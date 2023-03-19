One upside to GARY ALEXANDER pulling double duty this school year in short-staffed Tuscola?
“Because I am doing dual roles of superintendent and (high school) principal, I am now (daughter) Jillian’s principal,” he says. “My three sons all had me as a principal when we lived in Arthur.”
The father of four and proud member of Tuscola’s high school class of 1989 was welcomed back to his hometown and home district in 2019, when Alexander was named superintendent after seven years in a similar role in Pawnee.
Among the high points of his time back was the Warriors’ run to this month’s IHSA boys’ basketball state finals in Champaign. It was the school’s first trip back since the 1988-89 Warriors — with a roster that included Alexander — played on the same court as Lou Henson’s Flyin’ Illini.
Another highlight is still to come, when his future daughter-in-law, Alyssa, marries son Brayden: “They have asked me to become ordained and officiate the wedding.”
Kristi’s husband took time out of his busy life to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 172nd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My professional role models are ... my mom, stepdad and dad. They are hard workers who always make sure the job is done in a correct manner.
The hardest thing about being a school administrator is … all the negativity aimed at schools from people who usually don’t have all the facts.
In today’s society, you don’t have to have all the facts to make your opinion known. You only have to act like an expert for some people to believe you are an expert.
My favorite moments in this job are … always graduation night. Each year, we celebrate the accomplishments of our students.
Al Froman, the former Arthur superintendent, made a statement that it was a school’s job to produce successful taxpayers. I agree 100 percent with that. On graduation night, we send future taxpayers to college, trade school, the armed forces and work.
The hard work the educators, parents, community and students put forth to get to graduation night is a long road. Graduation night is the reward for the hard work put in by everyone.
I can’t live without my ... family.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … trustworthy, reliable and honest.
On my office walls, you’ll find … pictures of my family, student work and the 2022 Class 1A girls’ state track medal.
My philosophy on meetings is … only have them if there is something important to discuss with an entire group. Make sure everyone is heard.
I’m frugal in that … I don’t like to spend money on anything.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Mayor Dan Kleiss. He is retired from his job at Cabot.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … not following up with a parent or student.
I wind down after work by … playing with my dogs Paisley (the large schnoodle) and Rosie (the mini-schnoodle), spending time with my wife and getting away from reality by watching “The Bold and Beautiful.”
When it comes to the last luxury in which I indulged ... remember: I am frugal.
The most beneficial college class I took was … School Law.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... between 5 and 5:30 — or earlier if the dogs wake up.
My exercise routine consists of … usually, getting out of bed. On occasion, I walk the dogs.
The worst job I ever had was ... working at LittelFuse in Arcola. I was 18. Doing the same job every day is not for me.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 10. It caused major divisions in the United States, communities and even households.
The impact it had on student socialization can not be measured.