Big 10: Forty Under 40 alums' best piece of advice, Part 2
With the Class of 2021 set to be honored Monday at the Virginia Theatre, we asked members of Central Illinois Business magazine’s Forty Under 40 alumni club, in chapter 2 of a Sunday miniseries: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
EMMA DORANTES (2015)
Disability Rights Advocate, Champaign County Bar Association President
"You want to go out with boys? Fine. But, first, you will finish high school, finish college, get a career, buy yourself a car, get a house, buy a boat. Then, you can go out with whomever you want.”
“It wasn't that my dad was suggesting I could never date, though that would have made him perfectly happy. He just wanted to make it clear to his 15-year-old, the eldest of two daughters, that my priority should be self-actualization, and that I shouldn't let other distractions get in the way.
“Both my parents were raised by strong women who rose from the ashes of family tragedies to become the sole providers for their children. In pre-1970s Mexico, when most women were still financially dependent on their husbands, my grandmother and great-grandmother were business owners — and they accomplished this with no more than a basic elementary school education.
"My sister and I had big shoes to fill, and our only chore at home was to be good students.
“Certainly, Dad's advice would seem outdated. Plus, we live in Illinois, so the boat thing is entirely unrealistic. But, for better or worse, I have the diplomas, a career I love, a reliable ride, a cozy home and, most importantly, I'm happy.
“So, who wants to take me out to brunch?”
TORI EXUM (2012)
Interim Director & Deputy Director, Illinois Human Resources
“I had a very influential teacher at Centennial High School named Marilyn Sinder. She was one of those teachers that you almost didn't even notice in the hallway — small in size, and not at all loud, but very influential in my life.
“I had moved back to the area from Decatur and was dealing with a lot at the time. I happened to take Mrs. Sinder’s Child Development class as an elective and she took me in as one of her favorite students. She got to know me and who I was as a person and she mentored me without me even really knowing it at the time.
“The small talks before class or after school were just what I needed at the time and the encouragement and the intentional nature she had of keeping up with me was priceless. I ended up taking other courses she taught, even if I didn't care for them, just to have her as a teacher and eventually went on to aide for her in a class that did not really need an aide.
“I can't remember the exact conversation, but it was one of those times where I felt like the world was on my shoulders and I remember her sharing an Arthur Ashe quote with me: ‘Start where you are, use what you have, do what you can.’ This advice for dealing with life’s challenges has stuck with me over the years and is one of my favorite quotes.
“Twelve years after graduation, I experienced the unexpected death of my baby boy. I had lost touch with her, but she saw the obituary and got a hold of me. She reminded me life was worth living and I remembered the quote she’d once told me.
“She passed away in 2002, but her influence lives on through the encouragement she gave me to keep pushing. I share this quote with others and try to use her example of mentoring and encouraging others whenever I can.”
MIRANDA SOUCIE (2015)
Partner, Spiros Law
“You can do anything, if you put your mind to it.” — the late Jacky Soucie, my mom.
“I only had a short time with my parents, Jacky and Randy Soucie. They died when I was 11. My parents were high school sweethearts. My dad was a millwright and my mom worked at a local donut shop. We lived in a trailer park, had two dogs and an iguana. They worked hard for everything we had.
“My mom repeated this advice to me throughout my first 11 years. So much so, that even in her absence she was there cheering me along the way. Pushing me to believe in myself. To take a leap of faith. Reminding me that nothing is impossible.
“So I moved away from home in order to become a first-generation college student. I worked my way through college. I graduated. Then I dreamed bigger. I went on to law school. I graduated and now I have this amazing career helping families and people going through the toughest of times.
“My mom’s advice reminded me to keep going, to keep working, to keep dreaming. She wasn’t there, but in a way, she was. Thankfully, my mom also holds the spot for the second-best piece of advice — 'Life is tough, but so are you' — although, admittedly, her way of saying it was a bit more colorful.
"Her advice continues to shape my life, my career, my family in C-U and my involvement in my community.”
MANU EDAKARA (2019)
Senior Associate Director of iVenture, Gies College of Business
“My 90-year-old uncle told me, ‘The most important relationship in life is with yourself. Everything else is a plus, but not a must.'
“I had just graduated undergrad and had no clue what to do with my life and was quite lost as I watched my peers go onto amazing careers and lives.
"It forced me to get comfortable with myself, really get introspective about why I do things, and is now something I share with students in the iVenture Accelerator program here for entrepreneurs.”
LACEY RAINS LOWE (2018)
Senior Planner, City of Champaign
“My dad, R.J. Rains, is famous for his ‘R.J.-isms.’ Picture Ron Swanson’s character on 'Parks and Recreation,' including the mustache. He has a phrase for every one of life’s dilemmas, from taking personal responsibility — 'Trust Jesus, but lock your car doors' — to family planning — ‘Replace yourselves.’
