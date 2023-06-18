In what’s become an annual Father’s Day tradition in this space, we asked sons and daughters to tell us about the most memorable childhood activity they did with Dad.
JAMIE O’CONNOR
3-sport star at Champaign Central in ’90s, now a teaching associate professor in UI Department of Kinesiology & Community Health
“My dad, Mike O’Connor, worked as a lineman for Ameren until his retirement in 2012. Working a physically demanding job in all types of weather, I can imagine that each day was quite exhausting. And yet, without fail, my sister and I would wait outside of our house across the street from Clark Park and like tiny, intuitive, wild creatures, could sense when his truck was near.
“Without giving him a moment to breathe, let alone change into more comfortable clothes, we would immediately pepper him with questions: ‘Can we play catch? Can we shoot hoops?’ And I can honestly say that I don’t think he ever said no — not once.
“And now as a parent to two high-energy kids, I have a complete, deep appreciation for his playful and beautiful devotion to his daughters.
“One evening after work, just the two of us were tossing a softball back and forth. I was a little athlete with an abundance of unearned confidence, and I vividly remember begging my dad to throw the ball harder each time.
“He reluctantly put a little more heat on his next throw, which clipped the top of my glove and hit me directly in the eye socket. He ran over as fast as he could, helped me up and I could see as I came out of my fog that he had a horrified expression on his face.
“I, however, was absolutely thrilled and paraded my small black eye like a badge of honor for days to come. To his credit, he didn’t stop throwing hard; nor would I have wanted him to.”
RICH SURLES
Urbana deputy chief of police
“A little over a year ago, I was asked to be the interim chief of police for the Urbana Police Department. I agreed and officially took over the reins on Sunday, April 9, 2022.
“I showed up for work the next day and had a ton to do. However, around 11 a.m., I received a text message from my mom telling me that my dad was back in the hospital. I knew this was serious after speaking with her and was on the road in a few hours.
“I drove the 1,100 miles and was in my dad's Texas hospital room the next morning, just in time to hear his doctor plainly tell my father he was going to die very soon. I spent the next few days with my father talking about all of the things you would expect. I was with my dad when he passed away on April 16, 2022.
“I tell you all of this because I wanted you to understand that this Father's Day is particularly special to me.
“Most fathers have a hobby that they try and share with their children. For some, it is cars. For others, it is hunting or fishing. Some share their love of baseball or football. My father was a firearms enthusiast.
“As far back as I can remember, he shot firearms for sport and enjoyed every aspect of the hobby. He shared his passion with me and I am glad to say that I, too, am a proud firearms enthusiast to this day.
“Growing up, we would go to the range together all of the time. For many years, he and I would go to the Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul to shoot trap and skeet together. Every season of the year, no matter the weather, we drove up on the weekends and shot together. The only shooting sessions that we missed were when the base was closed to outsiders due to heightened security protocols. Together, we shot thousands of shotgun shells at Chanute. I rarely outperformed him, but I tried.
“One of the events that would come to the range once a year was the now-defunct Prairie State Games. This was an Olympic-style competition that was held statewide. There were dozens of events. Swimming, diving, basketball, track and field events, weightlifting, boxing, soccer and yes, shooting events, too. In particular, trap and skeet shooting.
“I remember the first year of several years that he and I participated in the competition together. We paid our entry fees and picked up our free T-shirts. We were at the range for hours.
“At the end of the day, we both had a good time and shot pretty well. After the competition, we drove home and went inside the house. I was given the task of cleaning both shotguns, per usual. As I was doing this, my mother asked how the event went. My father reported that we had both shot well but he was most pleased with another aspect of the day.
“My mother was puzzled by this statement. He then chuckled out loud and stated that he was now officially considered an ‘athlete’ by the state. My mother then looked at my father and his physique, rolled her eyes and walked away.”
DAVID THIES
Champaign County Pillar of the Bar recipient, Urbana attorney
“My father, Dick Thies, was a lawyer and I am a lawyer. But my dad was also a singer and I play the piano.
“I have many fond memories of Dad, but a special one is me accompanying him singing ‘As Time Goes By.’
