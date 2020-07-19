Big 10: Seventy over 70'ers on post-pandemic plans, Part 2
Picking up where we left off last week in the first chapter of our three-part miniseries, we asked members of The News-Gazette’s Seventy over 70 all-star teams:
What’s the thing you most look forward to doing once the coronavirus pandemic is in the rear view?
NANCY CURRAN
2019 honoree
“Like others, I miss the physical contact, shaking hands with friends, hugging family — especially the great-grands.
“I describe my present condition as TCP. No, not the gasoline additive of yesteryear guaranteed to reduce spark plug fouling in the engine of my car, but ‘technologically challenged person.’ And while I engage in the many substitutes like Zoom virtual dinners with friends, or live-stream church services, they are poor substitutes.
“Whenever I have the opportunity or necessity to engage with others, I wear a mask, one that a gifted seamstress, another resident at Clark-Lindsey Village, made for me. Not only does this ensure that I won’t spread my germs or catch those of others, wearing it enabled me to participate this spring in the Getty Museum challenge.
“Anyone could participate by choosing a notable work of art, then casting themselves as the 21st century revision of that painting. I chose Vermeer’s ‘Young Woman with a Water Pitcher,’ and utilized my mask as part of my challenge.
“I titled my image ‘Old Woman with a Milk Jug.’”
WINNIE STORTZUM
2019 honoree
“I have an older sister living in Hawaii who is facing end-of-life issues with cancer. My four other sisters and I, who all live in the Midwest, would love to visit her again.
“However, we have been unable to do so because of COVID.
“Through the past couple of months, if we managed to safely fly there, we would have had to quarantine for two weeks’ time before we could see her.
“We visit on FaceTime with her, her fiance and her caregivers, but we would love to be there in person to see and be there for her.
“We certainly can identify with others having to ‘say goodbye’ on the phone or through a window with hospitalized COVID patients.”
VERN FEIN
2020 honoree
“Like most everyone, seeing my children and grandchildren who live in Texas and California is the highest priority.
"As much as anything, COVID has robbed us of that and there is nothing more special.
“Also, being able again to attend the live sessions of the C-U Poetry Group and my church, New Covenant Fellowship.
"Lastly, to live again in a nation where I feel that the leadership cares about all of its citizens.”
RAY ELLIOTT
2020 honoree
“I look forward to the return of Roger Ebert’s Film Festival in the spring as a unique cultural arts event in our community.
“Those days in April have been set aside on my calendar every year since the beginning — whether I was covering the event as the publications editor for the University of Illinois College of Media or volunteering as a longtime host for a variety of interesting guests.
“My daughters, Jessica and Caitlin, literally grew up with Ebertfest and took part in the children’s matinee Q-and-As in the early years.
“Now, one is a theatre-maker and educator, and one is pursuing an acting career in L.A. despite the added challenges of the quarantine.
“So the festival has sparked a lot of special memories and friendships for me and my family.”
AL NUDO
2020 honoree
“What I am most looking forward to is Illinois and Parkland’s men’s basketball.
“As a former coach (that’s him pictured from his Parkland days), I appreciate how Coach (Brad) Underwood has the unique ability to evaluate the skills and talents of his student-athletes and then combine that talent with his superior coaching Xs and Os knowledge.
“Parkland men’s basketball coach Anthony Figueroa is fast developing these same skills with similar results.
“Go Illini and Cobras.”
SARA TONDINI
2019 honoree
“I miss gathering with friends for lunch or cocktails.
"I miss volunteering with Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists. I miss OLLI classes.
“But, most of all, I miss seeing the look on my clients’ faces when they find the home perfect for them.”
HELEN SATTERTHWAITE
2019 honoree
“At Clark-Lindsey Village, where I live, we are being well-cared for during the pandemic, but I miss our former dinner routine.
“The dinner hour meant joining other residents or friends or family invited for the occasion, sharing food but also conversing and communicating with each other.
“Currently, our dinner is delivered to our apartments; we eat in solitude with perhaps a book or television to substitute for human companionship. Not as satisfying.
“I miss the buzz of conversation and the sight of maskless smiles.”
STEVE SONKA
2020 honoree
“My wife and I greatly enjoy international travel, either for leisure/family reasons or for activities associated with my work and volunteer efforts. Travel forces us to expand our perspectives.
“While we often think of travel to see historic sites or natural wonders, directly experiencing different cultures, histories and people is often most impactful.
“For example, Italy’s coastal scenery is indeed breathtaking. However, the two hours we spent visiting a musical clock museum in Sorrento also were memorable.
“It turns out that, as a young man, the elderly gentleman who was our guide had built by hand the cabinets for many of the clocks in the museum. His insights and enthusiasm were a highlight of the trip for us.”
LEONARD RUMERY
2020 honoree
“Before COVID-19, we were having movie nights for friends. I selected movies that I thought were significant.
“That went out the window with the pandemic. We can’t pack 10 or 12 people in sight of the TV.
“As soon as it’s safe, we’ll start up again with 1937’s ‘Pygmalion,’ with Wendy Hiller as Eliza Doolittle.”
TOM ULEN
2020 honoree
“The one thing I deeply miss is that for five months I have not been able to hug, kiss, take a walk with or sit in a park with my sisters, our sons and their wives, and, most painfully, our four grandchildren.
“Zooming helps, but it’s not enough. I can’t wait to be together with all those people.”