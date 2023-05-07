If the director of the Orange and Blue Courses could trade places for a week with anyone else in town, MIKE WALLNER would pick another local links bigwig with “UI golf” in his job title.
Especially if that meant swapping swings with 13-time Big Ten Golf Coach of the Year Mike Small for seven whole days.
“He’s built a dynasty in golf at the U of I and he is arguably the best golfer in the state. Definitely the best in the area,” Wallner says. “It would be pretty cool to go out and know you’re going to break par when you tee it up.”
A Champaign native and Parkland College grad who won 2011 News-Gazette All-Area Coach of the Year honors himself while leading his alma mater, Centennial, Wallner doubles as director of golf at the UI courses in Savoy and general manager of Rodems Golf Management.
The Cubs fanatic, who calls Champaign home with wife Maxine and Rizzo the bulldog, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 179th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … meeting my wife out here over 30 years ago. And we’re still married.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they can be useful in my business as long as they’re short and to the point. We have weekly meetings that last no more than 30 minutes.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … terminating an employee.
I can’t live without my ... cell phone and my reading glasses.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … honest, hard-working and loyal.
On my office walls, you’ll find … a lot of sports memorabilia — an Anthony Rizzo autographed bat; a Minnesota Vikings Purple People Eaters signed picture; an Arnold Palmer autographed scorecard from the Orange Course; multiple baseballs — mainly Cubs but I do have Stan Musial and Yogi Berra — plus much more.
When it comes to spending … I am really not frugal but I do shop at Aldi.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … be on time for your shift.
I wind down after work by … going home and watching the Cubs.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... buying an Ayo Dosunmu autographed card, (Professional Sports Authenticator) graded 10. I have a large card collection, too.
The most beneficial college class I took was … Communications and Public Speaking at Parkland with Gerry Brock. I worked at the radio station and that gave me confidence to talk to large or small groups.
My professional role model is … (boss) Tom Rodems — by far, the hardest-working person I have ever worked for. He taught me the golf business.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 5:30 when I open; usually 8-ish when I don’t.
My exercise routine is … lacking. I stand behind the counter for several hours a day but not sure if that counts.
The worst job I ever had was … detasseling corn.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 10 (but in a good way). The pandemic has been great for golf — a 10, for sure.