“He enjoyed doing that at family gatherings and used the song as a way of telling the Casablanca story as it related to what our country went through during World War II — something he recalled from his childhood. The last and best time (in my opinion) we performed was a year before he passed away, at my nephew’s wedding.
“This was also one of the last times most of our family could gather together before he died. I’ve got it on tape and love watching it and remembering the many times our family enjoyed singing together.”
THE REV. RANDY BOLTINGHOUSE
Pastor, Windsor Road Christian Church
“This selfie of my father and me took place during his hospitalization for sepsis, a serious condition that affected his mentation for the rest of his life. He would slip in and out of reality; this picture shows him conscious and with me.
“I’ll never forget what happened next.
“With tears in his eyes, my dad looked at me and said, ‘Son, I want you to know how very proud I am of you. I love you very much. You’re a good man.’
“I don’t think sons or daughters ever outgrow the need to hear loving, affirming words from their fathers. Words have the power of life or death. That day, my father gave me life.”
LUCIA MALDONADO
Urbana school district's Latina family liaison
“I wrote this sitting in one of my dad’s favorite areas of his house here in Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of México.
“My dad’s favorite place was Acapulco Guerrero, approximately 260 miles from our home in the State of Mexico. Every summer, our family of five spent a week vacationing in Acapulco. We spent the days at the beach and the nights playing mini golf or just walking around the bay.
“My dad was a really good swimmer. He loved swimming in the sea. My brother and sister were part of a swimming team and loved being in the water, too. My dad thought swimming was an important skill to have and every year he tried to make me a better swimmer.
“My dad taught me how to get in and out of the sea without being washed away by the waves. He liked to swim away from the bay, where the water was calmer. My siblings swam far away easily but for me it was very difficult. My dad always stayed by my side encouraging me and motivating me to continue.
“When I reminded him that I was afraid of sharks, he encouraged me to swim faster to get closer to my siblings. He made me believe that sharks would not approach a group of swimmers. 'If you are swimming alone, you could be an easy lunch for a hungry shark but if we stay together, they won’t get close.’
“I don’t think that is true but back then, I believed him and kept on swimming.
“Somehow, he always made me forget about my fears and helped me achieve things that I was sure I couldn't do. He knew I loved whales and dolphins and he always told me to keep my eyes on the horizon for them. Unfortunately, we never saw any.
“When I grew up and my daughters were born, they enjoyed the annual trips to Acapulco as well. Years later when I was not living in Mexico anymore, I made sure my son, who was born here, joined my dad in one of his annual trips to Acapulco. I wanted to make sure my son had that experience and created some memories with his abuelo in his favorite place.
“My dad passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on May of 2021. I was completely devastated and it has been very hard to get used to not having him here. Last year, my mom, my brother, my aunt, my nephew and I traveled to Acapulco to visit my dad’s favorite beaches, were we spent countless hours with him.
“One evening, we rented a yacht and sailed into deep waters. There, far from everyone and with the sun setting in the west, we had a small ceremony to honor my dad.
“At the end of our ceremony, the captain asked us if we saw the group of dolphins swimming on the other side of the yacht. We didn’t see them because we were focused on the sunset but he told us that it was a very large group of dolphins that swam by, not far from the yacht.
“I was listening to him but was still focused on the beautiful sunset, thinking about my father. Suddenly, a large figure appeared above the water level very far from where we were, exactly in the area I was looking at. I asked the captain what that was and he told me it was a whale. He was very surprised to see a whale in that area at that time of the year but he was sure it was a whale.
“When I was a kid and my dad was teaching me how to swim, he would encourage me to keep going by telling me to keep my eyes in the horizon and look for whales and dolphins. That day in the yacht last year, my dad was not with us in physical form but surely he knew my heart was broken and somehow he found a way to encouraged me and gave me a little peace.
“He made sure I got to see a whale and sent a few dolphins our way.”
DEE LENZI
Tuscola resident and daughter of the greatest Illini athlete of them all, Dike Eddleman
“Memories of my father revolve around sports. Sports were his passion, and he gladly shared that passion with our entire family.
“My favorite memories of time spent with my dad were sharing any victory, whether it was cheering on his beloved Fighting Illini or the Chicago Cubs. I remember attending a Cubs game and getting to meet the WGN sportscaster Jack Brickhouse. It is more meaningful now than back in the day.
