ERIC FAULKNER was a year and change into his college experience when he had a career awakening.
“I knew I wanted to be in the restaurant business when I realized I was C-plus architecture student at the U of I, but an A-plus Wendy’s employee,” says the 1982 Centennial High grad. “I dropped out of college after my sophomore year to run the Wendy’s on Sixth and Green in 1985.”
Fifteen year later, Faulkner took over as owner of the Champaign hot spot founded by Pal and Judith Bach in 1976 — The Original Pancake House, judged by you the readers to have the best breakfast in town for five years running in The News-Gazette’s People’s Choice awards.
Tyler, Rane and Emma’s dad — who’s called Champaign, Urbana, St. Joseph and Mahomet home — took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 194th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … give everyone the best seat available when they come in.
My philosophy on meetings is ... I believe most are a waste of time.
I can’t live without my … 90 percent philosophy: giving 110 percent isn’t possible, giving 100 percent is too stressful and giving 90 percent will give you the success you need.
One of my favorite moments in this job was … when the pandemic was over, and all restrictions were lifted.
My professional role model and mentor is ... Peter Fox, who influenced my career and success.
I’m frugal in that … I keep my car well after it’s paid off. I have never had the desire for a flashy car.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … anyone with a failing restaurant. I would love the challenge.
The single-most important question I ask job candidates during interviews is … can you work weekends?
Come meal time … I eat breakfast or a lunch at The Original Pancake House, usually bacon and eggs.
I wind down after work by … usually working out. If I don’t do it then, I usually don’t get it done.
The first thing I do when I get to work most days is … pick up the parking lot if it’s dirty, grab a cup of coffee, look over the numbers from the day before and play three rounds of chess with Marc McConney.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... flying to San Francisco with my longterm girlfriend, Andrea.
My biggest takeaway from attending college was … learning that I didn’t need a college education to be successful or happy.
The last good book I read was … the Bible this morning.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 6:15 a.m.
My exercise routine consists of … going to the gym three days a week, walking on the inclined treadmill and doing free weights or a 10-minute HIT workout.
The first job I ever had was … as a dishwasher at Sambo’s that was across the street from The Original Pancake House at Country Fair.
The worst job I ever had was … being a bagger at Eagle Foods. I was fired after a week.