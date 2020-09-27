BIG 10: A few words of advice from women on the bench
Thursday, a nation said one final goodbye Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Friday, it marked 39 years since the only woman to precede her on the U.S. Supreme Court — Sandra Day O'Connor — took her seat.
With those storylines as the backdrop, we asked women judges closer to home for their best bits of advice for a young girl who dreams of one day having a black robe and gavel of their own.
PATRICIA BROWN HOLMES
UI trustee and alumna, former Cook County Associate Judge
“Be like Nike and just do it — don’t let anything get in your way.
“Of course, you must first go to law school and get the best grades possible — study hard and stay on top of every subject. Then get a job doing what you like.
“We are always most successful when we are happy. So have fun as a lawyer. Learn. Explore. Watch. Soak it all in. Network with other lawyers so you develop and build relationships and references. Find judicial mentors. Learn their path as you develop your own.
“Then, when the time is right and you have developed the skills, wisdom, judgment, confidence and support — make your move. If it does not happen, try again and again until you make it."
ANNA BENJAMIN
Champaign County Associate Judge
“There is a wealth of practical advice regarding careers in the law and the judiciary, but what I believe is crucial for any young lady dreaming of becoming a judge is that she cultivate courage within herself.
“I would urge her to take on challenges that appear intimidating, to ask tough questions and to be prepared to fail, if necessary, to learn as much as possible.
“I think it is through these experiences that we gain the courage and the wisdom to make decisions that so dramatically affect the lives of others.”
RITA GARMAN
Illinois Supreme Court Justice and the namesake of the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse
“Get a broad-based education, a wide variety of legal experience, and be ready for opportunity to present itself.
“I could never have imagined that I would end up where I am today. When I became a judge, in 1974, there were only eight women judges in Illinois — none on the Supreme Court or the Appellate Court — and only three of the women judges in Illinois were outside Cook County.
“I am now the longest-serving woman judge in the state — as well as the longest-serving judge. There is much to be said for perseverance. Follow your dream and don’t give up.”
GERALDINE D’SOUZA
Cook County Associate Judge earned bachelor’s degree from UI
“I have always balked at injustice, so being a judge and being able to mete out justice to the litigants who appear before me is truly a dream come true.
“I think anyone who wishes to follow my path to the judiciary must study hard and be a committed student since law school is not easy and not for everyone. As a lawyer, you have to treat everyone with respect; this includes judges, lawyers, litigants and defendants as well as staff and everyone you encounter in the court system.
“Everyone wants to be acknowledged and treated as if their lives matter, and know that they are not just another case to the people involved in the system.
“I prosecuted cases as an Assistant State's Attorney in both Cook and Kankakee counties for over 20 years before I became a judge. I spent those years being the voice of the victims of violent crime and advocating for everyone that crime encountered, regardless of race, sex or national origin.
“As a judge, I have been given the wonderful opportunity of making sure every voice is heard and that everyone has a chance to actively participate in the legal system. It is an honor, and I try never to forget that my primary purpose is to serve the people.”
ERIKA ORR
Cook County Circuit Judge, UI law grad
“Sharpen your critical thinking skills and when you are a young adult, travel the world as much as possible so that your global experiences open your perspective and world view.
“One of the greatest components of being a judge is being neutral and unbiased and that becomes easier when you have a global experience because you learn to appreciate and value differences and can truly listen when presented a set of facts rather than solely leaning into your own experiences and understanding.”
ELIZABETH FLOOD
Kane County Circuit Judge earned bachelor’s and law degrees from UI
“Being a judge should not be the goal. You have to like to do the work, not just have the biggest job.
“Think hard about whether you really like working in the courtroom and putting in extra time to help others. If you pick work that is meaningful to you, you will have a good career and work hard and be recognized even if you are not the person in charge.
“If you do like litigation and public service, treat others well, work hard, look for mentors and be persistent. Don’t give up easily. Watch the process as others rise and figure out how it works. Always be honest, especially with yourself, and use every stumbling block as an opportunity to learn.
“If you become a judge, retain your humility. As my mentor, Judge Heidi Ladd, said: Remember that the job is important, but you are not.
“Finally, don’t be afraid to step away and have a life in addition to your career. Cases will come and go, but your family and friends will always be there for you. And life offers many opportunities for learning and adventure besides the law.”
