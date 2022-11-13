Beyond the Boardroom: Sooie Bros Bar-B-Q Joint's Al Allison
“I wear a lot of hats,” ALVEN ALLISON says with a laugh — and he isn’t kidding.
The current count of local businesses he owns is at three — Next Level Tattoo Parlor, CBPB Popcorn Shop and, his newest creation, Sooie Bros Bar-B-Q Joint.
And then there’s his moonlighting gigs. “I’m also subcontracted to run three concession stands in both State Farm Center and Memorial Stadium. Also, Huff Hall, the softball stadium and the indoor track at the U of I Armory. We also supply all the buttered popcorn you eat at every Illini football game.”
Allison gets his drive from his late mother, Donna, who raised him by her lonesome and taught him to be “independent and confident.” He had just celebrated his 22nd birthday when she died of heart failure, here in Champaign, at 44.
Allison, whose spent most of his youth in Minneapolis and Kalamazoo, Mich., and graduated from Joliet Central High, moved to Champaign at age 20 — alone at the time — and never plans on leaving.
Ajza’s husband and Leyla and Dontiel’s dad took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 154th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I can’t live without my ... information. I’m in constant need of new knowledge. Learning is essential to my experience.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … having to teach rocks to float. Because real leaders make things look easy.
People think it’s easy to be one, also. So many people being misled nowadays, it’s half the reason so many businesses are failing. Too many people getting the wrong information.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Paul Tatman probably. Everyone else big is pretty real estate and properties.
He’s into everything and came from the true bottom up. Got a lot of respect for him.
The three adjectives I hope my employees would use to describe me are … smart, honest and helpful.
My philosophy on meetings is … a person will show you what they want you to see. But if you keep talking and they get comfortable, they show you who they truly are.
Hopefully, it’s what they showed you right off the bat.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … seeing a long line of people waiting for my little trailer on Neil Street. I knew then I was on to something.
On my office walls, you’ll find … pretty much nothing. I’m not big on posting accolades or memories.
My professional role model is … Clarence Avant. He came from absolutely nothing and was known for being a fair deal maker in any kind of business and an all-around businessman.
I’m frugal in that … I don’t believe in being flashy at all. I drive used cars and buy for service of items and never about the brand.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … no excuses. You take responsibility for all your actions. Good or bad.
I wind down after work by … riding my motorcycle or watching old TV shows.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... a trip to Arizona with my family just to get away. No-limit shopping and attractions.
When it comes to my most beneficial college class … I never went to college. Graduated high school with a 4.0 but never went.
It wasn’t for me. It’s not for everyone but others definitely need it to go further.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 6 a.m. — and sometimes earlier if I’m traveling.
As far as my exercise routine goes … I don’t exercise much anymore. No time to. But I plan on getting back again soon.
The worst job I ever had was ... McDonald’s when I was 16 years old. My first lesson that I wasn’t made to be an average employee. No room to excel fast to the top at all.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 5 at best on my operations. Mainly because of the lack of supplies and good help.
But business-wise, it didn’t affect me too much.
