Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Playing on back-to-back Michigan high school state champion soccer teams at Grand Rapids’ Forest Hills Central taught KATIE SAXE a thing or two about the power of a group of selfless individuals working as one.
“It’s my motto to tell my staffers that I lead by example by doing everything I can, from the smallest task to the most necessary,” she says. “I want us all to buy into the mentality that when we succeed as a team, it benefits each and every one of us individually.”
It’s a philosophy that’s served the Michigan State grad well in her second Big Ten town — she’s manager of operations and youth programs at Soccer Planet, the bustling Urbana facility that’s in expansion mode after beating its own program attendance record last year.
Saxe, who often winds down after work by joining an adult-league game, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 189th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... JBL Extreme 3 Bluetooth Speakers and my Spotify playlists.
I love dancing and singing along to songs with my husband, Dan, who sometimes brings out the Yamaha keyboard to play along with the tunes. We love spending time together and having fun as much as possible.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are ... strong, positive and supportive.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... this March, when I took a trip with my husband to Palm Springs, California, to stay with my dad for a week.
We were able to indulge in some of the best food and drinks in town, spend time in a jacuzzi in the back yard before dipping our toes into the swimming pool, all while watching about 96 straight hours of NCAA March Madness.
My father showed us some of his favorite golf courses and some of the famous homes in the area, like Bob Hope’s.
My dad is hilarious and made my husband wear a vintage 1965 Frank Sinatra cardigan — coincidentally, the exact color of Illini orange — to a restaurant, so we all were able to have a fun time relaxing together.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … I cannot have my staff members thinking they are bigger or more important than the mission of our organization or our overall goals to serve the community.
When issues arise where someone might not be conducting themselves in the most appropriate manner, I make sure to have a sit-down evaluation with that person to explain what my expectations are.
Without articulating what I expect in terms of professionalism to everyone on my staff — which I do when hiring new employees — I have no way of correcting errors in the future in an equitable way.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... not wanting to let others down — our members, the owners, our staff and the community. This means that I will fully support them, so long as they have shown me that they genuinely care about our organization’s overall success.
This is why I am constantly striving to make Soccer Planet the most ideal place it can be for the Champaign-Urbana community. I want to incorporate our programming with non- profit organizations, University of Illinois athletics, as well as schools and other youth programs in the area to help our community thrive. It’s all about supporting one another.
My professional role model is ... my direct corporate liaison from Lil’ Kickers, Jessie Russell. He is based at their main offices in Seattle, Washington, and Jessie has been there for me over the past three years to shepherd me through any situations that have thrown me for a loop.
He and I agree that a strong leader is one who anticipates potential problems and is proactive. My leadership style will always be based on hard work and caring about everyone.
The single-most important question I ask job candidates during interviews is … if they are willing to park their ego at the door and join Soccer Planet.
I want staffers who are dedicated to providing an enjoyable, positive atmosphere for our youth participants and family members who come to observe our classes, camps and leagues.
The first thing I do when I get to work most days is ... address phone calls and emails with other community organizations, parents and businesses in the C-U area.
Additionally, I am in constant contact with Soccer Planet’s manager of adult programming, Kailey McQueen, who is a wizard at website and social media management, as well as being an expert at creating visual media both online and in person.
She and I work as a team of managers to provide the most seamless, enjoyable experiences for customers regardless of the situation. Throughout the day, I make sure to see if anything needs tended to or if someone needs my assistance.
For lunch … I don’t want to tell you this, because then everyone will know the best place to get lunch — or breakfast — in town, and then I’ll have to wait even longer to get my order. LOL.
But the secret is already out, and the answer is Pekara Bakery and Bistro on Springfield Avenue in Champaign. Beyond their cronuts or gooey butter bars, Pekara serves amazing coffee and crepes, and you are missing out on life if you haven’t ordered their Sidewinder Fries.
Get ketchup ready and thank me later.
I’m frugal in that ... one of my main strategies is to connect Soccer Planet with other community organizations so that we can support each other using mechanisms that are already in place.
I am always communicating with others in our community to make sure they are familiar with our programs, such as Lil’ Kickers and Skills Institute classes, camps, leagues, rentals and birthday party opportunities. I want us to be prepared to provide whatever is asked of us, and I want our members to know we have services for them at the ready.
When it comes to one leader in town I wouldn’t mind switching places for a week with ... as a person who has dedicated herself to being a leader in the sports community, I wouldn’t want to trade places so much as to job shadow and work side by side with U of I Athletics Director Josh Whitman.
It would be extremely enlightening to be a fly on the wall to observe his everyday routines and see which types of meeting he has, both small and large, throughout the week.
I can only imagine how many different individuals go into overseeing such a giant operation as Illini athletics, so it would be extremely rewarding to learn from A.D. Whitman.
To wind down after work … I’m lucky that I can wind down at work by participating in our adult league games. I am a member of an over-30 league, but I never miss the chance to join a game as a free agent.
The most beneficial college class I took was … ANTR 350 — Human Gross Anatomy, at Michigan State University. My mother is a radiologist, and she sees the human body as a concert of its component parts. This is how I think the leader of a business organization needs to operate as well.
If one aspect of one’s business is deficient, this can cause ailments in any number of other areas of logistics. Therefore, knowing the vast and sometimes inscrutable nature of the human body was able to show me that one system survives in symbiosis with everything else inside of us, and in that regard, my ability to lead is informed by this understanding.
The last good book I read was ... called “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (2023). I would classify this book as the perfect “beach read” as it deals with romance, heartbreak and long-term friendship on the East Coast.
On average, I read about one book a week — either a paper copy or using the Champaign Public Library’s Libby app — and try to incorporate guides on soccer coaching strategy into my book diet as much as I can.
At Soccer Planet, we have set up a tiny free library bookshelf with the help of the Champaign Kiwanis Club where kids can come and borrow a book for free whenever they want, or parents can drop off old ones for others to share.
I’ve been associated with top-level soccer since … my high school years in Grand Rapids, Michigan, when I was fortunate enough to win two state championships.
I worked as a membership services manager at a very large sports facility — with well over 10,000 members — for several years in East Lansing, Michigan, and that position taught me the importance of communication and customer retention.
I have parlayed that experience to my duties at Soccer Planet to foster a positive, welcoming environment. We are here to provide fun, memorable moments that will last a lifetime.
As far as a worst job goes … I spent one summer working at a popular taco shack that was determined to make me smell like frying oil for the next five years. But it wasn’t a horrible experience by any means. I learned to be punctual, to follow directions, and to be there for my fellow workers if they were ever in need.
All in all, I can’t complain about my past jobs because I have chosen to volunteer at soccer camps throughout my life and work with sports as much as possible.