ANNE BURKE
Chief Justice, Illinois Supreme Court
“It is wonderful to have a goal in life, but I believe that someone who dreams about only one thing takes the chance of missing new experiences and opportunities she could never have even known to dream about.
"When I was a young girl, it was never my dream to become a judge. Academically, I was a solid ‘C’ student, so I focused on sports — basketball, twirling a baton — and I loved working with children.
“In high school, my advisor, Sister Henrietta, gave me the advice that has guided me throughout my life. She told me: ‘Do what you love and follow your heart.’
“That advice led me down a path to many different experiences – teaching physical education to children with disabilities, founding the Chicago Special Olympics, finishing college and then law school while being a wife and mother of four young children, using my law degree to represent children as a guardian ad litem and being appointed by Governor (Jim) Edgar to improve the juvenile justice system.
“All these experiences are connected by one thing — I was doing what I loved.
“My advice then, is simply this: ‘Follow your heart.’ Be open to new opportunities to do what you love. When you love what you do, your passion will come through and will lead you on a journey filled with possibilities.”
ANN CALLIS
Madison County’s first female Chief Judge served for 18 years, ran as Democrats’ nominee against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis in 2014
“Everyone has a well of courage inside them from where they can draw: Go outside your comfort zone to challenge yourself
“Don’t take shortcuts. When the task requires hard work, dive in and do it.
“Be humble, be persistent, be empathetic, be curious. Volunteer in your community.
“The best advice I received as a judge came when I was first sworn in, and it came from my father. He simply, but wisely, said: Follow. The. Law."
DONNA HONZEL
Winnebago County Associate Judge, UI law grad
“You have to guard your integrity, honesty and character because those are the cornerstones of being eligible to ascend to the bench.
“Practice humility, patience, tolerance and understanding — every judge knows those virtues are essential and tested relentlessly.
"Find jobs or volunteer opportunities that place you in contact with the public at large so you learn how to interact with anyone — a fine testing ground for the previously listed virtues.
“Participate in activities that benefit your community — as a judge, you are a public servant and learning to give of yourself with a servant's heart is good preparation for the bench.
“Practice seeing issues from not only your own perspective but from the perspective of others and learn how to discuss differences of opinions without succumbing to emotional reactions that override thoughtful discourse. By so doing, you can learn objectivity.
“Be steadfast in your convictions. As you begin your legal career, keep all of these in mind but always remember to work harder and be more prepared than your opponent — hard work always pays off.
“By your work be known by all as someone who is trusted, professional at all times and even-keeled. You can , and should be, a fierce advocate for your own client and formidable opponent in court but when the case is completed, be the type of attorney that can shake hands and move on to the next battle on civil and professional terms.
“These things will all serve you well. Finally, never, ever forget that kindness matters.”
HOLLIS WEBSTER
UI journalism grad spent two decades as DuPage County Circuit Judge
“Embrace your value system. Be true and consistent to your moral, ethical and legal code.
“Listen more. Be civil.
"And have a sense of humor.”
DEBRA WALKER
Cook County Circuit Judge earned bachelor’s and law degrees from UI
“My best advice can be encapsulated in three words which begin with E: education, engagement and endurance.
“With regard to education, perform to the best of your ability in high school, college and law school. When you select your college and your undergraduate major, pick a place and a subject of study that bring your heart joy. You will perform well. As a member of the U of I College of Law Dean's Advisory Board, I would be remiss if I didn't suggest that you pick an excellent law school, like the University of Illinois. Also, as you select legal positions, be sure to pick jobs where you will constantly be learning new aspects of the law. That will serve as a solid foundation for the bench.
“Pertaining to engagement, I strongly suggest that you take on leadership roles in bar associations like the Women's Bar Association of Illinois, for which I served as 1998-99 president. It will be all of the bar associations which will vet you for the bench. You want to be found qualified or recommended by all the bar associations. In addition to this engagement, be sure to become active in your neighborhood, religious and local school communities. These will be the folks who will help spread the word about your candidacy. Because I was a leader during law school, I got to meet Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. Because I was a leader in the WBAI and on the U of I Board of Visitors, I got to meet Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“By endurance, I mean you have to persevere. If you really want to be a judge some day, it may take years of trying. Keep your eye on the goal. Seek each manner of becoming a judge — via appointment or election. Seek a judgeship in federal and state court. Don't give up. It may be a marathon, not a sprint. It took me nine years of trying, but I was finally successful and now serve on the Circuit Court of Cook County.”