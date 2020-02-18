CHAMPAIGN — While the Boy Scouts of America has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, that doesn’t include the Champaign-based BSA Prairielands Council, a local leader said.
Only the national council has filed for Chapter 11, according to Prairielands Council Scout Executive Jared White.
Prairielands Council is an independent nonprofit organization incorporated in Illinois, and it doesn’t receive funding from the national organization, he said. All Prairielands Council unit meetings, activities, district and council events and other scouting activities will continue as usual.
The national organization announced a managed Chapter 11 restructuring as part of a plan to establish a compensation fund for those who were victims of abuse during their scouting years and to make sure scouting programs can continue, according to White.
“The safety of our scouts is our absolute top priority, and the Prairielands Council remains as committed as ever to delivering the best quality scouting programs in our area and supporting the dedicated volunteers and scouting families in our communities,” he said. “There is no scenario under consideration in which our council will file for a Chapter 11 financial restructuring.”
Over the next few months, the Prairielands Council’s local board will be looking at proposals from the national council to help its restructuring efforts, White said.
Scouting volunteers and employees take the protection of youth seriously, and there is a zero-tolerance policy for any and all abusive behavior, according to White.
The Prairielands Council has more than 2,500 members and nearly 900 adult volunteers in nine counties of East Central Illinois and Western Indiana.