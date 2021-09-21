In the coming weeks, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO will dig into the new U.S. Census data to show you where your town, county and state stacks up in a number of categories. Up today: just-released population figures — and how they compare to the 2010 census.
Town 2010 2020 Change
Champaign 81,055 88,302 +7,247
Urbana 41,250 38,336 -2,914
Danville 33,027 29,204 -3,823
Rantoul 12,941 12,371 -570
Mahomet 7,258 9,434 +2,176
Savoy 7,280 8,857 +1,577
Clinton 7,225 7,004 -251
Monticello 5,548 5,941 +393
Hoopeston 5,351 4,915 -436
Watseka 5,255 4,679 -576
Tuscola 4,480 4,636 +156
Paxton 4,473 4,450 -23
Sullivan 4,440 4,413 -27
St. Joseph 3,967 3,810 -157
Tolono 3,447 3,604 +157
LeRoy 3,560 3,512 -48
Gibson City 3,407 3,475 +68
Westville 3,202 3,167 -35
Georgetown 3,878 3,143 -735
Arcola 2,916 2,927 +11
Tilton 2,724 2,660 -64
Villa Grove 2,537 2,472 -65
Arthur 2,288 2,231 -57
Fisher 1,881 2,062 +181
Catlin 2,040 1,983 -57
Farmer City 2,037 1,828 -209
Bement 1,730 1,484 -246
Philo 1,466 1,392 -74
Onarga 1,368 1,333 -35
Oakwood 1,595 1,325 -270
Cerro Gordo 1,403 1,316 -87
Chrisman 1,343 1,312 -31
Rossville 1,331 1,221 -110
Sidney 1,233 1,208 -25
Milford 1,306 1,158 -148
Atwood 1,224 1,116 -108
Homer 1,193 1,073 -120
Thomasboro 1,126 1,034 -92
Mansfield 906 928 +22
Gifford 975 911 -64
Cissna Park 846 817 -29
Ridge Farm 882 787 -95
Newman 865 778 -87
Piper City 826 745 -81
Ogden 810 729 -81
Potomac 750 689 -61
Saybrook 693 654 -39
Fairmount 642 612 -30
Bismarck 579 582 +3
Pesotum 551 550 -1
Hammond 509 508 -1
Rankin 561 495 -66
Sidell 617 489 -128
Fithian 485 488 +3
Camargo 445 452 +7
DeLand 446 447 +1
Melvin 452 416 -36
Sadorus 416 402 -14
Bondville 443 388 -55
Weldon 429 369 -60
Loda 407 356 -51
Bellflower 357 346 -11
Roberts 362 345 -17
Hume 380 325 -55
Seymour 303 317 +14
Broadlands 349 316 -33
Ludlow 371 308 -63
Royal 293 293 —
Sibley 272 288 +16
Hindsboro 313 275 -38
Elliott 295 274 -21
Ivesdale 267 265 -2
Allerton 291 262 -29
Cisco 261 254 -7
White Heath 290 251 -39
Alvin 270 233 -37
Cabery 266 231 -35
Indianola 276 227 -49
Henning 251 210 -41
Kempton 213 176 -37
Muncie 146 157 +11
Penfield 193 151 -42
Garrett 162 122 -40
Longview 153 112 -41
Foosland 101 75 -26