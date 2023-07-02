Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
A fun fact about the Unity High Hall of Famer and Navy veteran who heads up a Lincoln Square non-profit learning center celebrating its 50th birthday this year: "I am the oldest living Monical’s Pizza employee,” says JIM JONES, executive director of The Reading Group.
“I was 11 years old working weekends helping Walter Monical clean the parlor, move to the new location on Route 45, helping Mrs. Monical make pizzas. … At 74, it remains one of my most favorite work times.”
Raised in Philo and Tolono, Jones’ path to the role he's held since 2021 was one with many twists and turns — from starting grad school at age 35 to earning his Ph.D. to 15 years in management at the world’s largest health-care provider to stints at four universities.
The published author — husband to Patty and dad to Tim and Tom — took time to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 187th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I wind down after work by … sitting and talking to my wife about her day and mine. Almost every day, we will spend 30 minutes to an hour just talking. It is a way to communicate and help each other understand the challenges and successes we have had during our work day.
I can’t live without my ... watch, crazy as it may sound. I am completely lost if I forget to wear my watch. I track my steps, my heart rate, exercises. It has become a standard feature in my life.
I knew this is what I wanted to do for a living when I was … 42 years old. This was a couple years after I finished my doctorate at the U of I. I was the director of training for a 600-bed hospital and I figured out after several psychological assessments that my strength was in teaching others. I have spent the past 30 years doing just that.
My philosophy on meetings is ... about absolute need. I prefer meeting with people on an individual basis. It is more effective than group meetings and accomplishes twice as much.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... understanding when to lead and when to support others in their journey.
I have worked in middle and upper management all of my career. I have very different perspectives about leadership and leaders based on my 40 years.
I have written two books on the subject and I am sure my perspectives related to leadership are much different than most. “Great leaders are not born, they are nurtured by great managers.” Just one of my thoughts related to leaders.
My favorite moments in this job … happen almost every day, watching the changes in the lives of our students. I recall a 16-year-old young man who entered our offices very angry about going through one of our learning lessons. He was extremely vocal to this father: “I hate this, I do not want to be here and this is stupid.”
After a few minutes, I left my office and said to the young man: “I think you need to wait and see our lead instructor and then make a decision about whether you want to stay here.” After the session, the young man left without a word to me.
The next session, a week later, he was 30 minutes early and wanted me to let our lead instructor know that he was ready for the lesson. He changed his perceptions about how learning to read might impact his life.
I see this rewarding engagement every day and I call this “the most rewarding job I have every had.”
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … caring, supportive and hard-working.
I’m frugal in that … I watch how I spend my money and try very hard to stick to a budget.
If I could trade places for a week with anyone else in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Topper Steinman and Bishop (Lloyd) Gwin. I have a deep admiration for both because of their willingness to listen and act.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … never lie to staff and when possible, be transparent in all situations.
When I’m conducting a job interview … I have a five-question interview and all of the questions are important in determining if they fit in the organization.
The questions are: What is most important about you? What is most significant about you? What are you most passionate about? Everyone offers something to a job; what is something you offer that no one else in the world offers to the job? Of the four previous questions, what is the most important to you?
I wrote a book on how to use the five questions when interviewing and hiring.
The first thing I do when I get to work most days is … answer emails, decide what my priorities are and start my work. I am a list keeper.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... after our marriage, when we went on a cruise. The trip was wonderful. I spent four years in the Navy and saw a lot of ocean but it was wonderful to just relax, go to the private island, eat great meals and enjoy each other’s company.
We even went zip-lining over the island of CocoCay. An experience that I would have never participated in if not for my new bride. It was fun, scary and I will probably never do it again. Hah.
The most beneficial college classes I took were … the independent study courses.
As an undergraduate, I was the chairperson for a political party and this became my independent study.
As a master’s graduate I completed my thesis by surveying 600 CEOs, my independent study.
For my Ph.D., I continued to expand on the master’s thesis and discovered that only one attribute was used to measure a trainer’s ability to train.
As I presented these findings at an international conference, 800 attendees seem to disagree with my findings. It was an experience I will never forget.
When it comes to the last good book I read … I have read John Sandford for almost 30 years and continue to read his mysteries ever day.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... at least 7. I am a morning person.
As far as my exercise routine goes … I used to work out seven days a week, two hours a day until I had back surgery. That changed my world. I do a lot of work in my yard every weekend and that is about my limit.
The toughest job I ever had was ... working on a drill rig at 17. It was extremely difficult from a physical standpoint.
The worst job I had was working in wholesale. I figured out that most of the individuals in charge were crooks.