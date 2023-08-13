Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
BEN LOUGH‘s long and winding road to the dean’s office at the UI School of Social Work began at 17, when he left his hometown of Meridian, Idaho, for a four-state, five-nation, three-degree adventure.
“I spent the next few years studying, volunteering and completing internships in Idaho, Ukraine, Utah, China, Guatemala and Armenia,” says the holder of sociology and social work degrees from BYU. “I eventually made it to the Midwest, completing my Ph.D. in social work at Washington University in Saint Louis. After a brief stint of work in Germany after graduating, I moved to Champaign in 2011 and have been here ever since.”
In May, the professor “driven by the belief that people have the power to change the world” was named dean of the school where he’s taught courses that include Doing Good in the Nonprofit Sector.
The early riser, whose first job was picking raspberries, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 193rd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My philosophy on meetings is ... most meetings don’t need to happen. If a meeting isn’t necessary, then cancel it.
If the information is one-directional rather than a discussion, send an e-mail or verbal update rather than calling a meeting.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … approachable, supportive and judicious.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … take ownership, initiative and responsibility for your actions, work and commitments. Take pride in your work; be accountable for meeting deadlines and achieving goals.
I’m frugal in that … I prioritize simplicity, so I don’t tend to buy much or often. However, I try to ensure that my purchases offer good value. When it comes to spending on experiences — versus things — I am less frugal.
When it comes to experiences, I believe that money can buy happiness.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … building a cohesive and high-performing team. The effectiveness of your team is everything, and it isn’t easy to identify and hire the right talent, nurture a positive team culture and motivate and guide team members towards goals that are truly shared and valued.
On my office walls, you’ll find … art depicting human diversity and living plants.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Angie Hatfield Marker, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.
The foundation is a leader of philanthropy in this community, and I appreciate its mission and values. It’s an organization that I would appreciate getting to know in more depth, and I’m sure that I would enjoy helping steer others towards making a difference in the Champaign community.
The single-most important question I ask job candidates during interviews is … why do you do what you do?
The first thing I do when I get to work most days is … check in with anyone already at the office, say hi and connect.
For lunch … I enjoy eating with my laptop open and my earbuds in, playing my favorite tunes. My favorite lunch is an extended “break” that is both productive and an enjoyable getaway from the office routine.
I wind down after work by … taking my two adorable vizslas for a walk.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... an extended weekend at a cabin in Index, Washington spent with great friends. While the surroundings were primitive, the conversations and overall experience felt far more luxurious than an all-inclusive.
The most beneficial college class I took was … Sociology 101, with Ralph Brown at BYU. Before this class, I was committed to a career in the biological sciences. Ralph changed this.
I realized how much I enjoyed thinking about social norms and deviance, organizational dynamics and trying to understand nutty human behaviors. Ralph was also an incredible mentor and clearly cared about me as a student.
The last good book I read was … David Whyte’s “Consolations.” Reading short passages from this book is a daily practice.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 4:45. I’m an early riser. Early mornings are my favorite time of the day.
My exercise routine consists of … working out with a great group of friends at the Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign. I try to show up at least three times a week for a morning group workout that starts 5:15.
When it comes to my career interests … they’ve evolved over time and continue to change. I love what I do now but I also like to keep it interesting; to challenge myself in my career for continual learning and growth.
The first job I ever had was … picking raspberries in Idaho. I was 11 years old. The canes were thorny, and I would get cold and drenched with early morning dew. To top it off, I would typically eat more berries than I picked and I regularly came home with a stomach ache.
The worst job I ever had was ... working as a quality control tech at a cheese factory. We spent our days looking for mold on cheese, and watching for bubbles in packaging where mold could grow.
It was a mind-deadening job.