“How I cherish all the games we attended at the University of Illinois. I am proudly passing that legacy on to my own children. Thanks for the memories, Dad. God bless you and Happy Father’s Day.”
SHANDRA SUMMERVILLE
Daughter of late local music legend Willie T. Summerville
“My father was the musician at a plethora of weddings and would be given a flower at most of them. If I was with him, he always asked the person to pin the flower on me. If I didn’t go, he would give the flower to me when he got home.
“As I began to get older, he made sure I got flowers on every occasion that was special. Now that he has transitioned, I buy flowers for myself to recall my love for flowers that I received from my father.
“He kept a lot of florists in business. My father didn’t mind giving flowers to others, as well.”
CHRIS HAUSMAN
2015 News-Gazette Farm Leader of the Year
"I was extremely blessed to have had a father who, in my mind, was one of the most kindhearted, selfless dads, always willing to listen to what you had to say and willing to put your needs ahead of his.
“My father, John Hausman, who passed in 2009 at the age of 82, was a farmer his entire life, and by the grace of God, I had the opportunity to follow in his footsteps and be taught the lessons of life by observing him daily.
“Farming allowed us to work alongside each other — with farming skills and his many years of experience being shared, but more importantly, it was his personal life that inspired and taught me what should be valued. He was an amazing human being.
“As to that specific activity when I was younger, it would have been that time-honored tradition, in the summer, way before Roundup Ready soybeans were invented, of being woke up early, before it would be too hot, to cut weeds out of the soybean fields.
“My siblings were also included in this activity, and my father would use the incentive of telling us: No vacation to northern Wisconsin until all the bean fields were clean of weeds. Even when I was still living at home, going to college, I had just climb into bed and quickly fall asleep, just to have a loud knock on my door, telling me it's time to get up, sharpen my hoe and head to the bean field.
"My father was able to help on the farm almost every season until the last year he passed. As he aged, and began slowing down, I would try to minimize the physical demands and find more suitable jobs.
“He enjoyed running the auger cart, in which he would catch the combine on the go and then load the waiting trucks at the end of the fields. As he got older, he would fall asleep sitting in the tractor, and I would drive by him in the combine, and have to wake him up on the CB radios we used to communicate.
“There are few days that I don’t think about him and ponder how he might handle a current situation.”
JOAN CLEMENT
Michaels’ Catering co-founder
“One of my favorite memories of my father, Gordon Clement, was his interest in cooking later in life.
“He and I would confer on menus for family meals, and I would drive to their home and assist him as his sous chef.
“We cooked restaurant-worthy meals — beautifully presented with china, glass, silver, flowers or the style appropriate for the meal. We said grace before the meal.
“What a wonderful gift and memory.”
DR. SARAH SPIZZIRRI
Christie Clinic physician
“Many of my favorite memories spent with my dad revolve around sports. Even with a busy work schedule and frequent international travel, he always found time to practice tennis and softball with me.
“Most weekends, we would be the first people at the tennis courts and then always home to do yard work. As the son of an Italian immigrant family, his work ethic was astonishing.
“Growing up in Chicago, St. Louis and New Jersey had its perks for a sport-loving family. I remember my dad driving through the terrible New York City traffic to marvel at the great tennis during the U.S. Open, only to find a flat tire at the end of the day; spending hot days watching baseball at Busch Stadium; taping the Chicago Bulls so we did not miss a game — and maybe saying a few choice words when shots were missed; avoiding alligators while playing golf on Sanibel Island in Florida; watching Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews in awe, and most recently, enjoying windy and cold Illinois football games.
“As a child, we always had our own secret handshake, and as an adult, I receive a daily emails with up-to-date weather, sports reports and words of encouragement. As most of the emails end, ‘Walk tall, stay focused and be your very best.’
“Dad, I love you and cannot thank you enough be being so amazing.”
YVONNE GONZALES REDMAN
Associate professor, UI School of Music
“When I talk to my daddy, and really when anyone asks about him, one knows to ask about his golf game. He’s had 10 holes-in-one and I’m certain there will be more.
“Throughout his life, he worked long hours to support us, often the midnight shift from 11 to 7 a.m., and returned to a house dominated by women. You can imagine he needed a break and for him, that was found in the game of golf.
