SPRINGFIELD — Carson Robinson wasn’t supposed to be able to speak when she had her jaw wired shut after a car accident her junior year at Unity High School. The talkative Robinson managed to push out a few words here and there, but it was a trying time for her. Her confidence took a hit.
That’s when she realized where she truly fit in.
“I was in FFA, and they all were true friends to me,” said Robinson, who eventually became her school’s FFA president. “I was in sports and stuff, but really the kids that connected to me were in FFA, and that’s what kind of helped me come out of the big situation and helped me gain my confidence back. So definitely the true friends.”
The Parkland student grew up around farmers.
Her grandfather Jimmy Walden owned a grain farm, and every summer, she’d spend weekends at county fairs, where her family participated in the tractor pulls. She became fascinated with the animals in the barns and the families who hung around them all day long.
It wasn’t until later, though, that she found her calling of being an ag teacher, when she realized how much agriculture could relate to other subjects. That’s what Robinson, who will be competing in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant this weekend, wants to promote as the 2019 Champaign County Fair Queen.
“What I really want to enhance on is going to like a core business class or a core chemistry class and talking to them about why they’re passionate about what they do and if they’ve considered ag, because chemistry and crop sciences go hand in hand,” she said. “Ag computers and drones, anything like that goes hand in hand.
“A lot of people focus on the numbers in math and analytics and don’t think about what they can do with that. That’s really my main focus, to educate people on what ag is and how much it goes into in the world.”
That makes Robinson relatively unique among county fair queens at this weekend’s pageant at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield.
“None of them that I know are in agriculture or going into agriculture, which doesn’t matter, you don’t have to be, but I definitely think it helps, especially going into the state pageant,” she said. “Just being able to talk about things, about ag, will help in the long run, because that’s what the fair revolves around.”
Robinson said she’s practiced her one-minute speech “more times than I can count,” and she’ll talk about that time in high school when FFA helped her navigate a difficult situation.
On Sunday, she’ll find out if she’s a finalist. While her mind is on this weekend, she’s already looking to spread the joys of agriculture at this year’s fair.
“I want to do something to attract people to the barns,” she said, “because I think that’s what the fair’s all about.”