“The one that stands out above the rest is: 'Life is mostly not fair. The sooner you accept that, the better off you’ll be.' This phrase was often deployed to shut down any disagreement, to great success.
“With age, the intent changed as I needed his wisdom rather than his permission. Those with less skill, talent or experience will receive rewards that they did not earn. There will be hardships to endure, through no fault of your own. That is reality. Dwelling on the unfairness of it will only lead you to envy and resentment, but won’t change the outcome.
“I’ll leave you with one more, which this formerly-under-40 crowd should embrace: 'Nobody gets out alive. Make the most of it.'"
MEGAN WOLF (2010)
Interim Associate Dean for Advancement, UI College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
"As a kid, I was not naturally great at anything, except getting in trouble for talking too much. (Thank you, Mrs. Houser.). I envied the kids who could easily draw killer dinosaurs and hit a baseball with a bat — an impossible feat which I have done maybe three times in my life.
“I was fortunate to be surrounded by friends, family and teachers who cared deeply about me, but no one pointed me in any one direction. It took me a while to find my place in the world and land on a career path.
“During that time, my mom said: ‘Do something you love and the rest will take care of itself.’ This simple piece of advice has been a guiding force in my career, always steering me in the right direction.
“It helped me realize that I want to do work with meaning, and purpose, and contribute to the world; it also helped me find the thing I enjoy most — people, which is probably why I got in trouble for talking too much."
BEVERLEY BAKER (2010)
Chief Impact Officer, United Way of Champaign County
“The best piece of advice I received is probably ‘just take it one step at a time.’ I think that advice has resonated both personally and professionally.
“It’s easy to be overwhelmed by a big project or issue. Sometimes, it can be paralyzing and impossible to know how to start. But when you just take that one step — do one little thing — suddenly, the next step is a bit easier.
“Looking at that one step, one action, one day rather than the whole obstacle is so much more manageable and eventually you look up and realize you’ve made progress."
JAMEEL JONES (2015)
Director of Recreation, Champaign Park District
“Best piece of advice I've received: ‘If you are going to be good at anything in life, operating with a sense of consistency will assist in all those avenues and endeavors.’
“This was delivered to me in seventh grade. It was definitely impactful and I still use this approach to this day when I'm working with people, mentoring kids and especially in regards to how I treat and interact with people."
RENEE OSTERBUR (2019)
Senior Manager in Business Advisory Services, Martin Hood LLC
"I'm grateful for all the wonderful advice I have received from people over the
years. It makes it hard to pick one item to pass along. Jim Eisenmenger, a partner at Martin Hood, LLC, once told me that ‘happiness lies in the present.’
“At the time, my kids were young, and I consistently spent days thinking things will be great as soon as they learn to talk, learn to walk, learn to do things on their own, etc. He pointed out that if you always spend your time focused on the future and the things that will happen to make you happy, you will never get to enjoy the happiness of the moment occurring.
“The things don't have to be big, monumental events, but just small moments of joy in each day. It took a bit to realize that he was right. As a natural planner at heart, it is often hard for me to remember to enjoy the moments as they are happening instead of looking and planning for the next thing, but I'm learning to try."
SETH MELTON (2012)
Farm Manager, Busey
"I don’t know about 'best' advice, but one idea I always tried to keep front of mind is a little cliché, but for good reason. You’ve heard the sayings: 'Don’t forget to stop and smell the roses, 'It’s the journey, not the destination.' There are a whole litany of them.
"My wife Julie, another Forty under 40 alumnus, has always emphasized: 'Live an intentional life,' which I think captures the sentiment well.
"It sounds simple, but it’s not an easy thing to do. It’s so easy to get bogged down in just getting through the day, getting through week. We get so focused on the next 'thing,' reaching the next goal. Goals are important, but it’s too easy to forget the little moments that truly make up a life, that make us who we are.
"You’re not a milestone or the goal you’re chasing. The true you is the moments spent with your family, the interactions with strangers, the conversations with your co-workers. You’re the collection of all the little details, work and grind you put into your job that build your experience and expertise; you’re not your job title.
"We can get so focused on getting the next thing done at work, getting the kids here and there, going to this game or event, etc., that time gets lost. How easy is it to look back at the end of the week and wonder where it went or how it went by so fast? As we get older, how quickly do the years seem to pass by?
"It’s hard, and it takes actual effort to be 'in the moment' and able to take it all in. I’m thankful for so many things in my life, my wonderful wife Julie foremost among them, and luckily I have her to help center me and remind me to live intentionally.
"I never want to look back on my life with regret; being able to enjoy the little things, not losing the moments and letting time pass me by, has made my life happier and fuller. I think everyone should try to live an intentional life. We’d all be better off for it."