“I’d sometimes join him on the weekends, but the best memories were in summers, when he would drive home after his shift, pick up his two young daughters, and we would head to the golf course.
“The swimming pool would still be closed at that time, so we would join him on the first nine holes. I was the first-born and could reach the pedal, so I often got to drive the cart up to where his ball landed, and he would hand me his 7-iron and drop a ball for me to hit. We would move along the course together like that, side by side, until my sister and I would leave for the pool.
“As I got older, I took interest in other things and stopped playing. But in my 30s, I returned to the game. As a young girl, Dad often played golf with just me, and as an adult I came to recognize that many people probably did not find it fun or relaxing to play a round of golf with a man who had two young daughters tagging along and one who could only hit the ball about 50 yards.
“My Dad would not have had it any other way. If his daughter wanted to be on the golf course with him, then you played with us or found another group. As long as I can remember, his golf buddies always knew that when I was around, I would be joining their game.
“He makes sure that I and everyone knows how proud he is to have me by his side and that I’m loved. That has always been the case, both on the golf course and in life.
“I have a soft spot for dads who bring their young daughters out to the course with them. I know those fathers are quietly teaching them important life skills such as how to learn, practice and have patience because conditions often change positively. Daddy and I do not always agree about things, but we do agree about our shared love of the game of golf and each other.
“To celebrate my 50th birthday I asked for a golf trip with Dad and his pals to Myrtle Beach. I was the only gal and they welcomed me. I’ll always cherish this picture which shows our joy of being together and reminds me how blessed I am to have him.
“There's an anonymous quote that my mom might agree with, which goes something like: ‘When I die, bury me on the golf course so my husband will visit.’ Thanks to my dad, that phrase might need to add ‘and daughter,’ as well.
“Happy Father’s Day, Ruben. I love you and I’ll see you on the links.”
JASON RECTOR
Jon’s son, Champaign fire lieutenant
“My fondest memory with my dad growing up was Little League baseball. My dad coached my team and my younger brothers’ team for over a decade.
“We had many successful teams and had multiple summers with 100-plus games.
“Coming full circle, I now have the opportunity to coach my kid’s Little League team. Many great memories made on the baseball field.”
BRIAN EASTER
Blue Ridge High School principal and son of UI President Emeritus Bob
“As a young boy, I remember that my dad’s favorite form of exercise was going for a run. At some point, he started letting me tag along — undoubtedly moving slower to allow me to keep pace.
“We went for these jogs together until the time my dad recalls me saying, ‘OK Dad, see you later’ and taking off at a much faster clip.
“Even though our training habits differed, we still shared a love of running. He was at many of my track and cross country meets throughout my school years, always one of my biggest fans.
“My most vivid memory is from 2001, when I told him I was training for the Chicago Marathon, and he immediately began working on the logistics of how he could see me most often during the race. During the race, I had passed by him a couple of times and could hear him cheering me on among the mob of spectators at the event.
“By the 19-mile mark, I was completely exhausted, my pace had greatly diminished, and I was not sure I was going to be able to finish the race. When I turned left at the former Comiskey Park, I was on the left side of the street.
“Very soon, I saw a familiar face at the front of the crowd. Dad stuck out his hand and shouted some encouragement. I slapped him five as I passed by and got an incredible rush of adrenaline, which carried me all the way to the finish line.”
JARREL YOUNG
Champaign music artist
“During my childhood, my father and I were road dogs, and we still are today. I did everything with Pops — from him taking me to ball games, coaching my first tee-ball team, going to WWF wrestling at the Assembly Hall, monster truck shows, the state fair and the list goes on.
“I learned what hard work and dedication are at an early age from my father taking me to work with him when he was a building service worker at the U of I and attending classes with him when he was working on his bachelor’s at the U of I — while working full-time — and working with him part-time at Savoy 16, on the 4 a.m. cleaning crew at age 16.
“Dr. Charles Tony Young — aka Pops — laid a solid and thorough blueprint for me to follow, and I’m following the same formula for my kiddos.
“Happy Father’s Day, Pops and all the other hard-working, loving fathers out there. Your efforts and influence doesn’t go unnoticed.”