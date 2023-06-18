Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
REGINA JOHNSON was two years removed from kindergarten when she stumbled upon the book that would change her life for the sweeter.
“When I found my mom’s avocado green, hardcover copy of ‘Discover The Fun Of Cake Decorating’ in 1985, I was hooked,” says the owner of RegCakes in Lincoln Square Mall.
“I was decorating cakes from age 7 forward. It was around 2013, when I developed autoimmune issues and a gluten allergy, that I decided to rise to the challenge of starting a gluten-free baking business and making a gluten-free cake that’s worthy of being pretty.”
Born and raised in the Monroe County city of Columbia (pop. 10,959), Johnson spent three years at Saint Louis University, where she met husband Adam, and finished her degree at the UI. The couple lives near Pesotum with their four teenage kids, Major the Bernese Mountain Dog, two cats and a gecko.
Johnson took time to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 185th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... scissors. They’re like my third hand. We have designated scissors at every station in the bakery, front of house and back, and if I ever reach for a scissors and it’s not on its designated hook … well then … someone is on the hook for moving it.
Sometimes, it was me.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … being decisive. That may not be leader-specific, but it is the most difficult thing for me.
I like always having options open, and that’s not always an option as a leader.
On my office walls, you’ll find … pictures of my family. Cute signs to remind me: “Be kind and brave.” “You got this!” “Bless this mess.”
Plus, plenty of hand-written reminders about open-ended plans and unresolved inquiries. I need to see them on paper — not on a screen.
I’m frugal in that … I keep eating leftovers until, well, they clearly shouldn’t be eaten anymore.
My philosophy on meetings is ... keep it light-hearted; leave room for laughter and camaraderie.
I mean, we’re a bakery, so we can do that. We’re not dealing with heavy topics every day.
My single most memorable moment in this job happened … when I was training my first employees to make buttercream, and I had the 20-quart mixer loaded with powdered sugar, and I didn’t realize it was set to high speed.
I turned the switch to “on.” Just imagine the snowstorm. It was the real deal. A laugh none of us will ever forget.
But my favorite, most meaningful moments are the ones where customers come in and cry happy tears and share hugs, because they’ve finally found a place that makes safe food for them.
Gluten-free birthday cakes or gluten-free Christmas cinnamon rolls are a huge deal to folks who have been excluded from these food traditions because of celiac disease or other restrictions.
That absolutely makes my job worth it.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … kind, aware and capable.
As far as my professional role model goes ... my first cake decorating hero was Colette Peters. Her work was original, creative and fun.
And when I met her at a cake decorating convention in 2003, I found her to also be down to earth and kind.
I currently keep my eye on Peggy Porschen’s bakery in London. I appreciate her meticulous eye for detail, seasonal themes and general knack for creating excessive bits of beauty that fill the soul for a happy moment.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … make whoever walks into our bakery feel cared for and appreciated — with delicious food, helpful service and some heart.
The first thing I do when I get to work most days is … greet everyone who is here — in the bakery and at Cloud Mountain Kombucha, with whom we share a suite.
I love my staff and my business neighbors from the bottom of my heart.
For lunch, I like to … sit down for a coffee break with a friend who stops by the bakery for a visit.
When it comes to winding down after work … I’m actually really terrible at winding down. I keep on doing doing doing.
What feeds my soul most is just spending time in conversation with other people, so I’m trying to stop “doing” and start being more present with friends and family in the evenings.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... getting my hair highlighted and buying expensive hair care products. I’m in my 40s — it’s time to start caring.
The last good book I read was … “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … generally, about 6:15.
The first job I ever had was … when I was a little girl. I would dog-sit for my neighbor when he went out of town.
I enjoyed those dogs, and he paid well: I was able to save up for an American Girl doll and some cake decorating supplies.
The worst job I ever had was … filing invoices for a furniture store. My high school boyfriend got me the job.
I think it was because everyone else on staff was too tall — or too smart — to work in the tiny, dimly-lit, musty back room where they kept all the ancient filing cabinets.