Big 10: Who's your pick for 2022's Person of the Year?
In the fifth and final installment of a December miniseries, we asked community members: Who’s your pick for 2022’s Person of the Year?
SUSANNAH SCARONI, Illini Paralympic gold medalist had a 2022 to remember, winning both the Chicago and New York marathons
“My 2022 feels like it could have been a page I found in a forgotten journal somewhere from last New Year’s Day where I listed all the dreams — as unlikely as they were — that would be so cool to achieve, even if for nothing more than the resulting smile that seeing them named brought.
“While a number of momentous events punctuated my year, a particular woman, who I see as this year’s Person of the Year, made the most out of all 365 days. PAULA JARRETT, who I recently was lucky enough to be given as a mother-in-law, has continually demonstrated what I think will be the only goal on my 2023 list: Live with no regrets.
“Paula gracefully blesses so many in this community with love. Whether she is delivering a home-cooked meal to her aging father-in-law, advocating for her company team members, rooting for the Illini, supporting struggling students as they make their way to college or taking the opportunity to grow closer to others with diverse backgrounds in allyship, Paula is constantly embodying an essential lesson.
“Thank you, Paula for showing us how to live each day with a sincere and selfless love for others.”
PETER T. TOMARAS, Champaign-based hospitality consultant and novelist
“I cite Dr. THOMAS RAMAGE, who steps down after 16 years as president of Parkland College.
“When Tom succeeded Zelema Harris in 2007, Parkland was not only the premier community college in the Midwest, but one of the finest in the nation. Under Tom’s leadership, that standing has only improved.
“Trustees have just approved four new technical certificate or degree programs, as well as an expansion of its surgical-technology program. Enrollment is on the rise after a lull during COVID-19. Facing prohibitively expensive universities and a national outcry for more employable people at every level, no institutions offer accessible paths to productive lives better than community colleges.
“Tom comments: ‘It is not hard to find a way to attend Parkland or any community college and not only not pay tuition, but quite possibly make money.’
“Asked about the looming barrier of K-12 underachievement, he said: ‘The problem with K-12 and higher education access does not begin at the doors of the campus. This happens much earlier and much, much closer to home. More money doesn’t solve this problem.’
“America urgently needs an educated workforce, and Tom Ramage devoted a career to show us the way.”
NICOLE FRYDMAN, director of operations, Uniting Pride of Champaign County
“My pick for Person of the Year — really of the last few years — is local Urbana resident JULIE LAUT.
“I came to know Julie because in the early days of COVID she started running CU Lockdown Trivia as a way for folks to gather in community. People were so in need of that kind of space that it ended up growing so large in a very short time.
“Seeing that she had this captive audience, she decided to do something with it. She began choosing a different local charitable organization to feature each week. Julie would invite a representative to give some information about the organization’s work and then she’d gently suggest trivia players support that work with donations if they were able.
“Cut to a couple years later and she’s raised over $50,000 for so many worthy causes in our community. She is the very best of what a local activist should be — simply seeing need, and bringing her talents and skills to bear to help where she can.
“She’s brought joy and love and community and support to so many. I look up to her and am very grateful to call her my friend.”
VENETRIA PATTON, UI’s Harry E. Preble Dean of Liberal Arts & Sciences
“I’d have to select PETE KADENS and TED KOENIG, co-founders and co-chairs of Hope Chicago as Persons of the Year for their tremendous impact on Illinois communities by making college accessible.
“This is a model for higher education as a means toward social mobility at scale. I was thrilled when I saw the announcement about 4,000 students receiving debt-free scholarships, covering tuition, fees, books and room and board.
"This scholarship program is particularly exceptional in that one parent or guardian of each recipient also receives a scholarship for tuition, fees and books.
“I’m heartened that UIUC is one of their many partner universities.”
SUSAN NORRIS, veterinarian and owner, Good Friends Animal Hospital of Urbana
“I choose MAHSA AMINI. Her death in Iran over wearing a hijab has sparked a critical debate on women and morality.
“Her death may be a catalyst for an entire generation of women in Iran.”
GARY LUDWIG, Champaign fire chief
“As a student of leadership, my vote for the 2022 Person of the Year goes to Ukrainian President VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY.
“I did not know much about him until the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but my first exposure to him was when the United States offered to evacuate him from the capital city of Kyiv and he said, ‘The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.’
“He is a leader who have galvanized an entire country, in the face of an overwhelming superior military force to stand their ground. He pretty much rallied most countries in the world to Ukraine’s cause, with the exception of few.
“Early in the fight, Ukraine did not have the weapons and aid flowing from other countries like they do now. But Ukraine stood their ground.
