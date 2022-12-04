Big 10: Who's your pick for 2022's Person of the Year?
With less than a month to go until we flip our calendars to 2023, we asked some of this year’s biggest award winners in Part 1 of a Sunday miniseries: Who’s your pick for 2022’s Person of the Year?
CECE ABRAMSON, a Caltech student-athlete who was named to IHSA's All-State Academic Team as a Mahomet-Seymour senior
“Helping others isn’t just a career for COACH CARROL WHITEHOUSE, it is his way of life. As a longtime local firefighter and track and field coach for over a decade, Coach Whitehouse is one of the most dedicated and selfless people I’ve met.
“As an active community member and an unforgettable coach to hundreds, he is an unwavering source of positivity and support for local athletes. Wherever Whitehouse goes, he brings an overwhelmingly positive and charismatic energy, creating a welcoming community for all. He approaches every situation with kindness and without judgment.
“He’s always been focused on how he can do the most for those around him, whether that be championing for athletes’ mental health or picking up extra shifts at the fire station. He treated me and others not only as athletes, but as family members, so even though I’m over a thousand miles away now, he is still a trusted mentor and positive role model.
“He is an unsung hero to me, an abundance of athletes, our schools and our community, so he gets my vote for Person of the Year every year.”
DEAN CARLTON, Danville AMBUCS’ 89th First Citizen of the Year
“My person of the year would be the late RICHARD WOODARD, who we lost to cancer this past spring.
“Richard was a driving force for the Danville AMBUCS club. For years, he would spend every Saturday in June at the ballpark, coordinating our Challenger League baseball games. These games connect kids with disabilities with ‘buddies’ that help them around the diamond or in the field. This summer, the AMBUCS honored Richard’s memory by changing the name to the Richard Woodard Challenger League.
“Richard’s mantra was ‘pay it forward,’ and I witnessed his desire to give over and over again. Anyone or any organization that had a need, Richard would find a way to fill it. Whether financially, helping in person or contributing computer assistance, Richard was always involved.
“Richard was the ‘I.T. department’ for many small businesses in town. He kept many of those businesses running, even if it meant long nights and emergency calls. He could always fix any problem, and we all counted on him.
“Richard Woodard was a great person, and I am honored to call him my friend.”
JEFF MOORE, UI’s Stanley O. Ikenberry endowed chair, professor of chemistry and Campus Award for Excellence in Faculty Leadership honoree
“MARY SCHENK from The News-Gazette. As misinformation pervades the world’s media, it is refreshing to read trustworthy stories from a consistent, factual and unbiased reporter who puts her ‘boots on the ground’ to cover the local news.”
MANNY RODRIGUEZ, associate professor of chemistry who was honored with Parkland’s Teaching Excellence Award
“My pick for Person of the Year goes to NON-TRADITIONAL STUDENTS AND ADULT LEARNERS IN HIGHER EDUCATION. This groups of students is an excellent example of resilience and commitment.
“These past few years have been full of challenges. COVID, racial inequality, polarized political systems and financial insecurity have become a norm in our lives. However, regardless of any of these environmental factors, many non-traditional students and adult learners take a leap of faith and enroll in college.
“These individuals somehow find a way to balance a full-time job, family demands and school workload. They attempt college education as a way to pave their path for a better future, and regardless of what obstacles they might face in their everyday life, they find a way to stay on track and succeed.
“I know it is not easy at times and it takes a lot of perseverance and determination to get to the end. But they find strength in their hopes for a better tomorrow and their perseverance is admirable.
“These experiences build character and I know that our future is in good hands because these individuals will be our future leaders.”
JEREMY DARNELL, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley schools head who was named Cornbelt Region Superintendent of Distinction by the Illinois Association of School Administrators
“That is an easy one for me: ERIC TJARKS. Eric is a Gibson City resident who has been a leader in our local, state and national Shriners Hospital for Children organization that has both individually and broadly supported children and families that are faced with medical challenges that significantly impact their quality of life.
“In addition to his extended service for Shriners, Eric is also the president of the Gibson Area Hospital Foundation Board, where he leads in recruitment, communication and fundraising to better the significant rural health care impact that Gibson Area Hospital has, spanning much of East Central Illinois.
