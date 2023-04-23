A decade after going from making beer in his own kitchen to opening a successful Savoy brewery, ANTHONY BENJAMIN admittedly hasn’t yet mastered the whole work-life balance thing.
Lucky for him, his wife — Champaign County Associate Judge Anna Benjamin — has it down cold.
“She’s incredibly hard-working, always laboring for the greater good, and even after a challenging day at work, she manages to set it all aside and be present for us in the evening,” the owner of Triptych Brewing says of his no-doubt-about-it professional role model.
A couple since their days at the University of Missouri in the early 2000s, both have come a long way since relocating to C-U — Anthony starting out as a database programmer at the UI’s Beckman Institute while Anna was a student at the College of Law.
January marked the head brewer and majority owner’s 10th anniversary at Triptych, the longest Benjamin has been in any job. Growing up in a military family, he moved around more than most as a kid, too — born in San Jose, Calif., and going to high school in Beaver Dam, Wis., with each of his siblings born in different towns on the East Coast.
AJ’s dad, who calls Savoy home, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 177th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … not only creating an environment where your team feels empowered and encouraged to develop to their fullest potential but also delegating to them and giving them the opportunities to shine.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … back in 2021. Most of Triptych was gathered around a tiny little television to hear that Dank Meme, our flagship hazy pale ale, had won a GABF (Great American Beer Festival) medal.
My business partners, our families, my fellow brewers all literally jumped for joy and it was a bright moment that really sustained us for what has been a tough few years.
I can’t live without my … family vacations. My wife, my son and I will go on loop trips and spend seven to 10 days exploring in a new-to-us area of the country. Sometimes, we’ll even visit a brewery or two along the way.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … be dependable.
My philosophy on meetings is … evolving. As Triptych continues to grow, short, scheduled and structured meetings have become an integral part of keeping everyone as synchronized as possible.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … intense, thoughtful and empathetic.
On my office walls, you’ll find … large dry-erase boards, a Gantt chart showing the next month of the brewing schedule, a framed black-and-white photo of snowy trees from Glenn Harriger that I fell in love with when he exhibited his work at Triptych while we were a venue for the Boneyard Arts Festival, and a print featuring a anatomical diagram of a human heart with a hop cone and hop leaves painted within its boundaries entitled “The Hoppy Heart.”
I’m frugal in that … I drive an 11-year-old truck that I bought used. Amazingly, it still only has 56,000 miles on it, but I have a very short drive to work every day.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Jennifer Gunji-Ballsrud, the director of Japan House at the University of Illinois, especially in the springtime during the Sakura Watch.
I wind down after work by … cooking dinner for my family. I enjoy trying out new recipes or new twists on old favorites. And I love sitting down with my wife and my son to hear about their days while we eat.
When it comes to the most beneficial college class I took … one of my first jobs in college was in the IT department. My supervisor bemoaned the lack of programmers and engineers that could also effectively communicate.
So, in the midst of all the computer science and engineering classes I took, I also spent a lot of time in the English department and graduated a class short of an English writing minor.
Looking back at it, I’d say those English classes have been a bit more useful to my career than the weeks spent learning the 68HC11 instruction set.
I’m up and at ‘em every day by … 6:15 a.m.
As far as my exercise routine goes … I like to walk a few miles every evening while listening to music or the latest podcast about beer brewing.
The worst job I ever had was ... my first summer in college, working for 1-800-DIG-RITE in Missouri. It was a call center job where I filled out support tickets that would send utility-locating technicians to a property to mark all of the utilities.
Aside from the torture of spending the day sitting in a chair, at a computer, with a telephone headset on, there were internal benchmarks that you were supposed to hit involving how long you spent on the phone, how many times you got up from your desk, how customers rated you afterward, etc.
And that doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of what it was like to deal with folks who probably were well-intentioned but didn’t know north from south or east from west.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been an … 8. The pandemic forced us to completely reevaluate several aspects of our business. In our taproom, we shifted from a number of part-time employees working primarily for customer tips to a model where everyone in the taproom has a full-time job, making a living wage and tips are no longer part of the equation.
On the production side, supply chain disruptions required us to inventory much larger quantities of packaging materials than we used to and to be flexible when it came to ingredients.
Many of our beers use ingredients sourced from around the world and for a while, it simply wasn’t possible to obtain those ingredients, so we shifted our focus for a bit as well.