“Zelenskyy is a value-based leader. He fulfills all four principles of value-based leadership. As a leader, he clearly knows his role in this conflict but he balances it with maintaining perspective. He outwardly displays self-confidence, which rallies people to follow him.
“He is also a very effective communicator — something we learned from President Reagan. He comes across as authentic. Lastly, he is humble and does not come across as egotistical.
“I pray the war ends soon and peace comes to Ukraine.”
SHEILA NAVARRETE, Rantoul Township High School senior
“The person who would get my vote is MOTHER TERESA, who passed away 25 years ago.
“Mother Teresa is a saint who served our Lord Jesus, mainly through her service. She dedicated herself to caring for the poor, the sick and the unfortunate, which is something I am inspired to do.
“Teresa always looked beyond someone’s characteristics and made it possible for many to get back up on their feet, even while she battled with her own sufferings. While she is no longer here, I believe she is the Person of the Year because of the many positive examples she left behind for us.”
JOHN KATSINAS, retired benefits manager and former Katsinas Restaurant co-owner
“My choice for Person of the Year would be CLAUDIA LENNHOFF, executive director of Champaign County Health Care Consumers.
“Claudia has led the organization for many years. CCHCC carries out its mission through direct service, consumer education, advocacy and community organizing. CCHCC assists in enrollment and assistance for Medicare, Medicaid, ACA individual health insurance and SNAP. They offer dental resources and prescription assistance, and more.
“Claudia’s group currently receives no state or federal funding to help community members enroll in health insurance and other public benefit programs. I am an insurance broker, and receive a commission when I enroll a member. But the services of CCHCC are free.
“For all that Claudia and CCHCC does for our community, Claudia Lennhoff deserves to be Person of the Year.”
J LEMAN, Illini football great and BTN analyst
“ELON MUSK has brought the First Amendment, free speech and the role Big Tech should or shouldn’t play in censoring it to the forefront.
“One may agree or disagree with how he has gone about his purchase and subsequent operation of Twitter, but what’s more important is the ability to actually verbalize your opinion without fear of intimidation or censorship.
“Free speech is something we must all fight to maintain. Musk bringing awareness to this battle gets him my vote.”
MICHAEL FOELLMER, Champaign City Council member
“My vote for Person of the Year in 2022 is state Senator SCOTT BENNETT.
“While we weren’t terribly close, Senator Bennett was the first locally elected leader I had the pleasure to meet. Just as so many before me have noted, even just once meeting him could make you feel like the best of friends.
“I always looked up to Scott, and thought his concern for others, especially those in our community, has always proven admirable. I know his impact on our community, and the state, will live on for many years to come.
“If I could have a second vote, it would go to our LOCAL TEACHERS. This is our first year with our daughter in a Unit 4 school and the teachers have been brilliant.
“Given the difficulties of the past three years, I can’t help but give the most of my appreciation to the people who provided our family the most support during this time. The teachers in our life are consistently available and selflessly give their time for our students; I couldn’t be more grateful for their efforts.”
DANA RABIN, chair and professor, UI Department of History
“JAMES SOMERSET was born in West Africa around 1741. When he was eight years old, he was bought by European slave traders and sold in Virginia to Charles Stewart, a Scottish merchant. Stewart (and Somerset as part of his household) traveled among the northern American colonies, moving to Boston in 1764 and relocating to London in 1768.
"On 1 October 1771 Somerset self emancipated, leaving his master’s house and refusing to return. After two months, he was captured by slave hunters and, on Stewart’s orders, delivered to the custody of John Knowles, captain of the ship Ann and Mary where he was confined in irons and bound for sale in Jamaica.
"Abolitionists working on Somerset’s behalf publicized his situation and applied to Chief Justice of the King’s Bench, the Earl of Mansfield for a writ of Habeas Corpus. Eventually his case attracted the attention of the prominent abolitionist Granville Sharp.
“Somerset’s case was immediately seen as a test of the legality of slavery in England, and its proceedings were followed closely both by West Indian planters and abolitionists. While the planters campaigned for a decision that would recognize colonial laws relating to slavery and enforce them in the metropole, Granville Sharp advocated a ruling which would forbid slavery in England.
"Although it resulted in Somerset’s discharge, Mansfield’s ruling did not outlaw slavery in England. Instead, Mansfield resolved only the question of the writ of Habeas Corpus. He declared illegal the coerced transportation of slaves from England and remained silent on the general question of slavery in England and throughout the empire.
“2022 is the 250th anniversary of the decision. A conference was held in recognition of the anniversary. It was an extremely generative case and one whose significance has been debated vigorously.
“There is much more to say. I think the most important aspect of the case is that Somerset, the enslaved person, put all of this into motion. That fact is often obscured by historians who have placed so much attention on the judge who ruled (Mansfield), the English legal system, and Granville Sharp and the abolitionist movement.”