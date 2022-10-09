Beyond the Boardroom: Rector Insurance's Jon Rector
When he’s not playing CEO of the Champaign insurance agency that bears his name, it’s a good bet JON RECTOR is on a bike. Or a trail. Or the gym. Or a pickleball court.
“Working out has changed my life,” he says. “I run, walk or bike six days a week. I average about 1,000 miles running per year. Training runs and events on Saturdays on the trails at Clinton Lake, Kickapoo or Kennekuk with friends are awesome. I run two trail ultra-marathons, annually. Pickleball a few times a week is a must, too.”
The lifelong local resident — an alum of Westview Elementary, Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High — doesn’t do down time. He’s a 35-year Champaign West Rotarian, an 11-year St. Jude runner (left) and 11-year One Winter Night box sleeper, who serves on the board of the Illini Quarterback Club and the advancement committee at Cunningham Children’s Home, all while remaining active in CU Church.
A grandfather of three — with No. 4 due in December — Rector is married to a real estate specialist (Cathy) and dad to a Champaign firefighter (Jason), a foreign service officer with the U.S. State Department (Collin) and a real estate analyst (Brian).
The two-degree Eastern Illinois grad took time out from all of that to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 149th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … take fabulous care of our clients.
My philosophy on meetings is … have a meeting only when necessary, have an agenda and value people’s time by ending when you promised.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … it ends up being the small things that you say or do to someone that make the biggest impact. Be kind to everyone.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … when I knew that owning my own insurance business was a perfect fit for me. I get to help people, support our community and run a business, too.
I can’t live without my … Garmin Fenix. It tracks my steps, running mileage, walking, bicycling distance and sleep.
Also, I can’t live without the turkey from Hickory River.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … energetic, passionate, loyal.
On my office walls, you’ll find … Larry Kanfer prints. My friend is definitely talented.
My professional role model is … David Goggins. The man is relentless in his approach to life and working out. “Nobody cares what you did yesterday. What have you done today to better yourself?”
When it comes to being frugal … I am not really frugal. Nor am I extravagant. I did buy a very nice Illini quarter-zip at Atkins Golf Course this year.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Shahid Khan, Flex-n-Gate and Jacksonville Jaguars owner. It is impressive what this man has built. And he continues to be committed to his community.
I wind down after work by … going out to dinner with my wife, Cathy.
As far as the last luxury in which I indulged goes … we always look forward to our annual trip to Florida in the fall with good friends, and have already booked a cruise with a group of friends for spring of 2023.
The most beneficial college class I took was … Accounting 101 at EIU, taught by Professor Gary Gueldner. Everyone should know the basics of accounting.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 5:15 a.m., time to go to the gym or run or walk outside.
The toughest job I ever had was … a factory job at Celotex in Charleston, Illinois. Twelve-hour shifts, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — four days on, four days off — during two summers while at EIU.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 10. Personally, and professionally, COVID was horrible. Cathy and I both had COVID in November 2020; I dropped her off one night at the ER, not knowing when I would pick her up and see her again.
It was a very scary time for both of us.
I had also just opened Rector Insurance a few months before COVID hit, so it slowed down the growth and substantially impacted the business during that time.