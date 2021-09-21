2020 census logo 2
In the coming weeks, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO will dig into the new U.S. Census data to show you where your town, county and state stacks up in a number of categories. Up today: just-released population figures — and how they compare to the 2010 census.

Coming Wednesday: How diverse are area counties?

Town 2010 2020 Change

Champaign 81,055 88,302 +7,247

Urbana 41,250 38,336 -2,914

Danville 33,027 29,204 -3,823

Rantoul 12,941 12,371 -570

Mahomet 7,258 9,434 +2,176

Savoy 7,280 8,857 +1,577

Clinton 7,225 7,004 -251

Monticello 5,548 5,941 +393

Hoopeston 5,351 4,915 -436

Watseka 5,255 4,679 -576

Tuscola 4,480 4,636 +156

Paxton 4,473 4,450 -23

Sullivan 4,440 4,413 -27

St. Joseph 3,967 3,810 -157

Tolono 3,447 3,604 +157

LeRoy 3,560 3,512 -48

Gibson City 3,407 3,475 +68

Westville 3,202 3,167 -35

Georgetown 3,878 3,143 -735

Arcola 2,916 2,927 +11

Tilton 2,724 2,660 -64

Villa Grove 2,537 2,472 -65

Arthur 2,288 2,231 -57

Fisher 1,881 2,062 +181

Catlin 2,040 1,983 -57

Farmer City 2,037 1,828 -209

Bement 1,730 1,484 -246

Philo 1,466 1,392 -74

Onarga 1,368 1,333 -35

Oakwood 1,595 1,325 -270

Cerro Gordo 1,403 1,316 -87

Chrisman 1,343 1,312 -31

Rossville 1,331 1,221 -110

Sidney 1,233 1,208 -25

Milford 1,306 1,158 -148

Atwood 1,224 1,116 -108

Homer 1,193 1,073 -120

Thomasboro 1,126 1,034 -92

Mansfield 906 928 +22

Gifford 975 911 -64

Cissna Park 846 817 -29

Ridge Farm 882 787 -95

Newman 865 778 -87

Piper City 826 745 -81

Ogden 810 729 -81

Potomac 750 689 -61

Saybrook 693 654 -39

Fairmount 642 612 -30

Bismarck 579 582 +3

Pesotum 551 550 -1

Hammond 509 508 -1

Rankin 561 495 -66

Sidell 617 489 -128

Fithian 485 488 +3

Camargo 445 452 +7

DeLand 446 447 +1

Melvin 452 416 -36

Sadorus 416 402 -14

Bondville 443 388 -55

Weldon 429 369 -60

Loda 407 356 -51

Bellflower 357 346 -11

Roberts 362 345 -17

Hume 380 325 -55

Seymour 303 317 +14

Broadlands 349 316 -33

Ludlow 371 308 -63

Royal 293 293 —

Sibley 272 288 +16

Hindsboro 313 275 -38

Elliott 295 274 -21

Ivesdale 267 265 -2

Allerton 291 262 -29

Cisco 261 254 -7

White Heath 290 251 -39

Alvin 270 233 -37

Cabery 266 231 -35

Indianola 276 227 -49

Henning 251 210 -41

Kempton 213 176 -37

Muncie 146 157 +11

Penfield 193 151 -42

Garrett 162 122 -40

Longview 153 112 -41

Foosland 101 75 -26