“Eric’s mantra is very simple: If he hears about a child in need, he jumps in to link resources and ensure they are taken care of. As a community leader of children, I am blessed to call Eric both a colleague, servant leader and friend.”
JENIECE MITCHELL, Urbana district’s family liaison who received Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation’s Shining Star Award
“Mr. TAREN NANCE, principal of Urbana High School, would be my pick. He has created The Anti-Violence Collective and brought something unique to our community, in an effort to end gun violence amongst our youth.
“He uprooted his life on the East Coast to adapt to life as a Midwest man. Mr. Nance, aka ‘Fresh Principal Nance,’ is so passionate and dedicated to this work. Even in the face of adversity, he remains positive, he implements innovative ideas and finds ways to engage with underserved youth at various youth development programs in C-U and our surrounding areas.
“His energy oozes out of his social media videos, where he is cheering on young people at their performances, games and other events; he is truly servant-minded and student-centered.
“He has been a motivational speaker and panelist on different platforms, speaking out for what is equitable and what is right. He has volunteered his time and efforts at Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, DREAAM and Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center, just to name a few.
“A good father, supportive partner, strong role model and resilient person — he is truly an undervalued jewel in the Champaign-Urbana community.”
STEPHEN ALLTOP, C-U Symphony Orchestra leader who was named Illinois Council of Orchestras’ Conductor of the Year
“DAVID ATTENBOROUGH, British broadcaster, natural historian and biologist. Now aged 96, Attenborough has spoken tirelessly and passionately about the incredible diversity of life on this planet, and the impacts of climate change on all living things.
“His documentaries such as ‘One Planet’ and ‘Extinction: The Facts’ should be required viewing for all humans on Earth.”
KYLE HAYDEN, Champaign police services representative and department’s employee of the year
“Locally, there would be a tie. MIKE AND JOHNNY NAMOFF were the first two that came to mind.
“They are always giving back to their communities, whether that be raising money for Shop with a Cop to help children and families have a good Christmas or doing a fundraiser to help a friend in need or a complete stranger they’ve never even met.
“Mike is very involved with the CU Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger games as well. Johnny helps through an organization he started after his wife passed away called Jennifer’s Gifts from Above.
“Both are very deserving.”
MARY CATHERINE ROBERSON, community relations manager for Champaign’s Equity and Engagement Department and Central Illinois Business’ Forty Under 40 Woman of the Year
“My vote for Person of the Year is TAMAR MANASSEH, founder and president of the Chicago-based anti-violence organization MASK (Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings).
“After the murder of a young woman in 2015, MASK turned the Englewood intersection where the murder occurred into a space where neighborhood youth could come out and play safely every day. At the intersection, youth are supervised by caring adults who interact with them in fun ways, like dancing and games, and also provide academic support and, most importantly, love.
“Through the pandemic, MASK worked to ensure youth had access to technology and support to participate in e-learning. In 2022, after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Tamar launched ‘We Are Jane,’ a reboot of The Jane Collective, a group of volunteers that connected people with life-saving access to abortions in the ’60s. Volunteers work in areas where abortion access is restricted and guide those in need to resources.
“I believe Tamar is deserving of Person of the Year 2022 because of her passion for her community, her advocacy for those who are too often forgotten and her responsiveness as the conditions and needs of her community evolve.”
REBECCA RIES, Rotary Champaign’s Avenues of Service Award winner
“Thinking of just one person who I’d vote for as Person of the Year in 2022 is no easy task. There are so many amazing people in the C-U community that I would love to call out.Ultimately, I decided on ALYSSA ANDERSON.
“Alyssa stays somewhat under the radar as far as community recognition goes, but this woman is amazing. Alyssa was formerly a special-education teacher at Centennial High School for 10 years. Earlier this year, Alyssa transitioned into a new position as Larkin’s Place director for the Stephens Family YMCA.
“Larkin’s Place aims to bring people, mainly children, at all developmental levels together to learn, play, build friendships and more. Alyssa has always been a huge advocate for disability education, but she really bloomed when her daughter, who has a disability herself, was born. Alyssa was already an amazing momma, but she is now Super Mom.
“She is constantly working to educate others about disabilities and accessibility, both in her personal life and through her career. She has enriched the lives of so many, and I’m eager to see what she is able to achieve in her future.
"Alyssa is truly an inspiration to all who meet her.”