (pop. 363) and married high school sweetheart Kristine, has spent 15 years in the job he wouldn’t trade for any other — director of parks and recreation for the village of Mahomet.
He’s a 2002 UI grad, with a bachelor’s degree in Recreation, Sport and Tourism, and a 2015 member of Central Illinois Business magazine’s Forty Under 40 squad.
Jake and Kylie’s father took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 163rd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My professional role model is … my brother Mike, executive director of AIA Colorado. He’s my life guide.
Any time I have a major life decision, he’s my go-to guy. He’s been a remarkable leader in his own right and always provides logical advice.
I’m frugal in that … if I find a shirt or sweater I like, my wife will usually get six or seven of them in various colors and I’m set for a while, as she knows I never buy myself clothes.
My philosophy on meetings is ... to have a short, concise agenda, keep it under 30 minutes and be sure to have a list of action items at the conclusion of the meeting.
Having donuts around seems to really energize folks, too.
I can’t live without … my phone. Like most, I don’t know what I’d do without it. Particularly my calendar on my phone.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … positive, supportive and passionate.
As far as my favorite moment of all-time in this job goes … I can’t say I’ve had one single favorite moment. I’m truly grateful to be surrounded by a core group of employees that have become an extension of my family and continue to make numerous favorite moments each year.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … balancing numerous needs, opinions and issues while strengthening, connecting and enhancing your community around you.
On my office walls, you’ll find … tons of pictures of my kids that really need to be updated and some inspiring nature pictures.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … work hard, play hard and don’t ever hesitate to lean on me for help or direction.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... recently splurging on some Morgan Wallen tickets for my daughter Kylie and her friend Addie for Wrigley Field.
The most beneficial college class I took was … while attending the U of I and studying Park, Rec and Tourism. I took a class led by Dr. Robin Hall, who later would become — and still is — a huge mentor to me in the field of parks and recreation.
Robin had several engaging speakers attend the class that covered a full gamut of parks and recreation topics.
As for the worst job I ever had … I grew up on a pig farm so there’s that. But, in high school, I worked for an independent roofing contractor for a summer.
The pig farming business looked slightly better after that summer.
When it comes to my morning wakeup time … honestly, I’m more of a late-night guy. I have the luxury of a three-minute commute to work so I don’t need to get up too early.
I’m typically the last to leave the house in the morning.
The upside of the pandemic was … we learned a great deal about the importance of parks and recreation services during the pandemic and the positive impact we have on improving quality of life.
I certainly took lessons from the pandemic but now I choose to focus on the present and future.
