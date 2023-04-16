A wise person once advised SARAH ALLISON that the best way to manage criticism was to “develop the hide of a rhinoceros.”
“That was great advice,” Allison says, “and particularly appropriate because I am a veterinarian, so I know first-hand just how tough a rhino hide can be.”
Veterinarian is just one of the titles on the CV of the University of Illinois alumna and 17-year UI employee.
As director, Allison oversees the Division of Animal Resources, including the care of animals studied in biomedical and teaching protocols on campus. She also serves as director of the Training Program in Laboratory Animal Medicine and as a clinical professor of veterinary clinical medicine.
A Chicagoland native and lifelong Illinoisan, Allison earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Lisle’s Benedictine University and her doctor of veterinary medicine in Urbana, followed by a fellowship and residency at UI-Chicago.
Allison, who lives in Urbana with her husband and small flock of birds, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 176th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
On my office walls, you’ll find ... a large painting of a horse, a bird clock and photos from past vacations.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job … happens every year — graduation. I participate in the College of Veterinary Medicine graduation ceremony and it is wonderful to see the new graduates walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
I can’t live without my ... satellite radio subscription. I’m a huge fan of classic rock — Beatles, Bowie, Doors, etc. — and I’m team Classic Vinyl all the way.
I can’t remember what I listened to before it.
My philosophy on meetings is … that they are necessary. Stay focused on the agenda and ensure that all stakeholders have been invited to participate.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are ... honest, caring and humorous.
I’m frugal in that ... I like to shop at garage sales and resale shops.
I love a great bargain.
I wind down after work by ... talking to my pet budgies (birds). They are so lively and they don’t take life too seriously.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... buying a pair of Kate Spade earrings. They are blue, sparkly and I feel like a million bucks when I wear them.
The most beneficial college classes I took were ... about cinema. There were two — “The Psychology of Horror Films” and “Italian Cinema.” I was a biology major and this was an opportunity to study material outside of the science realm.
I loved movies and this broadened my appreciation for both genres.
I’m up and at ‘em every day by … 6:30 a.m.
My exercise routine consists of ... always being in motion. I walk whenever and wherever I can.
The worst job I ever had was ... as a college student, working as a tour guide on a motor safari at a zoo. Reading from the same script every day was boring, and herding cats is easier than herding the public.
I was dinged on my performance evaluation for not doing puppet performances for the guests waiting in line.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 10 for me. Of all the things that concern me, a global pandemic was not on my list.
The power of nature humbles me, and this experience taught me to focus on the here and now.